Suncrest Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings. Record Net Income of $12 million. An increase of 21%.

"In 2019 we reported record net income of approximately $12 million which represents a year-over-year increase of 21%," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "This year we have focused on strengthening our credit portfolio while also continuing to organically grow the balance sheet," McMullan added. "Non-maturity deposits have grown by almost 11% while total loans have increased consistently since the first quarter growing by 5%."

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Record net income of $11.9 million , up 20.8% over the prior year

, up 20.8% over the prior year Diluted EPS of $0.95 , an increase of $0.01 over the prior year

, an increase of over the prior year Return on average tangible assets of 1.31%

Return on average tangible equity of 12.02%

Efficiency ratio of 53.53%

New loan originations1 of $143.7 million

Total loans increased by $17.3 million or 2.7%

or 2.7% Total loans increased by $31.6 million or 5.0% since March 31, 2019

or 5.0% since Total non-maturity deposits increased by $71.3 million or 10.5%

or 10.5% Total assets increased to $984.9 million , year over year organic growth of 6.1%

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income of $3.04 million

Diluted EPS of $0.24

Return on average tangible assets of 1.27%

Return on average tangible equity of 11.54%

Efficiency ratio of 53.09%

New loan originations1 of $47.8 million

Total loans increased by $10.3 million or 1.6% over the linked quarter

or 1.6% over the linked quarter Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.77% and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 10.91%

Income Statement

Net income remained fairly steady over the linked quarter at $3.04 million compared to $3.07 million. When compared to the same quarter last year, net income declined by $453,000 primarily due to an increased provision for loan losses of $150,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $309,000 or 6.1%.

Interest income also remained steady at $10.8 million versus $10.9 million for the linked quarter. However, interest income increased by approximately $300,000 or 2.8% over the fourth quarter of 2018. While interest expense was flat over the linked quarter, it increased by approximately $400,000 or 46.1% over the same quarter last year. This increase was driven primarily by an increase in our cost of funds of 15 basis points







Non-recurring Income









Period Net Income NIM Interest

recoveries2 Income from

accretion3 Non-

recurring

costs Core Net Interest

Income4 Core Net

Income4 Core

NIM4 Core Diluted EPS4 Q4 2019 $ 3,036,278 4.14% $ - $ 165,638 $ - $ 9,382,075 $ 2,919,278 4.07% $ 0.23 Q3 2019 $ 3,065,315 4.31% $ 578 $ 197,226 $ - $ 9,406,133 $ 2,923,315 4.22% $ 0.23 Q4 2018 $ 3,489,533 4.67% $ 30,194 $ 107,342 $ - $ 9,514,237 $ 3,392,532 4.61% $ 0.27

Core net interest income, which conservatively excludes accretion on acquired loans and interest recoveries, decreased slightly over the linked quarter and same quarter last year by $24,000 or 0.3% and $132,000 or 1.4% respectively. These decreases are primarily explained by a decrease in core net interest margin (NIM).

Core NIM declined over the same quarter last year by 54 basis points (bps) due to an overall increase in cost of funds of 15 bps and core loan yield declining from 5.75% to 5.49%. In addition, loans were a lower percentage of earning assets in the current quarter as compared to the same quarter last year. Core NIM was 4.07% for the quarter, a decrease of 15 bps from the linked quarter due primarily to a decrease in yields on earning assets due to the lower interest rate environment. However, our cost of funds improved by 1 bp during the quarter, declining to 60 bps overall.

