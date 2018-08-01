Suncrest Bank Reports Third Quarter Net Income. Surpasses $900 million in assets. ROA of 1.58%

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

"We ended the quarter with total assets of approximately $912 million which is an increase of 3% over the linked quarter and we remain on track to cross the $1 billion threshold during 2019," said President and CEO, Ciaran McMullan. "Organic growth remains strong with new loan originations during the quarter of over $40 million and an increase in total deposits of approximately $30 million or 16% annualized."

"This quarter we saw the full top-line revenue impact of our merger with Community Business Bank with net interest income increasing by more than $2.5 million or 36%. Together with improving asset yields, this helped to drive an excellent return on assets of nearly 1.6% and a sub-50% efficiency ratio," added McMullan.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

Return on average assets of 1.58%

Efficiency ratio of 49.10% compared to 54.24% for Q3 2017

Net income of $3.5 million , a single quarter record

, a single quarter record Diluted EPS of $0.28 , an increase of 47% over Q3 2017

, an increase of 47% over Q3 2017 Net interest margin of 4.78%

Average loan to deposit ratio of 84.32%

Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $20.6 million or 7.3% over the linked quarter

or 7.3% over the linked quarter Total loan growth of $9.7 million or 1.5% over the linked quarter

or 1.5% over the linked quarter Loans secured by real estate increased by $18.3 million or 3.8% over the linked quarter

or 3.8% over the linked quarter New loan originations 1 of $41.8 million during the quarter

of during the quarter Return on average equity of 10.85%

Total risk based capital ratio was 12.55% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.29%

Finalist in the category "Best IR by a Micro-cap" presented by IR Magazine

Income Statement

The comparability of third quarter net income to the linked quarter is impacted significantly by non-recurring merger expenses experienced in the second quarter. The table also identifies non-recurring income items, income resulting from the accretion of acquired loan fair value marks (as those loans continue to perform), and non-recurring costs such as merger expenses.

Non-recurring Income Period Net Income Interest

recoveries(2) Income from

accretion(3) Non-

recurring

costs Core Net Interest

Income(4) Core Net

Income(4) Core

NIM(4) Core

Diluted

EPS(4) Q3 2018 $ 3,502,724 $ 255,169 $ 166,167 $ - $ 9,264,533 $ 3,207,724 4.57% $ 0.26 Q2 2018 $ 1,408,508 $ - $ 80,207 $ 1,446,000 $ 7,036,864 $ 2,394,508 4.41% $ 0.28 Q3 2017 $ 1,365,183 $ 349,686 $ 193,806 $ - $ 4,915,672 $ 1,045,338 4.21% $ 0.15

Net income increased over the linked quarter (excluding the impact of non-recurring merger costs) by $813,000 or 34.0%. This growth is primarily attributable to the full quarter impact of our merger with Community Business Bank (CBB), which closed in May of this year but was also helped by an increase in our overall average yield on earning assets from 4.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to 5.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the quarter was $9.7 million, an increase of $4.2 million or 77.4% over the same quarter last year and by $2.6 million or 36.1% over the linked quarter.

Non-interest income for the quarter was $446,000, a decrease of $262,000 or 37.0% over the linked quarter. This decrease is attributable to the fact we had no gain in sale income in the current quarter. However, income due to service charges did increase slightly by $70,000 or 18.7%.

Total non-interest expenses declined over the linked quarter by $502,000 or 9.2%. When non-recurring merger expenses are excluded, non-interest expenses increased by $944,000 or 23.4%. This increase is primarily due to the full quarter impact of CBB expense base being experienced in the third quarter.

Core net interest margin (NIM), which conservatively removes accretion of loan fair value marks and non-recurring items such as recovery of interest, was 4.57% for the quarter, an increase of 36 basis points from the same quarter last year. This improvement was driven primarily by an increase in overall yields as well as securities and loans being a higher percentage of average earning assets in the current quarter.

Our core NIM improved by 16 basis points when compared to the linked quarter primarily driven by loans being a higher percentage of average earning assets in the current quarter and an improvement in investment yields, partially offset by an increase in overall cost of funds due to the merger.

The increase in our cost of funds by 5 basis points over the linked quarter was primarily attributable to seeing the full quarter impact of the addition of the CBB higher cost deposit base. CBB's average cost of funds pre-merger was 61 basis points.

Balance Sheet

The acquisition of CBB, with total assets of approximately $320 million at March 31, 2018, which closed on May 21, 2018, will affect the comparability of balance sheet information for the quarter versus the same quarter of 2017.

Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $911.5 million representing an increase by $28.6 million or 3.2% during the quarter. The increase was driven primarily by strong growth in deposits.

Total deposits at September 30, 2018 were $776.5 million, an increase of $30.8 million or 4.0% over the linked quarter. This growth was largely driven by an increase in non-maturity deposits5, which were $658.6 million at quarter end, an increase of $35.4 million or 5.7% over the linked quarter. We also saw good growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased by $20.6 million or 7.3% over the linked quarter while time deposits declined by $4.7 million or 3.8%. The decline in time deposits was driven entirely by the planned payoff of the remaining $6.7 million in brokered certificates of deposit that had been inherited from our acquisition of CBB.

The bank continues to maintain a strong focus on growing core, locally-sourced non-maturity and non-interest bearing deposit relationships and average deposits per branch were approximately $110.9 million at quarter end.

Total loans at September 30, 2018 were $640.5 million, an increase of $9.7 million or 1.5% over the linked quarter. In the third quarter we typically see seasonal pay downs in our agricultural production lines which declined by $5.5 million or 11.7% over the linked quarter. Some of the decline in this category is also explained by a reclassification of a number of acquired loans out of this category and into the farmland category. Our commercial and industrial loans also declined during the quarter by $2.8 million or 3.8% which is primarily explained by normal business fluctuations in the utilization of these lines.

Loan growth this quarter was primarily driven by increases in farmland loans and non-owner occupied commercial real estate which increased by $13.5 million and $8.6 million or 12.1% and 6.1% respectively. Total loans secured by real estate increased by 3.8% or 15.1% annualized.

Total loan originations, which include unfunded commitments, were $41.8 million during the quarter

As a result of our merger with CBB we inherited approximately $24 million in Municipal Leases. These leases are effectively tax-exempt equipment loans to high performing California Municipalities and School Districts with the majority of these loans being less than $1.0 million in outstanding balances.

The table below details the major categories of our loan portfolio as compared to the linked quarter. The percentages within all major categories remained relatively similar.

% of Total Loans

at 09/30/18 % of Total Loans

at 06/30/18 Commercial & Industrial Loans 11.2% 11.8% Farmland & Agricultural Production 25.9% 25.1% Non Owner Occupied CRE 23.3% 22.3% Owner Occupied CRE 14.1% 14.2% Construction 6.1% 6.5% 1-4 and Multifamily 15.7% 16.2%

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were $684,000 or 0.08% of total assets at September 30, 2018 compared to $2.1 million or 0.24% of total assets at June 30, 2018. This significant decrease is due to an OREO disposal in July 2018. Loans 30-89 days delinquent were 0.94% of total loans at September 30, 2018 compared to zero at June 30, 2018. This elevated level of delinquencies was driven primarily by the ongoing extension negotiations of matured loans within one single large borrowing relationship and the pending refinance of an acquired relationship. Both delinquencies are expected to be addressed in the upcoming weeks. It should be noted that data related to loans 30-89 days delinquent is not contained within this release but is detailed in the bank's Q3 UBPR (Call Report).

During the third quarter the company recorded an additional $350,000 provision for loan losses and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding acquired loans that have been marked to fair value, was 1.24% at September 30, 2018 compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2018 and 1.27% at March 31, 2018.

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at September 30, 2018. All of the Bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At September 30, 2018 the tangible book value per common share was $6.84 with common shares issued of 12,412,300 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $6.56 at June 30, 2018 and $8.11 at March 31, 2018.

Excluding the unrealized loss on securities, the tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2018 was $7.04

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

1 Includes unfunded commitments

2. Represents interest recoveries on non-accrual loans

3. Represents accretion of acquired loan fair value marks

4. Excludes non-recurring income, income from accretion of fair value marks and non-recurring costs, non-GAAP financial measure.

