SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Strong 2020 Results Above Expectations And Provides Full-Year 2021 Guidance

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) (the "Company" or "Suncoke") today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results, reflecting strong and resilient performance from our cokemaking business during an unprecedented and challenging year.

"In 2020, while dealing with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, our Domestic Coke fleet demonstrated excellent cost discipline and delivered extraordinary results despite running at sub-optimal levels. We extended expiring contracts with our customers in exchange for providing near-term coke supply relief, delivered robust cash flows and made significant progress towards our capital allocation objectives," said Mike Rippey, President and Chief Executive Officer of SunCoke Energy, Inc. "We also implemented a company-wide cost-reduction initiative resulting in $10 million annualized savings and developed a new product line of foundry coke during this year, further positioning SunCoke for sustained success in the future."

Looking forward, the Company expects 2021 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to be between $215 million and $230 million, driven by our Domestic Coke plants operating at full capacity and higher volumes at Logistics.

Rippey continued, "As we move forward in 2021, we will remain focused on executing against our objectives of excellent safety performance, operational excellence and balanced capital allocation. Additionally, we will work towards further enhancing our customer contracts and providing stability to our coke operations. We will also continue our work to optimize CMT with additional products and customers. We are committed to positioning the Company for sustained success and delivering significant value to SunCoke stakeholders."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 Increase/

(Decrease)

2020 2019 Increase/

(Decrease) Sales and other operating revenues $ 310.1

$ 397.2

$ (87.1)



$ 1,333.0

$ 1,600.3

$ (267.3)

Net (loss) income attributable to SXC $ (5.0)

$ (1.4)

$ (3.6)



$ 3.7

$ (152.3)

$ 156.0

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 37.0

$ 50.8

$ (13.8)



$ 205.9

$ 247.9

$ (42.0)







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.

Revenues decreased $87.1 million and $267.3 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, primarily reflecting lower sales volumes in both Domestic Coke and Logistics segments.

Fourth quarter and full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $13.8 million and $42.0 million, respectively, reflecting lower volumes, which were partially offset by operating cost savings in our Domestic Coke and Logistics segments.

Net loss attributable to SXC for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $3.6 million from the same prior year period, driven by lower operating results discussed above, mostly offset by income tax benefits, a gain on the extinguishment of our debt and slightly lower depreciation expense recognized during the current year period.

Net income attributable to SXC for the full-year 2020 increased $156.0 million as compared to 2019 driven largely by the absence of non-cash impairment related charges at Logistics, net of taxes, of $174.8 million recorded during the third quarter of 2019. The impact of the impairment related charges recorded during the prior year period were partly offset by lower depreciation expense, lower interest on lower debt balances as well as a larger gain on extinguishment of debt recorded during 2020 as compared to 2019.

SEGMENT RESULTS

Domestic Coke

Domestic Coke consists of cokemaking facilities and heat recovery operations at our Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown plants.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts) 2020 2019 Increase/

(Decrease)

2020 2019 Increase/

(Decrease) Sales and other operating revenues $ 289.6

$ 373.3

$ (83.7)



$ 1,265.4

$ 1,489.1

$ (223.7)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 43.3

$ 52.1

$ (8.8)



$ 217.0

$ 226.7

$ (9.7)

Sales Volume (in thousands of tons) 880

1,080

(200)



3,789

4,171

(382)

Adjusted EBITDA per ton(2) $ 49.20

$ 48.24

$ 0.96



$ 57.27

$ 54.35

$ 2.92







(1) See definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release. (2) Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes.

Revenues decreased $83.7 million and $223.7 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, compared with the same prior year periods, reflecting lower volumes across most of the fleet as well as the pass-through of lower coal costs, partially offset by increased volumes at Indiana Harbor from the rebuilt ovens, which were completed during 2019.

and for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, compared with the same prior year periods, reflecting lower volumes across most of the fleet as well as the pass-through of lower coal costs, partially offset by increased volumes at Indiana Harbor from the rebuilt ovens, which were completed during 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $8.8 million and $9.7 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, as operating and maintenance cost savings across the Domestic Coke fleet partially offset the decrease in volume discussed above.