Noninterest income for the quarter included a small gain on sale of loans of $50,000 while service charges, fees and other income was steady over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by $47,000 or 0.9%. This was primarily driven by a slight increase in other professional fees related to legal expenses. Noninterest expense increased over the fourth quarter of 2018 by $309,000 or 6.1% explained primarily by normal year-over-year increases in salaries and employee benefit costs, and other expenses, more fully discussed in our second quarter 2019 earnings release and webcast.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $984.9 million representing a decrease of $12.5 million or 1.3% over the linked quarter, and a year over year increase of $56.2 million or 6.1%. The increase year over year, was primarily the result of an increase in deposits of $37.5 million. The decrease in assets over the linked quarter of $12.5 million or 1.3% was a result of a decrease in deposits of $14.8 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $828.6 million, a decrease of $14.8 million or 1.8% over the linked quarter driven primarily by normal cyclical business fluctuations of some of our largest depositors. Total deposits increased year over year by $37.5 million or 4.7% with the growth being in non-maturity deposits5 of $71.3 million or 10.5%. Over the same period, we allowed more price sensitive certificate of deposit (CD) balances to decline by $33.8 million or 30.1%.

Total loans at December 31, 2019 were $667.5 million, an increase of $10.3 million or 1.6% over the linked quarter. The largest increases being in Non-Owner Occupied and Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate (CRE) which increased by $17.0 million or 9.6% and $3.8 million or 4.1%, respectively. Farmland also increased by $4.6 million or 3.3%. The Commercial and Industrial (C&I) portfolio declined by $9.5 million over the linked quarter driven by a combination of normal borrower utilization and ongoing credit portfolio improvement actions. As discussed in previous releases, our C&I balances have declined over the last year due in large part to early pay-offs driven by the bank's actions to strengthen underlying credit structures in this portfolio.

The largest year over year increases have been in Farmland and Non-Owner Occupied CRE which increased by $19.5 million or 15.7% and $33.7 million or 21.0%, respectively.

Overall Loan Growth

Over the last five quarters we have seen linked quarter loan growth with the exception of Q1 2019 when we experienced significantly higher levels of payoffs. In addition, we have seen consistent increases in the total value of new originations[6] while total loans have increased by $31.6 million or 5.0% since March 31, 2019.

Total Loans Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Linked Quarter Growth 1.6% 1.3% 2.1% -2.2% 1.5% New Originations (millions)(6) $47.8 $36.9 $30.6 $28.4 $22.6

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were $5.5 million or 0.56% of total assets at December 31, 2019 compared to $7.4 million or 0.74% at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets declined by $1.9 million due to successful collections and also the $1.0 million partial charge-off of one larger non-accrual relationship.

During the quarter, the allowance for loan loss (ALLL) was increased by $500,000. This was due to growth in our loan portfolio and the renewal of acquired loans, and their subsequent transition to the non-acquired loan pool which requires a reserve allocation. The allowance as a percentage of total loans, excluding acquired loans that have been marked to fair value, was 1.17% at December 31, 2019 compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2019 with the decrease being primarily explained by the charge-off indicated above. Our ALLL remains sufficient and well within parameters established by bank policies.

Classified non-accrual loans declined over the linked quarter as discussed above. Classified accrual loans declined slightly due to normal scheduled payments.



Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Total Classified Loans (a) $8,513,450 $10,840,514 $9,618,692 Classified - Accrual Loans $3,327,728 $3,734,612 $8,834,752 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $5,185,722 $7,105,902 $783,940 Total Classified / Total Loans 1.28% 1.65% 1.48%





(a) Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at December 31, 2019. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At December 31, 2019 tangible book value per common share was $8.52 with common shares issued of 12,442,800 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $8.31 at September 30, 2019.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Suncrest Bank











Statements of Financial Condition











(Unaudited)















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018 ASSETS











Cash and Due from Banks

$ 33,905,202

$ 35,955,286

$ 54,747,273 Federal Funds Sold

19,330,000

49,599,000

18,137,000 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

53,235,202

85,554,286

72,884,273













Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)

195,057,652

186,336,686

137,719,068 Loans:











Total Loans

667,478,993

657,223,581

650,146,414 Allowance for Loan Losses

(5,488,657)

(5,988,203)

