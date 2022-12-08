SunCloud Health Expands Access to Treatment for Complex Mental Health Conditions, Eating Disorders and Addiction in the Chicago Area

New services include a specialty residential center specifically for people with co-occurring eating disorders and addiction. This service is lacking locally and nationally in the residential treatment space.

Additionally, SunCloud Health has opened an interventional psychiatry suite offering esketamine (Spravato®) and TMS for treatment-resistant depression.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCloud Health, a premier provider of residential and outpatient care for complex mental health, eating disorders and substance use disorders, is expanding its services to meet the growing need for mental health care in Chicagoland and nationally.

In January, SunCloud Health will open a new, 20-bed residential treatment center, The Institute for Co-occurring Eating Disorders and Addiction at SunCloud Health, that specializes in treating adults with co-occurring eating disorders and substance use disorders. Up to 50 percent of patients with an eating disorder such as anorexia, bulimia or binge eating disorder, also have a substance use disorder, yet there are no residential treatment centers specifically designed to care for this difficult to treat and high-risk patient population. Our fully integrated program will specialize in helping patients achieve sustainable recovery from both conditions simultaneously.

"Despite clinical and neurobiological data showing substance use disorders and eating disorders often overlap, there continues to be few intensive treatment options that are specifically focused on serving these individuals or equipped to meet their unique needs," says Kimberly Dennis, MD, CEDS, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of SunCloud Health. "Our new residential center has the clinical expertise to offer evidence-based, compassionate care that targets the underlying causes of both of these conditions and helps our patients heal."

"Addressing all of an individual's mental health conditions, including the impact of trauma on physical and mental health, co-occurring mood disorders and anxiety disorders, provides patients with the best chances for long-term recovery," Dr. Dennis adds. "It's a tall order, and one we explicitly address head-on at SunCloud Health."

"Too often, patients with a co-occurring eating disorder and addiction are left to choose between getting either intensive eating disorder treatment or intensive addiction treatment," Dennis says. "We understand the nuances of caring for patients with multiple, complex conditions, and we treat them in depth in our specialized center."

SunCloud Health offers residential, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and outpatient services for adults, and PHP, IOP and outpatient care for adolescents of all genders in the Chicago area.

In addition to the new treatment center, other new services at SunCloud Health focus on providing relief for adults with depression that has not responded to traditional antidepressants.

SunCloud Health is one of a select number of providers certified to offer esketamine (brand name: Spravato®), a breakthrough therapy for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Esketamine is more potent than ketamine (also known as racemic ketamine), from which it is made.

Up to one-third of adults with major depressive disorder suffer from TRD, which doesn't respond well to traditional antidepressants. Spravato is an FDA-approved nasal spray shown in clinical trials to alleviate symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts in many adults with TRD, sometimes within the first few days of treatment.

SunCloud Health also offers TMS, or transcranial magnetic stimulation, a non-invasive, neuromodulation therapy approved by the FDA to treat depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). TMS sends magnetic pulses through a lightweight headset to stimulate the nerve cells in the brain, which research has shown can relieve major depression and reduce the obsessive thoughts and repetitive behaviors associated with OCD.

"With over 75 years of combined therapy experience and 100 years of combined personal recovery expertise, our multidisciplinary clinical team is committed to providing the most up-to-date, individualized treatments for each of our patients," Dr. Dennis says. "We are thrilled to expand our services, enabling us to provide more members of our community with exceptional care that helps them find their unique path to sustainable recovery and enhanced quality of life."

About SunCloud Health

SunCloud Health is an integrated, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and residential treatment center with locations in Northbrook, Naperville and Chicago (Lincoln Park). Guided by Dr. Kim Dennis, our team provides highly individualized care, long-term support and disease management, for adults and adolescents of all genders struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, process addictions, eating disorders, mood disorders, trauma (PTSD), and other mental health conditions. Our integrated approach focuses on the unique history and needs of each patient, with an emphasis on helping those who are struggling with more than one (co-occurring) issue. We help our patients work toward sustainable steps, supporting their desire to live free from self-destructive behavior as they embark on a lifelong journey of recovery. For more information about SunCloud Health, please visit: www.suncloudhealth.com.

