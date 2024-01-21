Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Begins His 2024 Season at The Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas

CENTRAL ABACO, Bahamas, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncast Corporation is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 season for sponsored golfer, Sam Bennett. As supporters of Sam's journey in the realm of professional golf, Suncast eagerly anticipates another year of partnership with their accomplished athlete. Sam is set to showcase his skills at the Great Abaco Classic, hosted at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay in Central Abaco, Bahamas. Bennett will tee off on Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET and Monday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, renowned for its seaside setting, spans 7141 yards and plays as a par 72. The course offers a unique experience with a swift and firm play, deviating from the norm for Caribbean courses. Players will enjoy a state-of-the-art practice facility, featuring a double-end range and a dedicated short-game practice area.

In his anticipation for the Great Abaco Classic, Sam remarked, "Competing in this tournament is a great opportunity to begin my first full season as a professional. I feel prepared and ready for a successful week. I want to again extend my gratitude to Suncast Corporation for their continued support. They have been tremendous advocates of mine and I am truly thankful."

Sam looks forward to launching his 2024 season in the Bahamas, aspiring to make it a memorable year. "I've been working diligently, and I'm eager to compete and make 2024 an awesome year."

As players vie for the $1 million purse, fans can follow the action and Sam's results at www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.

Tom Tisbo, Owner, and Executive Chairman of Suncast, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Suncast Corporation is fully committed to Sam Bennett's continued journey as he embarks on the 2024 season. We believe in his talent and dedication to the sport, and we look forward to witnessing him compete at the Great Abaco Classic and throughout the season."

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned professional. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast ® and Suncast Commercial ®
Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. Our extensive product portfolio covers a wide range of outdoor living essentials, including Outdoor Storage, Lawn and Garden, Planters, Snow Tools, Deck and Patio Accessories, Outdoor Furniture, and several other categories. Suncast brand high-quality resin products have been made in the USA for over 35 years and are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

