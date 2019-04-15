SunCoke Energy, Inc. And SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings Date

LISLE, Ill., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) and SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) plan to release their first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. will host its quarterly earnings call at 8:30 am ET on April 24, 2019. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors may participate in this call by dialing 1-833-236-5757 in the U.S. or 1-647-689-4185 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 4246288.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. AND SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) and its sponsored master limited partnership subsidiary, SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP), supply high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. Through SXCP, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc. and SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

