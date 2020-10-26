Suncrest Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings. Net Income Increased by 19%.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

"We are delighted to report an increase in core net income of 19% over the linked quarter and 10% over the same quarter last year," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "This strong result was driven by increased net interest income and slightly reduced loan loss provision when compared to the linked quarter"

"We have also seen a significant reduction in the number of borrowers utilizing our loan modification program with only 1.4% of our total loans still on a deferred payment plan."

"During the quarter we began assisting our PPP borrowers through the loan forgiveness application and over 30% of our customers have started the forgiveness process to date," McMullan added. "We also began growing our relationship with the approximately 180 new customers assisted through the PPP, gaining over $11 million in new deposits exclusive of PPP funds, and over $16 million in new loan opportunities."

"In addition, we were honored this quarter to receive a number of prestigious awards including The Corporate Citizenship Award for Economic Opportunity for our work promoting financial inclusion throughout our communities."

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income of $3.21 million , an increase of 19.3% over the linked quarter

, an increase of 19.3% over the linked quarter Diluted EPS of $0.26 compared to $0.22 for the linked quarter

compared to for the linked quarter Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $2.8 million during the quarter

during the quarter New originations 1 (excluding PPP loans) of $40.2 million

(excluding PPP loans) of Return on average tangible assets of 1.03%

Return on average tangible equity of 10.52%

Efficiency ratio of 51.27%

Tangible book value per share of $9.96 , an increase of 34 cents during the quarter

, an increase of during the quarter Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.50%

Repurchased 209,800 shares, average price of $8.32

Corporate Citizenship Award 2020 – Sacramento Business Journal

Best Places to Work 2020 - Sacramento Business Journal

Readers' Choice Award for Best Bank 2020 – Porterville Recorder

Income Statement

Net income for the quarter was $3.21 million compared to $2.69 million for the linked quarter and $3.07 million for the same quarter last year. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in net interest income of approximately $673,000 and a reduction in provision for loan losses of $200,000. The increase over Q3 2019 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses from $500,000 in Q3 2019 to $1.0 million in the current quarter. Core net income, which excludes non-recurring items, increased by approximately 10% over the third quarter of 2019 driven by improved net interest income.

Interest income increased to $11.3 million versus $10.6 million for the linked quarter and $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. These increases are primarily due to the impact of increased average loans outstanding during the quarter (primarily Paycheck Protection Program "PPP" loans). Interest expense declined to $704,000 as compared to $750,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 25 basis points (bps) from 29 bps last quarter. In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $545,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 36 basis points.

Net interest Margin (NIM) declined to 3.47% for the quarter, a decrease of 9 bps over the linked quarter and 75 bps over the same quarter last year, primarily due to the decrease in yields on earning assets as well as the impact of PPP loans earning a note rate of 1%. Excluding PPP loans, our NIM would have been 3.56% for the quarter. Per the table below, we saw minimal non-recurring income during the quarter.







Non-recurring Income









Period Net Income NIM Interest

recoveries2 Income from

accretion3 Non-

recurring

costs Core Net Interest

Income4 Core Net

Income4 Core

NIM4 Core Diluted EPS4 Q3 2020 $ 3,208,462 3.47% $ 8,956 $ (14,727) $ - $ 10,582,442 $ 3,212,527 3.47% $ 0.26 Q2 2020 $ 2,688,843 3.56% $ 6,663 $ (28,495) $ - $ 9,879,346 $ 2,704,221 3.56% $ 0.22 Q3 2019 $ 3,065,315 4.31% $ 578 $ 197,226 $ - $ 9,406,133 $ 2,923,315 4.22% $ 0.23

Noninterest income increased over the linked quarter by approximately $87,000 driven in part by a loss on sale of securities of $54,000 recorded in the linked quarter together with an increase in service charges.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year by approximately $282,000 and $339,000 respectively. While noninterest expense increased, our key cost management performance ratios all improved during the quarter. Our efficiency ratio declined to 51.27% while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets improved to 1.62% and 1.74% respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2020 remained unchanged at $1.29 billion as compared to the linked quarter. Total assets increased $293.0 million or 29.4% over the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in loans of $152.3 million, including PPP loans of $130.4 million. Investment Securities increased $140.0 million over the same quarter last year and were funded by an increase in deposits.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $1.051 billion, an increase of $1.7 million or 0.2% over the linked quarter. Total deposits increased year over year by $207.3 million or 24.6% with the growth being in non-maturity deposits5 of $216.2 million or 28.4%. Over the same period certificate of deposit (CD) balances declined by $8.9 million or 10.9%.