(4,372,547) NET LOANS

661,990,336

651,235,378

645,773,867













Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost 5,471,141

5,472,491

5,453,891 Premises and Equipment

10,228,120

10,409,258

6,014,471 Other Real Estate Owned

313,720

313,720

313,720 Bank Owned Life Insurance

8,492,003

8,438,162

8,284,240 Goodwill

38,989,566

38,989,566

38,989,566 Core Deposit Intangible

3,194,010

3,378,466

3,974,505 Accrued Interest and Other Assets

7,926,389

7,284,576

9,269,273



$ 984,898,139

$ 997,412,589

$ 928,676,874













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing Demand

$ 84,864,480

$ 57,182,913

$ 292,174,413 Noninterest-bearing Demand reclassified











as noninterest-bearing MMA

243,575,223

248,986,589

- Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

421,833,613

455,549,521

386,793,012 Time Deposits

78,285,729

81,606,567

112,050,259 TOTAL DEPOSITS

828,559,045

843,325,590

791,017,684 Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities

8,160,798

8,361,487

4,622,643 TOTAL LIABILITIES

836,719,843

851,687,077

795,640,327













Shareholders' Equity:











Common Stock - No par value

119,816,864

119,743,464

119,643,464 Additional Paid-in Capital

2,920,953

2,843,756

2,441,948 Retained Earnings

24,061,588

21,025,310

12,152,740 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net







Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS

1,378,891

2,112,982

(1,201,605) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

148,178,296

145,725,512

133,036,547



$ 984,898,139

$ 997,412,589

$ 928,676,874

Suncrest Bank











Statements of Income (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended





























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018 INTEREST INCOME











Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 9,269,770

$ 9,289,213

$ 9,333,352 Interest on Investment Securities

1,272,126

1,185,810

913,560 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

282,044

377,710

278,425 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

10,823,940

10,852,733

10,525,337













INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts 1,033,695

1,007,223

575,868 Interest on Time Deposits

242,532

241,573

297,696 Interest on Other Borrowings

-

-

- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,276,227

1,248,796

873,564













NET INTEREST INCOME

9,547,713

9,603,937

9,651,773













Provision for Loan Losses

500,000

500,000

350,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

9,047,713

9,103,937

9,301,773













NONINTEREST INCOME











Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

457,312

456,593

461,282 Gain on Sale of Loans

50,012

-

-



507,324

456,593

461,282













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and Employee Benefits

2,787,137

2,796,181

2,546,380 Occupancy Expenses

574,771

577,580

522,999 Other Expenses

1,976,551

1,918,154

1,959,843



5,338,459

5,291,915

5,029,222 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,216,578

4,268,615

4,733,833 Income Taxes

1,180,300

1,203,300

1,244,300 NET INCOME

$ 3,036,278

$ 3,065,315

$ 3,489,533

Suncrest Bank







Statements of Income (Unaudited)







For the Twelve Months Ended





















December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 INTEREST INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 36,926,377

$ 30,336,366 Interest on Investment Securities

4,562,274

2,899,825 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

1,356,575

925,138 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

42,845,226

34,161,329









INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

3,590,402

1,412,820 Interest on Time Deposits

967,845

894,540 Interest on Other Borrowings

-

27,325 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

4,558,247

2,334,685









NET INTEREST INCOME

38,286,979

31,826,644









Provision for Loan Losses

2,100,000

1,270,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

36,186,979

30,556,644









NONINTEREST INCOME







Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

1,768,056

1,579,388 Gain on Sale of Loans

50,012

332,288



1,818,068

1,911,676









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

11,398,002

9,297,693 Occupancy Expenses

2,249,848

1,835,758 Other Expenses

7,819,249

7,726,814



21,467,099

18,860,265 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

16,537,948

13,608,055 Income Taxes

4,629,100

3,750,800 NET INCOME

$ 11,908,848

$ 9,857,255

Suncrest Bank











Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018 For the three months ended:











Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.22%

1.27%

1.55% ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

1.17%

1.21%

1.51% Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)

1.27%

1.33%

1.63% Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

8.23%

8.51%

10.62% ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

7.91%

8.11%

10.33% Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)

11.54%

11.93%

15.80% Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

2.15%

2.19%

2.23% NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

2.15%

2.19%

2.23% Efficiency Ratio

53.09%

52.60%

49.73% Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

53.98%

53.66%

50.42% Net Interest Margin

4.14%

4.31%

4.67% Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)

4.07%

4.22%

4.61% Cost of Funds

0.60%

0.61%

0.45% Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.24

$ 0.25

$ 0.28 Diluted EPS

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.28 Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.27

















December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018



For the twelve months ended:











ROAA

1.25%

1.30%



ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

1.17%

1.39%



Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)

1.31%

1.36%



ROAE

8.41%

9.51%



ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

7.88%

10.17%



Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)

12.02%

13.26%



NIE To Average Assets

2.26%

2.49%



NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

2.26%

2.29%



Efficiency Ratio

53.53%

55.90%



Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

54.98%

52.29%



Net Interest Margin

4.44%

4.59%



Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)

4.32%

4.50%



Cost of Funds

0.57%

0.36%



Basic EPS

$ 0.96

$ 0.95



Diluted EPS

$ 0.95

$ 0.94



Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

$ 0.89

$ 1.00

















(1) Non-recurring items include merger expenses, discount accretion on acquired loans and recovery of



interest on non-accrual loans.











(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





Suncrest Bank











Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)





























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018 At Period End:











Loans to Deposits

80.56%

77.93%

82.19% Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)

78.36%

79.64%

82.99% Non-Performing Assets to Assets

0.56%

0.74%

0.12% Outstanding Shares

12,442,800

12,434,800

12,420,300 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2)

$ 8.52

$ 8.31

$ 7.25 Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (2) $ 8.41

$ 8.14

$ 7.35 Book Value Per Share

$ 11.91

$ 11.72

$ 10.71



























Regulatory Capital Ratios











Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)

10.91%

10.90%

10.57% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

14.02%

13.50%

12.53% Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

14.02%

13.50%

12.53% Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)

14.77%

14.32%

13.14%













































December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018 Loan Composition











Commercial and Industrial:

$ 44,523,301

$ 54,001,348

$ 73,040,907 Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:

34,156,321

39,207,688

37,504,128 Loans Secured by Real Estate:











Secured by Farmland

143,797,280

139,167,050

124,326,456 Construction, Land Development and Other Land

42,445,905

42,376,121

41,740,821 1-4 Family Residential Properties

44,378,455

47,642,776

57,692,599 Multifamily Residential Properties

46,969,544

43,850,002

47,803,422 Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

95,098,253

91,316,105

88,176,104 Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

194,467,766

177,481,492

160,834,825 Total Loans Secured by Real Estate

567,157,203

541,833,546

520,574,227













Municipal Leases:

21,461,996

21,889,871

18,535,425 Other Loans:

180,172

291,128

491,727













Total Loans

$ 667,478,993

$ 657,223,581

$ 650,146,414













(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP



measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.









Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended



























December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 65,973,893

$ 282,044

1.70%

$ 66,235,223

$ 377,710

2.26% Investment Securities

190,343,303

1,272,126

2.67%

170,128,601

1,185,810

2.79% Loans

657,817,950

9,269,770

5.59%

647,802,385

9,289,213

5.69% Total Interest Earning Assets

914,135,146

10,823,940

4.70%

884,166,209

10,852,733

4.87% Noninterest Earning Assets

81,284,432









81,814,739







Total Assets

$995,419,578









$965,980,948

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$133,928,030

311,637

0.92%

$125,805,706

277,724

0.88% Savings and Money Market Accounts

315,941,175

722,058

0.91%

311,362,668

729,499

0.93% Time Deposits

80,070,952

242,532

1.20%

83,727,219

241,573

1.14% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

529,940,157

1,276,227

0.96%

520,895,593

1,248,796

0.95% Other Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

529,940,157

1,276,227

0.96%

520,895,593

1,248,796

0.95% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts(3)