Logistics

Logistics consists of the handling and mixing services of coal and other aggregates at our Convent Marine Terminal ("CMT"), Lake Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals ("KRT") and Dismal River Terminal ("DRT").



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

(Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 Increase/

(Decrease)

2020 2019 Increase/

(Decrease)

Sales and other operating revenues $ 11.7

$ 14.8

$ (3.1)



$ 36.0

$ 72.8

$ (36.8)



Intersegment sales $ 5.3

$ 7.0

$ (1.7)



$ 22.1

$ 26.3

$ (4.2)



Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6.7

$ 8.5

$ (1.8)



$ 17.3

$ 42.6

$ (25.3)



Tons handled (thousands of tons)(2) 4,265

4,971

(706)



14,678

21,053

(6,375)









(1) See definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release. (2) Reflects inbound tons handled during the period.

Revenues decreased $3.1 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $36.8 million for the full-year 2020. Lower demand and depressed export pricing drove lower throughput volumes in the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

for the fourth quarter 2020 and for the full-year 2020. Lower demand and depressed export pricing drove lower throughput volumes in the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.8 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $25.3 million for the full-year 2020 due to coal customer bankruptcy partially offset by operating and maintenance cost savings.

Brazil Coke

Brazil Coke consists of a cokemaking facility in Vitória, Brazil, which we operate for an affiliate of ArcelorMittal.

Revenues were $8.8 million and $31.6 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, reflecting a decrease of $0.3 million and $6.8 million , respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The decrease in full year was driven by lower volumes and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency.

and for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, reflecting a decrease of and , respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The decrease in full year was driven by lower volumes and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million and $13.5 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, a decrease of $0.3 million and $2.5 million , respectively, as compared with the same prior year periods. The decrease in full year was mainly due to lower volumes.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and other expenses, which includes activity from our legacy coal mining business, were $16.0 million and $41.9 million during the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, $2.9 million and $4.5 million higher than during the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, respectively. Corporate expenses in the current year periods included foundry related research and development costs of $1.5 million and $3.9 million during the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, as well as higher legacy costs of approximately $2.0 million during both the fourth quarter and full-year of 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. These increases to corporate and other expense were partly offset by lower employee related expenses.

2021 OUTLOOK

Our 2021 guidance is based on our Domestic Coke plants running at full capacity with uncontracted capacity filled by export sales and Foundry coke sales. It also assumes higher volumes at Logistics facilities.

Our 2021 guidance is as follows:

Domestic coke total production is expected to be approximately 4.1 million tons

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $215 million to $230 million

to Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $80 million

Cash generated by operations is estimated to be between $160 million and $180 million

and Cash taxes are projected to be between $5 million to $10 million

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Dollars and shares in millions,

except per share amounts) Revenues













Sales and other operating revenue $ 310.1



$ 397.2



$ 1,333.0



$ 1,600.3

Costs and operating expenses













Cost of products sold and operating expenses 243.0



323.8



1,048.2



1,277.6

Selling, general and administrative expenses 30.3



22.9



81.4



75.8

Depreciation and amortization expense 32.0



34.0



133.7



143.8

Long-lived asset and goodwill impairment —



—



—



247.4

Total costs and operating expenses 305.3



380.7



1,263.3



1,744.6

Operating income (loss) 4.8



16.5



69.7



(144.3)

Interest expense, net 13.1



14.7



56.3



60.3

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (2.3)



—



(5.7)



(1.5)

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (6.0)



1.8



19.1



(203.1)

Income tax (benefit) expense (2.5)



2.6



10.3



(54.7)

Net (loss) income (3.5)



(0.8)



8.8



(148.4)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.5



0.6



5.1



3.9

Net (loss) income attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc. $ (5.0)



