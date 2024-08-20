SunCar to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 22, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in cloud-based B2B auto services and auto e-insurance in China, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference on August 22, 2024 at 9:05am ET.

SunCar's management team will present key developments and initiatives that have shaped the Company's growth trajectory in recent months, focusing on SunCar's innovative cloud-based platform, which is driving the transformation of B2B auto services and e-insurance in a rapidly digitalizing auto market in China. The discussion will be followed by a question and answer session. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance to [email protected] or ask questions during the event.

Presentation details are as follows:

SunCar's Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference:

Date: August 22, 2024

Time: 9:05am ET

Registration: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1674708&tp_key=7222943c7e&sti=sda

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. A link to the presentation will be released that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Originally founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B auto services market and the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles. The Company's multi-tenant, cloud-based platform empowers its enterprise clients to access and manage their customer database and offerings optimally, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application. For more information, please visit https://suncartech.com.

