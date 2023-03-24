SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ISSUES 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

LISLE, Ill., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC), the largest independent producer of high-quality coke in the Americas, published its 2022 Sustainability Report. SunCoke is an integral supplier to the U.S. steel industry and our coke product is a critical raw material in the blast furnace production of steel, which will be a necessary component of the on-going lower carbon energy transition.

SunCoke's 2022 Sustainability Report highlights the Company's industry-leading practices prioritizing worker safety and environmental impact, and also includes enhanced climate change disclosures as recommended by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

"Reflecting on 2022, the commitment and contributions of our SunCoke employees was evident in our safety record, environmental performance, and operational excellence underpinning our record financial results. I want to thank all our SunCoke employees for their work and dedication throughout the year," said Michael Rippey, Chief Executive Officer of SunCoke.

SunCoke's commitment to employee health and safety was underscored through our Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.69 for 2022, far lower than the industry average.

SunCoke leads the industry with environmentally efficient and advanced technology, setting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards with its heat-recovery coke-making technology that converts heat generated during the coking process into steam and/or electricity, which is then sold to customers or the grid.

"As we further evaluate the climate, energy and lower carbon economy transition, including the impacts on SunCoke and others in the steel industry, we think strategically about the long term, and plan for a number of possible scenarios. We see opportunity in these challenges and will continue to focus on sustainability and climate change management, while supporting our customers in meeting their sustainability goals," said Katherine Gates, President of SunCoke.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