$ (1.4)



$ 3.7



$ (152.3)

(Loss) earnings attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc. per common share:













Basic $ (0.06)



$ (0.02)



$ 0.04



$ (1.98)

Diluted $ (0.06)



$ (0.02)



$ 0.04



$ (1.98)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 82.8



86.0



83.0



76.8

Diluted 82.8



86.0



83.2



76.8



SunCoke Energy, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Dollars in millions, except par

value amounts) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 48.4



$ 97.1

Receivables, net 46.3



59.5

Inventories 126.6



147.0

Income tax receivable 5.5



2.2

Other current assets 2.9



2.5

Total current assets 229.7



308.3

Properties, plants and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $1,032.9 million and $903.7 million at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 1,328.0



1,390.2

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 37.2



38.1

Deferred charges and other assets 18.5



17.2

Total assets $ 1,613.4



$ 1,753.8

Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $ 104.1



$ 142.4

Accrued liabilities 49.8



47.3

Current portion of financing obligations 3.0



2.9

Interest payable 2.0



2.2

Total current liabilities 158.9



194.8

Long-term debt and financing obligations 673.9



780.0

Accrual for black lung benefits 60.0



50.5

Retirement benefit liabilities 24.7



24.5

Deferred income taxes 159.3



147.6

Asset retirement obligations 11.4



14.4

Other deferred credits and liabilities 24.3



23.6

Total liabilities 1,112.5



1,235.4

Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 50,000,000 shares; no issued shares at both December 31, 2020 and 2019 —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued 98,177,941 and 98,047,389 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1.0



1.0

Treasury stock, 15,404,482 and 13,783,182 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (184.0)



(177.0)

Additional paid-in capital 715.7



712.1

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17.1)



(14.4)

Retained deficit (46.6)



(30.1)

Total SunCoke Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 469.0



491.6

Noncontrolling interests 31.9



26.8

Total equity 500.9



518.4

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,613.4



$ 1,753.8



SunCoke Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Dollars in millions) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income (loss) $ 8.8



$ (148.4)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Long-lived asset and goodwill impairment —



247.4

Depreciation and amortization expense 133.7



143.8

Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 12.1



(63.1)

Payments in excess of expense for postretirement plan benefits (1.7)



(1.9)

Share-based compensation expense 3.8



4.5

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (5.7)



(1.5)

Changes in working capital pertaining to operating activities:





Receivables, net 13.2



15.9

Inventories 21.8



(36.6)

Accounts payable (38.0)



23.5

Accrued liabilities 2.5



(2.4)

Interest payable (0.2)



(1.4)

Income taxes (3.3)



(1.5)

Other 10.8



3.6

Net cash provided by operating activities 157.8



181.9

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (73.9)



(110.1)

Other investing activities (1.4)



0.3

Net cash used in investing activities (75.3)



(109.8)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayment of long-term debt (55.9)



(90.5)

Debt issuance costs —



(2.1)

Proceeds from revolving facility 629.9



408.6

Repayment of revolving facility (684.9)



(370.3)

Proceeds from financing obligation 10.0



—

Repayment of financing obligations (3.0)



(2.9)

Dividends paid (19.9)



(5.1)

Shares repurchased (7.0)



(36.3)

Cash distributions to noncontrolling interests —



(14.2)

Other financing activities (0.4)



(7.9)

Net cash used in financing activities (131.2)



(120.7)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (48.7)



(48.6)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 97.1



145.7

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 48.4



$ 97.1

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Interest paid, net of capitalized interest of $0.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively $ 51.8



$ 58.2

Income taxes paid, net of refunds of $3.0 million and $0.3 million, respectively $ 1.1



$ 9.5



SunCoke Energy, Inc. Segment Operating Data



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Unaudited)

(Audited)

















(Dollars in millions) Sales and other operating revenues:













Domestic Coke $ 289.6



$ 373.3



$ 1,265.4



$ 1,489.1

Brazil Coke 8.8



9.1



31.6



38.4

Logistics 11.7



14.8



36.0



72.8

Logistics intersegment sales 5.3



7.0



22.1



26.3

Elimination of intersegment sales (5.3)



(7.0)



(22.1)



(26.3)

Total sales and other operating revenue $ 310.1



$ 397.2



$ 1,333.0



$ 1,600.3

Adjusted EBITDA(1)













Domestic Coke $ 43.3



$ 52.1



$ 217.0



$ 226.7

Brazil Coke 3.0



3.3



13.5



16.0

Logistics 6.7



8.5



17.3



42.6

Corporate and Other(2) (16.0)



(13.1)



(41.9)



(37.4)

Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 37.0



$ 50.8



$ 205.9



$ 247.9

Coke Operating Data:













Domestic Coke capacity utilization (%) 85 %

100 %

91 %

98 % Domestic Coke production volumes (thousands of tons) 907



1,073



3,840



4,168

Domestic Coke sales volumes (thousands of tons) 880



1,080



3,789



4,171

Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA per ton(3) $ 49.20



$ 48.24



$ 57.27



$ 54.35

Brazilian Coke production—operated facility (thousands of tons) 415



371



1,396



1,641

Logistics Operating Data:













Tons handled (thousands of tons)(4) 4,265



4,971



14,678



21,053







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to GAAP elsewhere in this release. (2) Corporate and Other includes the activity from our legacy coal mining business, which incurred Adjusted EBITDA losses of $7.4 million and $13.2 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as well as losses of $5.4 million and $11.2 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Additionally, Corporate and Other includes foundry related research and development costs of $3.9 million during 2020. (3) Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes. (4) Reflects inbound tons handled during the period.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Adjusted Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Dollars in millions) Net (loss) income attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc. $ (5.0)



$ (1.4)



$ 3.7



$ (152.3)

Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.5



0.6



5.1



3.9

Net (loss) income $ (3.5)



$ (0.8)



$ 8.8



$ (148.4)

Add:













Long-lived asset and goodwill impairment —



—



—



247.4

Depreciation and amortization expense 32.0



34.0



133.7



143.8

Interest expense, net 13.1



14.7



56.3



60.3

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (2.3)



—



(5.7)



(1.5)

Income tax (benefit) expense (2.5)



2.6



10.3



(54.7)

Contingent consideration adjustments(1) —



—



—



(4.2)

Restructuring costs(2) 0.2



—



2.5



—

Simplification Transaction costs(3) —



0.3



—



5.2

Adjusted EBITDA $ 37.0



$ 50.8



$ 205.9



$ 247.9

Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest(4) 2.5



1.6



9.1



40.7

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc. $ 34.5



$ 49.2



$ 196.8



$ 207.2







(1) In connection with the CMT acquisition, the Partnership entered into a contingent consideration arrangement that required the Partnership to make future payments to the seller based on future volume over a specified threshold, price and contract renewals. Adjustments to the fair value of the contingent consideration were primarily the result of modifications to the volume forecast. Customer events during the third quarter of 2019 reduced contingent consideration liability to zero. (2) Charges related to a company-wide restructuring and cost-reduction initiative. (3) Costs expensed by the Partnership associated with SunCoke's acquisition of all outstanding Partnership common units not already owned by SunCoke on June 28, 2019 ("Simplification Transaction"). (4) Reflects noncontrolling interests in Indiana Harbor and the portion of the Partnership owned by public unitholder prior to the closing of the Simplification Transaction.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Estimated 2021 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Estimated Net Income





2021



Low

High Net income

$ 15



$ 35

Add:







Depreciation and amortization expense

137



133

Interest expense, net

55



50

Income tax expense

8



12

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 215



$ 230

Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)

9



9

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.

$ 206



$ 221







(1) Reflects non-controlling interest in Indiana Harbor.