In order to encourage involvement in the Paycheck Protection Program, the Federal Reserve provided a liquidity facility to participating financial institutions, in the form of term financing backed by PPP loans. The PPP Liquidity Facility carries an interest rate of 35 bps and at September 30, 2020 the bank had drawn $68.6 million on the facility.

Total loans at September 30, 2020 were $809.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 0.6% over the linked quarter.

Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $21.9 million or 3.33% over Q3, 2019. The largest year over year increases have been in Non-Owner Occupied CRE which increased by $52.7 million or approximately 29.7%.

Additional Business Generated Through PPP

Through our participation in the PPP the bank was able to assist approximately 180 new customers. During the quarter we started to expand our relationship with these customers beyond their PPP loan. To date, approximately 50 of these customers have established additional non-PPP related business with the bank, including over $11 million in new deposits (exclusive of PPP funds), approximately $7.0 million in new loan commitments booked and an additional $9.0 million in the pipeline.

PPP Loan Forgiveness

During the quarter we began assisting our PPP borrowers through the loan forgiveness application. To date, over 30% of our customers have started the forgiveness process utilizing the bank's dedicated online portal. In addition, 46% of all PPP loans funded by Suncrest are under $150,000 and could qualify for automatic or further simplified loan forgiveness in the future.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets remained at $4.4 million or 0.34% of total assets at September 30, 2020 compared to the same percentage at June 30, 2020.

Based on our scenario analyses of potential COVID-19 impacts on the economy in general and on the Bank's portfolio in particular, we increased our provision for loan losses by $1.0 million during the quarter. Our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP loans and acquired loans that have been marked to fair value) was 1.60% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2020.

Per the table below, classified loans remained stable over the quarter and are 1.78% of total loans.



Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Total Classified Loans (a) $14,370,053 $14,399,989 $7,691,907 $8,513,450 Classified - Accrual Loans $10,111,838 $10,102,519 $3,394,437 $3,327,728 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $4,258,215 $4,297,470 $4,297,470 $5,185,722 Total Classified / Total Loans 1.78% 1.79% 1.13% 1.28% Total Classified / Total Loans (excluding PPP) 2.12% 2.13% 1.13% 1.28%



(a) Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Loan Modification Program

During the quarter we saw a significant reduction in the number of borrowers utilizing the banks Covid-19 loan modification program. Per the table below, only 23 borrowers or 1.4% of total loans remain on a deferred payment plan. All other borrowers with approved loan modifications have resumed payments in full.

Industry Sector Loans Modified Loans on Deferred

Payment 9/30/20 Hotels $ 20,792,810 7 $ - 0 Non Owner Occupied (NOO) CRE – Retail $ 17,138,466 18 $ 4,980,233 7 C&I / Owner Occupied CRE $ 13,914,698 45 $ 3,542,943 9 NOO CRE-Other $ 12,331,232 6 $ - 0 Multi-Family $ 4,046,357 5 $ 480,591 1 Restaurants $ 2,160,460 5 $ 1,549,891 4 SFR Secured $ 492,079 2 $ 492,079 2 Agribusiness $ 792,583 1 $ - 0 Total Payment Relief $ 71,668,685 89 $ 11,045,737 23 % of Total Portfolio 8.9%

1.4%

% of Total Portfolio (excluding PPP) 10.6%

1.6%



SBA Loans

Per the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) was empowered to make all required payments on the Bank's eligible SBA loans for six months. This program expired in September 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the bank's SBA loan portfolio comprised 40 loans with a principal balance of $18.5 million. All of these SBA borrowers have resumed payments with the exception of two loans with a principal balance of $0.4 million. We expect both loans to resume normal payments in October.

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at September 30, 2020. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

During the quarter the bank repurchased 209,800 shares at an average price of $8.32 per share.

