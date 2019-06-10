NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncare Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Global Suncare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global suncare market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The suncare market consists of the retail sale of sun protection, after-sun and self-tan products. The sun protection segment consists of lotion, spray, gel or other topical products that absorb or reflect some of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The after-sun segment consists of all mass and premium moisturizing creams formulated for sunburned skin. The self-tan segment consists of all mass and premium products that either enhance natural tanning (tanning aids) or allow the skin to tan without developing exposure to the sun. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 exchange rates.

- The global suncare market had total revenues of $8,927.8m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% between 2014 and 2018.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.9% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 678.3 million units in 2018.

- Increasing awareness about the effects of sun exposure, such as skin cancer, is primarily driving market growth.



