SunCal Signs Project Labor Agreement with Building and Construction Trades For '6AM' Development in Los Angeles Arts District

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCal, the developer of 6AM, planned to be a world-class, mixed-use development at 6th & Alameda in the heart of the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, has entered into a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) with the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council and the unions they represent, it was announced today by SunCal and labor officials.

As envisioned, 6AM will be a mixed-use complex featuring live/work residences, creative offices, hotel and retail uses, and public gathering spaces on a 14.5-acre site. The project is currently proceeding through the entitlement process with the City of Los Angeles.

"We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with the Building and Construction Trades Council," said David Soyka, Senior Vice President, SunCal. "This partnership between the developer and local, skilled construction workers will help ensure the project brings increased job opportunities and economic development to this area of Southern California."

"The Building Trades are enthusiastic about contributing to the growth of the Arts District," said Ron Miller, Executive Secretary, Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council. "Together with SunCal, we're bringing top-quality skills to this world-class project and enriching the LA economy by hiring union members who are LA residents."

The 6AM development features a contemporary design by Herzog & de Meuron, one of the most acclaimed architects in the world and a winner of the coveted Pritzker Prize.

Inspired by the stark contrast between the vertical and horizontal in Los Angeles, the building design will be characteristic of the neighborhood which includes low and mid-rise warehouse buildings and narrow "in-between" passageways. The project will be located at the virtual center of the Arts District, and with the completion of the new 6th Street Viaduct, will become a gateway to the East; the Viaduct is also being constructed by the Building Trades.

The 6AM development program proposes: 1,305 rental apartments; 431 condominiums; 510 guest rooms in two hotels; 128,000 square feet of retail uses; 254,000 square feet of creative office space; a 29,000 square-foot school; and a 23,000 square-foot opportunity space. It is also planned to include two large open spaces; extensive integration of terraces and roof decks; and pedestrian-only open spaces, incorporating two major urban parks. Visually prominent at the complex will be two 58-story residential towers that respond to the shapes and scale of the Downtown skyline.

The Arts District is one of the most in-demand neighborhoods in the LA area, and the SunCal property is a short distance to a variety of iconic southland cultural and entertainment venues. 6AM represents a unique opportunity offering ample space and flexibility to create a significant development for Los Angeles.

About SunCal

SunCal acquires, entitles and develops major residential properties and commercial developments. The company creates distinctive master-planned and mixed-use communities that emphasize quality of life, environmental sensitivity and recreational opportunities. SunCal is one of the largest real estate development companies in the U.S. that specializes in large-scale, mixed-use master-planned communities, and has offices in Irvine, Calif.; Oakland, Calif.; Austin, Texas; Prince William County, Va.; and Westchester County, N.Y. For more information, visit www.suncal.com.

