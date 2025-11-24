Suncrafted & Tribal Fire Launch First Native American-Owned Cannabis Brand on East Coast

Wampanoag Member John Marcellino of Tribal Fire and HHG President Tim McNamara of Mayflower Descent Celebrate Thanksgiving with a Modern Alliance

MASHPEE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic Health Group, Inc., operating as Suncrafted, has forged a partnership with Tribal Fire, a local cannabis delivery service on Cape Cod, to introduce the first licensed Native American cannabis product brand on the East Coast. This collaboration seeks to provide customers with the opportunity to support members of the Wampanoag Tribe, a native Massachusetts community with over 3,000 members, directly through the purchase of cannabis products. The initial product line includes flower, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges.

Suncrafted's McNamara and Tribal Fire's Marcellino Display Their Product Collaboration and a Traditional Peace Pipe during Thanksgiving Week at the 17th Century English Village in Plimoth. Suncrafted flower grown exclusively for Tribal Fire

Customers of Tribal Fire can now place orders for these products directly from the company's menu. In the coming months, the brand aims to expand its reach by selling in dispensaries throughout the state. Visit the Tribal Fire website to view its product offerings.

Tribal Fire chose Suncrafted as a partner due to the company's dedication to the sustainable production of cannabis, an industry often criticized for wasteful and energy intensive practices. Suncrafted employs natural methods in its operations, including the use of local cranberries, which aligns well with the Wampanoag brand's deep respect for the earth and its annual celebration of the cranberry harvest.

Suncrafted's commitment to sustainability and natural production methods, including the use of local cranberries, perfectly aligns with the Wampanoag Tribe's reverence for the earth. "This collaboration allows us to offer a unique product," said John Marcellino, Founder of Tribal Fire, "that not only benefits our customers but also honors the ancient traditions and values of the Wampanoag people."

The development of this product line was inspired by the spiritual connection shared by the leaders of both companies to the land of the Wampanoag Tribe, its vast forests, and abundant coastline. Their shared bond led them to create a brand rooted in spirituality and honoring the ancient philosophies of the Wampanoag Tribe.

Here are some key aspects of this partnership:

Sustainable Production: Suncrafted's commitment to environmentally friendly practices sets it apart in the cannabis industry.

Suncrafted's commitment to environmentally friendly practices sets it apart in the cannabis industry. Community Support: Purchasing these products directly supports members of the Wampanoag Tribe.

Community Support: Purchasing these products directly supports members of the Wampanoag Tribe.

The brand honors the traditions and values of the Wampanoag people. Product Availability: Currently available through Tribal Fire delivery, with plans for wider distribution.

Here are some of the benefits of this partnership:

Provides economic opportunities for the Wampanoag Tribe.

Offers consumers a way to support sustainable and ethical cannabis production.

Celebrates the cultural heritage of the Wampanoag people.

Introduces a unique and spiritually inspired brand to the cannabis market.

The collaboration between Suncrafted and Tribal Fire represents a meaningful step towards sustainability, community support, and cultural recognition within the cannabis industry. For more information about the Tribal Fire/HHG partnership, the people and products involved visit Suncrafted cannabis here .

