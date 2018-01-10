SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Date

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) plans to release its fourth quarter 2017 financial results and 2018 guidance on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SXCP will host its quarterly earnings call at 10:00 am ET on January 31, 2018. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors may participate in this call by dialing 1-833-236-5757 in the U.S. or 1-647-689-4185 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 1083698.