SunCloud Health Opens Outpatient Mental Health Center in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCloud Health, a national leader in comprehensive mental health care for individuals with co-occurring disorders, has recently opened an outpatient center in Gaithersburg and is accepting new patients.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to bring our integrative and patient-centered approach to the DMV area, which has always felt like home given its cultural richness and diversity," says Dr. Eleanor Annan, Medical Director of SunCloud Gaithersburg. "It has been an honor and a thoroughly gratifying experience to work with talented individuals dedicated to helping patients become the healthiest and best versions of themselves with an approach that centers their needs and is fundamentally based on deep knowledge of who they are as individuals."

The recently opened center offers a range of services, including a partial hospitalization program (PHP), an intensive outpatient program (IOP), and outpatient therapy. The center serves adults of all genders with co-occurring mood disorders, eating disorders, addiction, and trauma.

"We are grateful for the privilege of expanding the reach of our services to Maryland under the highly qualified leadership of Dr. Eleanor Annan," says Kim Dennis, MD, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of SunCloud Health. "We are delighted to give more people access to our unique, fully integrated clinical model. We will continue to honor the unique biology, life experiences, and preferences of each individual who seeks our care. As a trauma-informed treatment center, we value the healing power of connection and community in supporting folks from all walks of life in healing together. We are dedicated to long-term health and the sustainable, equitable provision of high-quality care."

The Gaithersburg center provides PHP with 6 hours of programming, 5 days a week, and IOP with 3.5 hours of programming, 5 days a week. It also offers long-term outpatient group therapy for alumni.

SunCloud Health's multidisciplinary team includes board-certified adult and adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists, licensed social workers, certified eating disorder specialists, certified alcohol and drug counselors, advanced practice nurses, registered nurses, art therapists, and yoga therapists.