At September 30, 2020 tangible book value per common share was $9.96 with common shares issued of 12,235,500 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $9.62 at June 30, 2020.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

Suncrest Bank Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2020

2020

2019 ASSETS











Cash and Due from Banks

$ 44,079,328

$ 13,228,364

$ 35,955,286 Federal Funds Sold

44,895,000

142,930,000

49,599,000 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

88,974,328

156,158,364

85,554,286













Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)

326,352,206

256,315,062

186,336,686 Loans:











Total Loans

809,529,778

804,668,120

657,223,581 Allowance for Loan Losses

( 8,259,802)

( 7,261,565)

( 5,988,203) NET LOANS

801,269,976

797,406,555

651,235,378













Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost

5,862,141

5,862,141

5,472,491 Premises and Equipment

6,318,134

6,465,203

10,409,258 Other Real Estate Owned

129,644

129,644

313,720 Bank Owned Life Insurance

8,665,725

8,607,800

8,438,162 Goodwill

38,989,566

38,989,566

38,989,566 Core Deposit Intangible

2,687,236

2,844,243

3,378,466 Accrued Interest and Other Assets

11,119,069

13,738,199

7,284,576



$ 1,290,368,025

$ 1,286,516,777

$ 997,412,589













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing Demand

$ 403,423,298

$ 417,386,498

$ 306,169,502 Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

574,519,221

555,112,706

455,549,521 Time Deposits

72,677,647

76,411,399

81,606,567 TOTAL DEPOSITS

1,050,620,166

1,048,910,603

843,325,590 Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities

7,586,690

7,503,426

8,361,487 Other Borrowings

68,559,008

68,559,008

- TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,126,765,864

1,124,973,037

851,687,077













Shareholders' Equity:











Common Stock - No par value

118,088,766

119,676,119

119,743,464 Additional Paid-in Capital

3,331,027

3,201,835

2,843,756 Retained Earnings

32,843,797

29,635,334

21,025,310 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net











Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS

9,338,571

9,030,452

2,112,982 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

163,602,161

161,543,740

145,725,512



$ 1,290,368,025

$ 1,286,516,777

$ 997,412,589

Suncrest Bank











Statements of Income (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended





























September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2020

2020

2019 INTEREST INCOME











Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 9,621,006

$ 9,043,344

$ 9,289,213 Interest on Investment Securities

1,620,278

1,533,208

1,185,810 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

39,284

31,418

377,710 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

11,280,568

10,607,970

10,852,733













INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

451,276

492,277

1,007,223 Interest on Time Deposits

191,864

221,256

241,573 Interest on Other Borrowings

60,757

36,923

- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

703,897

750,456

1,248,796













NET INTEREST INCOME

10,576,671

9,857,514

9,603,937













Provision for Loan Losses

1,000,000

1,200,000

500,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

9,576,671

8,657,514

9,103,937













NONINTEREST INCOME











Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

407,018

320,080

456,593 Gain on Sale of Loans

-

-

-



407,018

320,080

456,593













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and Employee Benefits

3,148,861

2,910,755

2,796,181 Occupancy Expenses

587,021

570,479

577,580 Other Expenses

1,895,345

1,867,817

1,918,154



5,631,227

5,349,051

5,291,915 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,352,462

3,628,543

4,268,615 Income Taxes

1,144,000

939,700

1,203,300 NET INCOME

$ 3,208,462

$ 2,688,843

$ 3,065,315

Suncrest Bank







Statements of Income (Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended





















September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019 INTEREST INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 27,975,918

$ 27,656,607 Interest on Investment Securities

4,439,179

3,290,148 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

333,081

1,074,530 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

32,748,178

32,021,285









INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

1,851,301

2,556,708 Interest on Time Deposits

650,650

725,313 Interest on Other Borrowings

97,680

- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

2,599,631

3,282,021









NET INTEREST INCOME

30,148,547

28,739,264









Provision for Loan Losses

3,300,000

1,600,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

26,848,547

27,139,264









NONINTEREST INCOME







Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

1,177,288

1,310,745 Gain on Sale of Loans

-

-



1,177,288

1,310,745









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

9,100,782

8,610,865 Occupancy Expenses

1,745,487

1,675,077 Other Expenses

5,694,756

5,842,697



16,541,025

16,128,639 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

11,484,810

12,321,370 Income Taxes

2,702,600

3,448,800 NET INCOME

$ 8,782,210

$ 8,872,570

Suncrest Bank Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,





2020

2020

2019

For the three months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

0.99%

0.90%

1.27%

ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

0.99%

0.90%

1.21%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)

