Suncrest Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings. Return on Average Tangible Equity of 14%. Annualized non-PPP loan growth of 20%.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

"We have continued to see exceptionally strong organic balance sheet growth through the second quarter, with non-PPP loans increasing by 5% over the linked quarter and total deposits increasing by almost 4%," said Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "This impressive performance is a reflection of the high quality of our relationship management teams and the outstanding support they receive from the entire organization."

"On July 27th we announced our intention to merge with Citizens Business Bank, one of the country's top performing banks, and we look forward to completing the merger later this year or early next year," McMullan added.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Announced agreement to merge with CVB Financial Corp. on July 27, 2021

Net income of $4.5 million , an increase of $1.8 million over Q2 2020

, an increase of over Q2 2020 Diluted EPS of $0.36 , an increase of 63.6% over Q2 2020

, an increase of 63.6% over Q2 2020 Total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $35.2 million or 4.88% (19.5% annualized)

or 4.88% (19.5% annualized) New originations 1 (excluding PPP) of $71.0 million

(excluding PPP) of Total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $40.5 million or 3.66% (14.62% annualized)

or 3.66% (14.62% annualized) Return on average tangible assets of 1.37%

Return on average tangible equity of 14.10%

Efficiency ratio of 50.83%

Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.45%

1 Includes unfunded commitments

Income Statement

Net income for the quarter was $4.5 million compared to $4.0 million for the linked quarter and $2.69 million for the same quarter last year. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in fees and interest on loans and securities. The increase over the second quarter of 2020 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and the reduction in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Interest income increased to $12.5 million versus $11.5 million for the linked quarter and increased from $10.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily a result of an increase in the loan yield from 4.62% in the linked quarter to 4.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense declined to $490,000 as compared to $518,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 17 basis points (bps) from 19 bps last quarter. In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $261,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 12 basis points.

Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $764,000 in the second quarter versus $704,000 in the linked quarter and $399,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.82% compared to 3.68% for the linked quarter. NIM improved over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in the cost of funds by 12 basis points. Yield on loans improved to 4.80% in Q2 from 4.62% for the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans, our NIM would have been 3.87% in Q2 compared to 3.81% for the linked quarter and loan yield would have been 5.07% in Q2 compared to 4.99% for the linked quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by 6.3% or $377,000, and increased over the same quarter last year by approximately $1.0 million. The increase over the linked quarter was a result of an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense by $169,000 or 5.0% and an increase in other noninterest expense of $201,000 or 9.9%. The increase over the same quarter last year is predominantly a result of the recruitment of new employees in primarily customer facing roles. However, despite this level of recruitment we continue to maintain our key expense ratios at consistently low levels with efficiency ratio being 50.83% in Q2 while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.75% and 1.89% respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2021 increased to $1.37 billion as compared to $1.34 billion for the linked quarter. The increase was $33.8 million or 2.5% as a result of an increase in total investment securities of $31.3 million and were funded by an increase in deposits. Total assets increased $85.5 million or 6.6% over the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in loans of $64.2 million. Investment Securities increased $123.4 million over the same quarter last year and were funded by an increase in deposits.

Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) at June 30, 2021 were $1.147 billion, an increase of $40.5 million or 3.66% over the linked quarter. Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased year over year by $97.9 million or 9.34%.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021 the bank acquired $60.0 million in low cost brokered deposits to partially fund PPP loans and pay down advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Brokered deposits at June 30, 2021 were $45.0 million.

Total loans at June 30, 2021 were $868.8 million, an increase of $5.5 million over the linked quarter. Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $35.2 million or 4.88% over the linked quarter. Total PPP loans were $111.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $141.0 million at March 31, 2021.

PPP Loan Forgiveness and PPP Round Two

To date, over 95% of our PPP Round One customers have started the forgiveness process and $69 million has been forgiven. We completed PPP Round Two with 244 loans totaling $48.6 million.

We have continued to track new business generated as a result of the approximately 190 new customers acquired through both PPP Round One and Round Two. To date, approximately 43% of these customers have established additional non-PPP related business with the bank, including approximately $30 million in new deposits (exclusive of PPP funds) and approximately $24.0 million in new loan commitments together with an additional $15.7 million in the pipeline.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets decreased to $4.8 million or 0.35% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.37% at March 31, 2021.

