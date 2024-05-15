SunCar Technology Group Expands Intelligent Insurance Services through Enhanced Partnership with Geely Group's Zeekr

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in cloud-based B2B auto services and auto e-insurance in China, is pleased to announce an extended collaboration with Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr") (NYSE: ZK), a premium electric automobile brand under Zhejiang Geely Holding Group ("Geely Group") (0175.HK). This partnership will utilize SunCar's cutting-edge intelligent insurance service platform to deliver innovative solutions to Zeekr's customers across China, representing the latest expansion and advancement for SunCar within the insurance sector.

SunCar's commitment to building an intelligent insurance service platform leverages robust cloud service architecture and integrates online and offline services. This advanced platform serves as an intelligent hub for the entire insurance ecosystem, utilizing big data and AI to connect insurance companies, empower intermediaries, and serve both enterprise and individual customers effectively.

The enhanced collaboration with Zeekr highlights SunCar's ongoing expansion and inventive strides within the insurance industry. The collaboration blends digital and traditional insurance services by integrating SunCar's state-of-the-art intelligent insurance platform with its robust cloud infrastructure. The platform offers comprehensive digital and intelligent insurance services, including SaaS (Software as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) cloud services, designed for insurance intermediaries, agents, and manufacturers.

Moreover, SunCar's platform enables end-to-end online insurance processes for electric vehicle owners, from quoting to policy management, while also providing tools for insurance agents to generate and manage business opportunities. This collaboration with Zeekr empowers the Company with technology, products, customer management, marketing, and after-sales services to meet user demands for enhanced benefits, reduced costs, and optimized services.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Geely Group and provide Zeekr with our innovative intelligent insurance services," stated Ye Zaichang, Chairman and CEO of SunCar Technology Group Inc. "Our collaboration is the latest example of our ability to leverage our technology to transform the insurance landscape and empower insurance service providers."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone towards SunCar's vision of revolutionizing the automotive insurance industry through technology-driven solutions. It reinforces SunCar's leadership position in digital automotive services and electronic insurance, driving innovation and efficiency in the insurance sector.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited

ZEEKR is a fast-growing BEV technology company. The Company aspires to lead the electrification, intelligentization, and innovation of the automobile industry through the development and sales of next-generation premium BEVs and technology-driven solutions. Incorporated in March 2021, ZEEKR has focused on innovative BEV architecture, hardware, software, and the application of new technologies. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, its latest cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV; and an upscale sedan model.

With a mission to create the ultimate mobility experience through technology and solutions, ZEEKR's efforts are backed by strong in-house R&D capabilities, a deep understanding of products, high operational flexibility, and a flat, efficient organizational structure. Together, these features enable fast product development, launch, and iteration, as well as the creation of a series of customer-oriented products and go-to-market strategies. For more information, please visit https://ir.zeekrlife.com/.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Originally founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B auto services market and the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles. The Company's multi-tenant, cloud-based platform empowers its enterprise clients to access and manage their customer database and offerings optimally, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