1.03%

0.93%

1.33%

Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

7.84%

6.83%

8.51%

ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

7.85%

6.87%

8.11%

Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)

10.52%

9.31%

11.93%

Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.74%

1.79%

2.19%

NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

1.74%

1.79%

2.19%

Efficiency Ratio

51.27%

52.56%

52.60%

Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

51.24%

52.44%

53.66%

Burden Ratio

1.62%

1.68%

2.00%

Net Interest Margin

3.47%

3.56%

4.31%

Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)

3.47%

3.56%

4.22%

Cost of Funds

0.25%

0.29%

0.61%

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.26

$ 0.22

$ 0.25

Diluted EPS

$ 0.26

$ 0.22

$ 0.24

Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

$ 0.26

$ 0.22

$ 0.23





















September 30,

September 30,









2020

2019





For the nine months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.00%

1.26%





ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

0.97%

1.17%





Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)

1.04%

1.32%





Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

7.42%

8.47%





ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

7.19%

7.87%





Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)

10.09%

12.04%





Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.89%

2.30%





NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

1.75%

2.30%





Efficiency Ratio

52.80%

53.67%





Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

53.48%

55.32%





Burden Ratio

1.75%

2.11%





Net Interest Margin

3.70%

4.49%





Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)

3.65%

4.35%





Cost of Funds

0.35%

0.56%





Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.71

$ 0.71





Diluted EPS

$ 0.70

$ 0.71





Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

$ 0.68

$ 0.66









(1) Non-recurring items include merger expenses, discount accretion on acquired loans and recovery of interest on non-accrual loans. (2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Suncrest Bank Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)

















September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2020

2020

2019 At Period End:











Loans to Deposits

77.05%

76.71%

77.93% Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)

76.22%

76.80%

79.64% Non-Performing Assets to Assets

0.34%

0.34%

0.74% Outstanding Shares

12,235,500

12,443,800

12,434,800 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2)

$ 9.96

$ 9.62

$ 8.31 Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (2)

$ 9.20

$ 8.90

$ 8.14 Book Value Per Share

$ 13.37

$ 12.98

$ 11.72



























Regulatory Capital Ratios











Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)

9.50%

9.93%

10.90% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.72%

13.61%

13.50% Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.72%

13.61%

13.50% Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)

14.74%

14.52%

14.32%













































September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2020

2020

2019 Loan Composition











Commercial and Industrial:

$ 45,755,958

$ 48,655,792

$ 54,001,348 Paycheck Protection Program:

130,394,846

128,358,805

$ - Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:

38,392,086

36,941,792

39,207,688 Loans Secured by Real Estate:











Secured by Farmland

138,428,801

139,799,353

139,167,050 Construction, Land Development and Other Land

26,641,282

28,680,776

42,376,121 1-4 Family Residential Properties

41,388,691

41,713,258

47,642,776 Multifamily Residential Properties

45,446,188

45,975,886

43,850,002 Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

93,084,165

93,341,233

91,316,105 Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

230,224,802

222,079,538

177,481,492 Total Loans Secured by Real Estate

575,213,929

571,590,044

541,833,546













Municipal Leases:

19,626,108

18,961,522

21,889,871 Other Loans:

146,851

160,165

291,128













Total Loans

$ 809,529,778

$ 804,668,120

$ 657,223,581



(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Suncrest Bank Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 134,317,994

