SunCloud Health to Open Comprehensive Mental Health Outpatient Center in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCloud Health, a national leader in comprehensive mental health care for individuals with co-occurring disorders, is set to open an outpatient center in Gaithersburg this summer.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to bring our integrative and patient-centered approach to the DMV area, which has always felt like home given its cultural richness and diversity," says Dr. Eleanor Annan, Medical Director of SunCloud Gaithersburg. "It has been an honor and a thoroughly gratifying experience to work with talented individuals dedicated to helping patients become the healthiest and best versions of themselves with an approach that centers their needs and is fundamentally based on deep knowledge of who they are as individuals."

The new center will offer a range of services, including a partial hospitalization program (PHP), an intensive outpatient program (IOP), and outpatient therapy. The center treats adults of all genders with co-occurring mood disorders, eating disorders, addiction, and trauma.

"We are grateful for the privilege of expanding the reach of our services to Maryland under the highly qualified leadership of Dr. Eleanor Annan," says Kim Dennis, MD, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of SunCloud Health. "We are delighted to give more people access to our unique, fully integrated clinical model. We will continue to honor the unique biology, life experiences, and preferences of each individual who comes for care. As a trauma-informed treatment center, we value the healing power of connection and community in supporting folks from all walks of life in healing together. We are interested in long heath and sustainable, equitable provision of high-quality care."

The new Gaithersburg center will facilitate PHP with 7 hours of programming, 5 days a week, and IOP with 3.5 hours of programming, 5 days a week. It will also offer long-term outpatient group therapy for alumni.

SunCloud Health's multidisciplinary team includes board-certified adult and adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists, licensed social workers, certified eating disorder specialists, certified alcohol and drug counselors, advanced practice nurses, registered nurses, art therapists, and yoga therapists.

About SunCloud Health

SunCloud Health is an integrated, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and residential treatment center in Illinois in Northbrook, Naperville, Chicago, and now in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Guided by Dr. Kim Dennis, our team provides highly individualized care, long-term support, and disease management for adults and adolescents of all genders struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, process addictions, eating disorders, mood disorders, trauma (PTSD), and other mental health conditions. Our integrated approach focuses on the unique history and needs of each patient, emphasizing helping those struggling with more than one (co-occurring) issue. We help our patients work toward sustainable steps, supporting their desire to live free from self-destructive behavior as they embark on a lifelong recovery journey. As of January 2023, we've expanded our residential offerings by opening The Institute for Eating Disorders and Addiction at SunCloud Health, our specialty unit for co-occurring substance use and eating disorders. This specialty unit is unique as it is the first residential center focusing exclusively on co-occurring eating disorders with substance use disorders.