309,493,329









292,501,786







Total Funding Sources

839,433,486









813,397,379







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

8,439,702









8,459,265







Shareholders' Equity

147,546,390









144,124,304







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$995,419,578









$965,980,948







Net Interest Income





$ 9,547,713









$ 9,603,937



Net Interest Margin









4.14%









4.31%

























(3) Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified



















as Noninterest Bearing MMA

























Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended



























December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 65,973,893

$ 282,044

1.70%

$ 50,439,804

$ 278,425

2.19% Investment Securities

190,343,303

1,272,126

2.67%

134,589,141

913,560

2.72% Loans

657,817,950

9,269,770

5.59%

634,520,351

9,333,352

5.84% Total Interest Earning Assets

914,135,146

10,823,940

4.70%

819,549,296

10,525,337

5.10% Noninterest Earning Assets

81,284,432









81,342,243







Total Assets

$995,419,578









$900,891,539

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$133,928,030

311,637

0.92%

$ 81,176,619

83,148

0.41% Savings and Money Market Accounts

315,941,175

722,058

0.91%

278,309,634

492,720

0.70% Time Deposits

80,070,952

242,532

1.20%

116,154,051

297,696

1.02% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

529,940,157

1,276,227

0.96%

475,640,304

873,564

0.73% Other Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

529,940,157

1,276,227

0.96%

475,640,304

873,564

0.73% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts(3)

309,493,329









288,947,791







Total Funding Sources

839,433,486









764,588,095







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

8,439,702









4,907,925







Shareholders' Equity

147,546,390









131,395,519







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$995,419,578









$900,891,539







Net Interest Income





$ 9,547,713









$ 9,651,773



Net Interest Margin









4.14%









4.67%

























(3) Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified



















as Noninterest Bearing MMA

























Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Twelve Months Ended



























December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 52,922,647

$ 1,356,575

2.56%

$ 49,317,617

$ 925,138

1.88% Investment Securities

165,880,866

4,562,274

2.75%

117,125,123

2,899,825

2.48% Loans

643,274,677

36,926,377

5.74%

527,011,060

30,336,366

5.76% Total Interest Earning Assets

862,078,190

42,845,226

4.97%

693,453,800

34,161,329

4.93% Noninterest Earning Assets

87,655,473









62,805,723







Total Assets

$949,733,663









$756,259,523

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$112,226,061

280,922

0.25%

$ 70,147,520

157,046

0.22% Savings and Money Market Accounts

316,067,953

3,309,480

1.05%

235,428,381

1,255,774

0.53% Time Deposits

88,146,328

967,845

1.10%

99,656,127

894,540

0.90% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

516,440,342

4,558,247

0.88%

405,232,028

2,307,360

0.57% Other Borrowings

-

-

-

1,751,175

27,325

1.56% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

516,440,342

4,558,247

0.88%

406,983,203

2,334,685

0.57% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts(3)

283,514,990









242,158,095







Total Funding Sources

799,955,332









649,141,298







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

8,179,605









3,428,135







Shareholders' Equity

141,598,726









103,690,090







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$949,733,663









$756,259,523







Net Interest Income





$ 38,286,979









$ 31,826,644



Net Interest Margin









4.44%









4.59%

























(3) Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified



















as Noninterest Bearing MMA

























1 Includes unfunded commitments

2 Represents interest recoveries on non-accrual loans

3 Represents accretion of acquired loan fair value marks

4 Excludes non-recurring income, income from accretion of fair value marks and non-recurring costs, non-GAAP financial measure

5 Includes noninterest-bearing Demand, Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

6 Includes unfunded commitments

