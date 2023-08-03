Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Hopeful For A Positive Weekend in North Carolina

News provided by

Suncast Corporation

03 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a short turnaround after last weekend's 3M Open, Suncast Corporation's sponsored golfer Sam Bennett will compete again this weekend in the Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Bennet will tee off on Thursday at 9:02 A.M. ET, alongside Ludvig Aberg and Carl Yuan.

Founded in 1938, the Wyndham Championship is the one of the oldest events on the PGA TOUR (excluding the Majors), and the oldest professional golf event in North Carolina. This will be the 84th edition of the event.

When asked how he's feeling after three straight weeks of tournament play, Bennett said, "I'm looking forward to this week at Sedgefield Country Club. I feel comfortable going into this week, and hope to put it all together for a positive week."  

To watch Sam compete for the $7.6 million purse at the Wyndham Championship this weekend, fans can tune in Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel. On Saturday and Sunday, the tournament will air on the Golf Channel from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. ET, with CBS taking over the evening coverage.  

"It's been a pleasure to watch Sam go out and compete in the last few tournaments and represent Suncast so well. We know he's getting more adjusted with each tournament, and we're excited to continue cheering him on," said Tom Tisbo, owner and executive chairman of Suncast Corporation.

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial® 
Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of their extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing, outdoor storage, lawn and garden, planters, snow tools, deck and patio accessories, outdoor furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage, and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

SOURCE Suncast Corporation

Also from this source

Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Looking Forward to Teeing Off at 3M Open

Rising Altitude, Rising Momentum - Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Tees Off at the Barracuda Championship

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.