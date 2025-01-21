SunCar Technology Group Inc. Appoints Breaux Walker as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. ("SunCar" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SDA), a leading innovator in cloud-based B2B auto services and auto e-insurance in China, today announced the appointment of Mr. Breaux Walker as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective January 13, 2025.

Mr. Walker brings over 25 years of extensive experience in business development, corporate finance, and cross-border transactions, particularly within the technology and fintech sectors. He joined SunCar in March 2024 as Consulting General Manager for North America, where he successfully contributed to the Company's strategic growth initiatives.

Prior to joining SunCar, Mr. Walker served as a Partner at HRJ International, advising emerging technology companies on financings, mergers and acquisitions, and growth strategies. He previously held Managing Director positions at Weild & Co. and JMP Securities, leading cross-border transactions and public equity offerings for technology companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Walker founded and scaled a technology services company in China, growing it to $25 million in revenue. He also held senior leadership roles at Kochava, where he was Senior Vice President of Business Development, and at Union Mobile Pay Ltd., where he led North American operations for one of China's leading fintech platforms.

Fluent in Mandarin Chinese and proficient in Spanish, Mr. Walker brings a unique international perspective to SunCar's strategic initiatives. He holds a degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT.

"We are thrilled to welcome Breaux Walker to SunCar's executive team as our Chief Strategy Officer," said Ye Zaichang, Chairman and CEO of SunCar Technology Group. "Breaux's proven track record in business development, corporate finance, and cross-border transactions, combined with his deep understanding of the technology and fintech sectors, positions him as a key asset for advancing SunCar's global strategic objectives. We are confident that his leadership and expertise will drive our next growth phase and strengthen our position in international markets.".

"I am honored to join SunCar Technology Group as Chief Strategy Officer at such an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory," said Breaux Walker. "SunCar has established itself as an innovative leader in the automotive services and e-insurance sectors, leveraging cutting-edge technology to transform customer experiences. I look forward to driving the Company's strategic initiatives in capital markets, investment, and global expansion and building strong relationships with our investors and partners as we continue to create long-term value."

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B auto services market and the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise clients to access and manage their customer database and offerings optimally, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