Based on our standard analysis of portfolio trends and considerations for improving economic conditions of our primary industries, we determined a provision for loan losses was not required for the quarter. As a result, our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding both PPP and acquired loans) declined to 1.36% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.49% at March 31, 2021.

At the end of the second quarter, three loans in the amount of $2.7 million remain in our loan payment deferral program. Two of these loans, in the amount of $2.5 million, resumed payments in July 2021, with the remaining loan of approximately $200,000 scheduled to start payments by the end of the third quarter.

Per the table below, both classified accrual and classified nonaccrual loans declined through the quarter. As a result, total classified loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 1.44%, or 1.65% excluding PPP loans.



Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Total Classified Loans (a) $12,533,580 $12,928,681 $12,928,632 $14,370,053 Classified - Accrual Loans $7,864,816 $8,166,865 $9,176,720 $10,111,838 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $4,668,764 $4,761,816 $3,751,912 $4,258,215 Total Classified / Total Loans 1.44% 1.50% 1.58% 1.78% Total Classified / Total Loans (excluding PPP) 1.65% 1.79% 1.84% 2.12%





(a) Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2021. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At June 30, 2021 tangible book value per common share was $10.72 with common shares issued of 12,249,500 as of the same date.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

Suncrest Bank











Statements of Financial Condition











(Unaudited)















June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020 ASSETS











Cash and Due from Banks

$ 15,578,565

$ 24,078,595

$ 13,228,364 Federal Funds Sold

41,425,000

36,984,000

142,930,000 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

57,003,565

61,062,595

156,158,364













Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)

379,724,228

348,379,719

256,315,062 Loans:











Total Loans

868,818,328

863,343,343

804,668,120 Allowance for Loan Losses

(8,502,239)

(8,503,654)

(7,261,565) NET LOANS

860,316,089

854,839,689

797,406,555













Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost

5,366,684

4,907,984

5,862,141 Premises and Equipment

5,990,719

6,071,861

6,465,203 Other Real Estate Owned

-

129,644

129,644 Bank Owned Life Insurance

8,835,996

8,779,315

8,607,800 Goodwill

38,989,566

38,989,566

38,989,566 Core Deposit Intangible

2,232,796

2,378,513

2,844,243 Accrued Interest and Other Assets

13,524,738

12,676,878

13,738,199



$ 1,371,984,381

$ 1,338,215,764

$ 1,286,516,777













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing Demand

$ 528,012,539

$ 490,584,958

$ 462,020,939 Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

552,252,423

545,695,354

510,478,265 Time Deposits - Retail

66,582,888

70,117,424

76,411,399 Time Deposits - Wholesale

45,000,000

60,000,000

- TOTAL DEPOSITS

1,191,847,850

1,166,397,736

1,048,910,603 Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities

7,621,556

7,762,743

7,503,426 Other Borrowings

-

-

68,559,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,199,469,406

1,174,160,479

1,124,973,037













Shareholders' Equity:











Common Stock - No par value

118,199,166

118,164,166

119,676,119 Additional Paid-in Capital

3,741,305

3,584,198

3,201,835 Retained Earnings

42,624,814

38,137,566

29,635,334 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Net











Unrealized Gain on Securities AFS

7,949,690

4,169,355

9,030,452 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

172,514,975

164,055,285

161,543,740



$ 1,371,984,381

$ 1,338,215,764

$ 1,286,516,777

Suncrest Bank











Statements of Income (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended





























June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020 INTEREST INCOME











Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 10,334,296

$ 9,467,855

$ 9,043,344 Interest on Investment Securities

2,184,839

2,045,420

1,533,208 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

13,995

15,020

31,418 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

12,533,130

11,528,295

10,607,970













INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

397,994

398,520

492,277 Interest on Time Deposits - Retail

80,198

103,959

221,256 Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale

11,342

9,947

- Interest on Other Borrowings

-

5,302

36,923 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

489,534

517,728

750,456













NET INTEREST INCOME

12,043,596

11,010,567

9,857,514













Provision for Loan Losses

-

-

1,200,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

12,043,596

11,010,567

8,657,514













NONINTEREST INCOME











Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

438,819

462,797

320,080 Gain on Sale of Loans

28,273

-

-



467,092

462,797

320,080













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and Employee Benefits

3,536,175

3,366,927

2,910,755 Occupancy Expenses

591,437

584,405

570,479 Other Expenses

2,231,227

2,030,726

1,867,817



6,358,839

5,982,058

5,349,051 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

6,151,849

5,491,306

3,628,543 Income Taxes

1,664,600

1,486,700

939,700 NET INCOME

$ 4,487,249

$ 4,004,606

$ 2,688,843

Suncrest Bank







Statements of Income (Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended





















June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020 INTEREST INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 19,802,150