$ 39,284

0.12%

$ 104,997,550

$ 31,418

0.12% Investment Securities

277,443,763

1,620,278

2.34%

248,509,748

1,533,208

2.47% Loans

801,674,194

9,621,006

4.77%

761,220,714

9,043,344

4.78% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,213,435,951

11,280,568

3.70%

1,114,728,012

10,607,970

3.83% Noninterest Earning Assets

78,283,592









81,563,032







Total Assets

$ 1,291,719,543









$ 1,196,291,044

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 205,419,584

165,969

0.32%

$ 173,993,644

114,631

0.26% Savings and Money Market Accounts

364,811,548

285,307

0.31%

361,680,471

377,646

0.42% Time Deposits

74,361,165

191,864

1.03%

78,902,446

221,256

1.13% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

644,592,297

643,140

0.40%

614,576,561

713,533

0.47% Other Borrowings

68,563,899

60,757

0.35%

42,628,331

36,923

0.35% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

713,156,196

703,897

0.39%

657,204,892

750,456

0.46% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

407,213,033









374,417,383







Total Funding Sources

1,120,369,229









1,031,622,275







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,730,135









7,260,169







Shareholders' Equity

163,620,179









157,408,600







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,291,719,543









$ 1,196,291,044







Net Interest Income





$10,576,671









$ 9,857,514



Net Interest Margin









3.47%









3.56%

Suncrest Bank Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 134,317,994

$ 39,284

0.12%

$ 66,235,223

$ 377,710

2.26% Investment Securities

277,443,763

1,620,278

2.34%

170,128,601

1,185,810

2.79% Loans

801,674,194

9,621,006

4.77%

647,802,385

9,289,213

5.69% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,213,435,951

11,280,568

3.70%

884,166,209

10,852,733

4.87% Noninterest Earning Assets

78,283,592









81,814,739







Total Assets

$ 1,291,719,543









$ 965,980,948

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 205,419,584

165,969

0.32%

$ 125,805,706

277,724

0.88% Savings and Money Market Accounts

364,811,548

285,307

0.31%

311,362,668

729,499

0.93% Time Deposits

74,361,165

191,864

1.03%

83,727,219

241,573

1.14% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

644,592,297

643,140

0.40%

520,895,593

1,248,796

0.95% Other Borrowings

68,563,899

60,757

0.35%

-

-

- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

713,156,196

703,897

0.39%

520,895,593

1,248,796

0.95% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

407,213,033









292,501,786







Total Funding Sources

1,120,369,229









813,397,379







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,730,135









8,459,265







Shareholders' Equity

163,620,179









144,124,304







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,291,719,543









$ 965,980,948







Net Interest Income





$ 10,576,671









$ 9,603,937



Net Interest Margin









3.47%









4.31%

Suncrest Bank Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 106,016,940

$ 333,081

0.42%

$ 59,321,012

$ 1,074,530

2.42% Investment Securities

242,738,055

4,439,179

2.44%

157,637,114

3,290,148

2.78% Loans

740,923,105

27,975,918

5.04%

638,373,647

27,656,607

5.79% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,089,678,100

32,748,178

4.01%

855,331,773

32,021,285

5.01% Noninterest Earning Assets

80,211,321









81,006,373







Total Assets

$ 1,169,889,421









$ 936,338,146

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 169,564,411

314,028

0.25%

$ 108,180,748

563,784

0.70% Savings and Money Market Accounts

359,887,691

1,537,273

0.57%

303,680,421

1,992,924

0.88% Time Deposits

77,858,739

650,650

1.12%

90,867,700

725,313

1.07% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

607,310,841

2,501,951

0.55%

502,728,869

3,282,021

0.87% Other Borrowings

37,179,040

97,680

0.35%

-

-

- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

644,489,881

2,599,631

0.54%

502,728,869

3,282,021

0.87% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

360,079,432









285,921,489







Total Funding Sources

1,004,569,313









788,650,358







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,608,560









8,091,897







Shareholders' Equity

157,711,548









139,595,891







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,169,889,421









$ 936,338,146







Net Interest Income





$ 30,148,547









$ 28,739,264



Net Interest Margin









3.70%









4.49%



________________________________ 1 Includes unfunded commitments 2 Represents interest recoveries on non-accrual loans 3 Represents accretion of acquired loan fair value marks 4 Excludes non-recurring income, income from accretion of fair value marks and non-recurring costs, non-GAAP financial measure 5 Includes noninterest-bearing Demand, Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

SOURCE Suncrest Bank

Related Links

http://www.suncrestbank.com

