Suncrest Bank Completes Merger with CBBC

"We are delighted to have completed our third deal in under three years and are excited about the opportunities to grow our business in the Greater Sacramento and Lodi market," said Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "We are on schedule to complete the back office and core systems integration by the end of June," added McMullan.

MJC Partners, LLC(1) served as the sole placement agent for the offering by Suncrest Bank.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 was named to the 2017 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

About the Placement Agent

MJC Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles-based boutique investment banking, wealth management, and advisory firm. Whether companies need assistance executing on their M&A strategy, meeting their capital needs, or resolving other strategic issues, MJC Partners has the expertise and ability to execute for our clients efficiently and effectively by working alongside executive teams and Boards of Directors.

(1) All securities offered through MJ Capital Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of MJC Partners, LLC

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that the all requirements to consummate the merger will be met or if the merger is consummated, that it will be completed during the second quarter of 2018. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

