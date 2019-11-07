Suncorp Group Limited to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 13 November 2019

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian and New Zealand based financial services provider, Suncorp Group Limited (ASX: SUN ADR: SNMCY) today announced that Kelly Hibbins, EGM Investor Relations, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 13. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 13, 2019 TIME: 9:30 AM ET LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Nov19dbVIC-PR

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Suncorp reported FY19 cash earnings of $1.1bn up 1.5%, driven by strong performance in the New Zealand business, significant margin improvement in Commercial portfolios in Insurance ( Australia ) and solid at-call deposit growth in the Bank.

driven by strong performance in the business, significant margin improvement in Commercial portfolios in Insurance ( ) and solid at-call deposit growth in the Bank. Successful completion of the sale of the Australian Life Insurance Business , saw the Board distribute ~$610m of excess capital to shareholders through an 8cps fully franked special dividend and a 39cps capital return with a related share consolidation.

, saw the Board distribute of excess capital to shareholders through an 8cps fully franked special dividend and a 39cps capital return with a related share consolidation. Suncorp has recently signed a binding agreement with AMA Group to sell Capital S.M.A.R.T , Suncorp's market leading smash repair business in Australia and New Zealand , for an enterprise value of $420m .

, Suncorp's market leading smash repair business in and , for an enterprise value of . Strategic investments made in digital capabilities continue to drive growth, meet regulatory requirements and enable Suncorp to scale digital solutions across the customer base.

About Suncorp Group Limited

Suncorp Group Limited is a leading financial services provider in Australia and New Zealand, enabling more than 9.5m customers to better protect and enhance their financial wellbeing. Since 1902, Suncorp has grown to become a top-20 ASX-listed company with over 13,000 people and $96bn in Group assets. Suncorp offers banking, wealth management and insurance products and services through brands including Suncorp, AAMI, GIO, Apia, Shannons, AA Life and Vero, as well as those from Suncorp's partners.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Conference

Related Links

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