$ 18,354,911 Interest on Investment Securities

4,230,259

2,818,901 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

29,016

293,797 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

24,061,425

21,467,609









INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

796,515

1,400,025 Interest on Time Deposits - Retail

184,156

458,787 Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale

21,289

- Interest on Other Borrowings

5,302

36,923 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,007,262

1,895,735









NET INTEREST INCOME

23,054,163

19,571,874









Provision for Loan Losses

-

2,300,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

23,054,163

17,271,874









NONINTEREST INCOME







Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

901,616

770,270 Gain on Sale of Loans

28,273

-



929,889

770,270









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

6,903,102

5,951,922 Occupancy Expenses

1,175,841

1,158,466 Other Expenses

4,261,954

3,799,411



12,340,897

10,909,799 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

11,643,155

7,132,345 Income Taxes

3,151,300

1,558,600 NET INCOME

$ 8,491,855

$ 5,573,745

Suncrest Bank











Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)















June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020 For the three months ended:











Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.33%

1.24%

0.90% Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)

1.37%

1.28%

0.93% Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

10.65%

9.52%

6.83% Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)

14.10%

12.62%

9.31% Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.89%

1.85%

1.79% Efficiency Ratio

50.83%

52.14%

52.56% Burden Ratio

1.75%

1.71%

1.68% Net Interest Margin

3.82%

3.68%

3.56% Cost of Funds

0.17%

0.19%

0.29% Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.22 Diluted EPS

$ 0.36

$ 0.32

$ 0.22

















June 30,

June 30,







2021

2020



For the six months ended:











Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.29%

1.01%



Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)

1.33%

1.05%



Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

10.08%

7.20%



Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)

13.35%

9.87%



Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.73%

1.97%



Efficiency Ratio

51.45%

53.63%



Burden Ratio

1.73%

1.83%



Net Interest Margin

3.75%

3.83%



Cost of Funds

0.18%

0.40%



Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.69

$ 0.45



Diluted EPS

$ 0.68

$ 0.45































(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













Suncrest Bank











Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)





























June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020 At Period End:











Loans to Deposits

72.90%

74.02%

76.71% Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)

73.64%

75.33%

76.80% Non-Performing Assets to Assets

0.35%

0.37%

0.34% Outstanding Shares

12,249,500

12,244,500

12,443,800 Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)

$ 10.72

$ 10.02

$ 9.62 Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)

$ 10.07

$ 9.68

$ 8.90 Book Value Per Share

$ 14.08

$ 13.40

$ 12.98



























Regulatory Capital Ratios











Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)

9.45%

9.52%

9.93% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.86%

13.49%

12.68% Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.86%

13.49%

12.68% Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)

14.84%

14.47%

13.52%













































June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020 Loan Composition











Commercial and Industrial:

$ 39,134,449

$ 39,296,132

$ 48,655,792 Paycheck Protection Program:

111,280,895

141,027,050

128,358,805 Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:

40,194,038

36,232,968

36,941,792 Loans Secured by Real Estate:











Secured by Farmland

130,397,870

130,049,625

139,799,353 Construction, Land Development and Other Land

21,182,675

17,563,918

28,680,776 1-4 Family Residential Properties

53,532,531

49,352,950

41,713,258 Multifamily Residential Properties

49,661,004

45,613,795

45,975,886 Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

110,743,084

100,153,512

93,341,233 Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

293,982,408

284,934,220

222,079,538 Total Loans Secured by Real Estate

659,499,572

627,668,020

571,590,044













Municipal Leases:

18,584,601

18,992,033

18,961,522 Other Loans:

124,773

127,140

160,165













Total Loans

$ 868,818,328

$ 863,343,343

$ 804,668,120













(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They



should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP



measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.









Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended



























June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 35,405,889

$ 13,995

0.16%

$ 41,700,915

$ 15,020

0.15% Investment Securities

367,244,025

2,184,839

2.38%

341,085,867

2,045,420

2.40% Loans

862,921,793

10,334,296

4.80%

831,170,385

9,467,855

4.62% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,265,571,707

12,533,130

3.97%

1,213,957,167

11,528,295

3.85% Noninterest Earning Assets

82,474,013









77,681,839







Total Assets

$ 1,348,045,720









$ 1,291,639,006

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 158,481,231

171,063

0.43%

$ 151,769,243

157,853

0.42% Savings and Money Market Accounts

400,437,784

226,931

0.23%

374,486,058

240,667

0.26% Time Deposits - Retail

69,314,072

80,198

0.46%

72,120,869

103,959

0.58% Time Deposits - Wholesale

49,120,942

11,342

0.09%

42,666,763

9,947

0.09% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

677,354,029

489,534

0.29%

641,042,933

512,426

0.32% Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances

-

-

0.00%

11,674,122

5,302

0.18% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

677,354,029

489,534

0.29%

652,717,055

517,728

0.32% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

494,517,122









462,363,367







Total Funding Sources

1,171,871,151









1,115,080,422







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,664,587









8,248,395







Shareholders' Equity

168,509,982









168,310,189







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,348,045,720









$ 1,291,639,006







Net Interest Income





$12,043,596









$ 11,010,567



Net Interest Margin









3.82%









3.68%

Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended



























June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 35,405,889

$ 13,995

0.16%

$ 104,997,550

$ 31,418

0.12% Investment Securities

367,244,025

2,184,839

2.38%

248,509,748

1,533,208

2.47% Loans

862,921,793

10,334,296

4.80%

761,220,714

9,043,344

4.78% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,265,571,707

12,533,130

3.97%

1,114,728,012

10,607,970

3.83% Noninterest Earning Assets

82,474,013









81,563,032







Total Assets

$ 1,348,045,720









$ 1,196,291,044

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 158,481,231

171,063

0.43%

$ 142,036,914

114,631

0.32% Savings and Money Market Accounts

400,437,784

226,931

0.23%

361,680,471

377,646

0.42% Time Deposits - Retail

69,314,072

80,198

0.46%

78,902,446

221,256

1.13% Time Deposits - Wholesale

49,120,942

11,342

0.09%

-

-

0.00% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

677,354,029

489,534

0.29%

582,619,831

713,533

0.49% Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances

-

-

0.00%

42,628,331

36,923

0.35% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

677,354,029

489,534

0.29%

625,248,162

750,456

0.48% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

494,517,122









406,374,113







Total Funding Sources

1,171,871,151









1,031,622,275







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,664,587









7,260,169







Shareholders' Equity

168,509,982









157,408,600







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,348,045,720









$ 1,196,291,044







Net Interest Income





$12,043,596









$ 9,857,514



Net Interest Margin









3.82%









3.56%

Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Six Months Ended



























June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 38,536,012

$ 29,016

0.15%

$ 91,710,912

$ 293,797

0.64% Investment Securities

354,237,207

4,230,259

2.39%

225,194,510

2,818,901

2.50% Loans

847,133,801

19,802,150

4.71%

710,213,763

18,354,911

5.20% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,239,907,020

24,061,425

3.91%

1,027,119,185

21,467,609

4.20% Noninterest Earning Assets

80,091,162









81,185,778







Total Assets

$ 1,319,998,182









$ 1,108,304,963

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 155,143,778

328,916

0.43%

$ 132,877,116

148,059

0.22% Savings and Money Market Accounts

387,533,611

467,599

0.24%

357,398,709

1,251,966

0.70% Time Deposits - Retail

70,709,717

184,156

0.53%

79,626,743

458,787

1.16% Time Deposits - Wholesale

45,911,682

21,289

0.09%

-

-

0.00% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

659,298,788

1,001,960

0.31%

569,902,568

1,858,812

0.66% Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances

5,804,812

5,302

0.18%

21,314,165

36,923

0.35% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

665,103,600

1,007,262

0.31%

591,216,733

1,895,735

0.64% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

478,529,067









354,816,357







Total Funding Sources

1,143,632,667









946,033,090







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,954,878









7,547,105







Shareholders' Equity

168,410,637









154,724,768







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,319,998,182









$ 1,108,304,963







Net Interest Income





$23,054,163









$ 19,571,874



Net Interest Margin









3.75%









3.83%



