5. Includes Noninterest-bearing Demand, Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

Suncrest Bank Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS Cash and Due from Banks $ 45,939,304 $ 33,574,685 $ 29,728,313 $ 24,718,147 Federal Funds Sold 25,447,000 20,832,000 33,006,000 74,053,000 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 71,386,304 54,406,685 62,734,313 98,771,147 Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS) 127,135,695 122,462,570 90,368,057 60,079,743 Loans: Total Loans 640,515,026 630,867,230 353,368,194 347,476,766 Allowance for Loan Losses ( 4,021,747) ( 3,670,947) ( 3,412,669) ( 3,412,669) NET LOANS 636,493,279 627,196,283 349,955,525 344,064,097 Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost 5,453,891 5,456,104 3,152,891 3,152,891 Premises and Equipment 6,123,388 6,118,634 5,904,262 5,943,586 Other Real Estate Owned 313,720 1,713,720 313,720 313,720 Bank Owned Life Insurance 8,231,954 8,180,146 5,238,821 5,208,420 Goodwill 41,126,689 41,230,095 3,325,220 3,325,220 Core Deposit Intangible 4,191,333 4,408,161 1,313,301 1,379,129 Accrued Interest and Other Assets 11,055,161 11,778,004 6,611,278 7,121,563 $ 911,511,414 $ 882,950,402 $ 528,917,388 $ 529,359,516 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing Demand $ 303,565,381 $ 283,012,411 $ 162,335,707 $ 164,528,813 Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts 355,074,099 340,190,775 235,311,974 230,090,133 Time Deposits 117,903,291 122,566,087 69,253,295 72,822,776 TOTAL DEPOSITS 776,542,771 745,769,273 466,900,976 467,441,722 Other Borrowings - 5,000,000 - - Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities 4,755,688 5,112,328 1,199,304 986,090 TOTAL LIABILITIES 781,298,459 755,881,601 468,100,280 468,427,812 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock - No par value 121,716,187 121,624,937 57,279,494 57,202,344 Additional Paid-in Capital 2,355,357 2,236,616 1,985,398 2,007,428 Retained Earnings (Deficit) 8,663,208 5,160,484 2,295,485 2,063,487 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS ( 2,521,797) ( 1,953,236) ( 743,269) ( 341,555) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 130,212,955 127,068,801 60,817,108 60,931,704 $ 911,511,414 $ 882,950,402 $ 528,917,388 $ 529,359,516

Suncrest Bank Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 9,376,674 $ 6,726,716 $ 5,245,296 Interest on Investment Securities 782,859 673,392 213,100 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other 238,646 199,233 245,898 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 10,398,179 7,599,341 5,704,294 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts 449,095 240,816 129,746 Interest on Time Deposits 261,992 215,351 115,384 Interest on Other Borrowings 1,223 26,103 - TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 712,310 482,270 245,130 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,685,869 7,117,071 5,459,164 Provision for Loan Losses 350,000 360,000 350,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,335,869 6,757,071 5,109,164 NONINTEREST INCOME Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income 446,104 375,976 259,989 Gain on Sale of Loans - 332,288 157,861 446,104 708,264 417,850 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Employee Benefits 2,619,448 2,236,663 1,855,584 Occupancy Expenses 539,438 420,289 370,999 Other Expenses 1,815,963 2,819,675 961,048 4,974,849 5,476,627 3,187,631 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,807,124 1,988,708 2,339,383 Income Taxes 1,304,400 580,200 974,200 NET INCOME $ 3,502,724 $ 1,408,508 $ 1,365,183

Suncrest Bank Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 21,003,013 $ 15,003,130 Interest on Investment Securities 1,986,265 610,261 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other 646,713 539,950 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 23,635,991 16,153,341 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts 836,952 347,331 Interest on Time Deposits 596,844 401,260 Interest on Other Borrowings 27,325 - TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,461,121 748,591 NET INTEREST INCOME 22,174,870 15,404,750 Provision for Loan Losses 920,000 950,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 21,254,870 14,454,750 NONINTEREST INCOME Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income 1,118,107 794,340 Gain on Sale of Loans 332,288 275,515 1,450,395 1,069,855 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Employee Benefits 6,751,313 5,662,678 Occupancy Expenses 1,312,759 1,044,452 Other Expenses 5,766,970 3,186,846 13,831,042 9,893,976 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 8,874,223 5,630,629 Income Taxes 2,506,500 2,357,100 NET INCOME $ 6,367,723 $ 3,273,529

Suncrest Bank Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 For the three months ended: Return on Average Assets(ROAA) 1.58% 0.81% 1.09% ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2) 1.44% 1.38% 0.83% Return on Average Equity(ROAE) 10.85% 5.96% 9.05% ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2) 9.94% 10.14% 6.93% Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets 2.24% 3.14% 2.54% NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2) 2.24% 2.31% 2.54% Efficiency Ratio 49.10% 69.99% 54.24% Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2) 51.23% 52.04% 59.77% Net Interest Margin 4.78% 4.46% 4.67% Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2) 4.57% 4.41% 4.21% Cost of Funds 0.37% 0.32% 0.22% Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.28 $ 0.17 $ 0.19 Diluted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.17 $ 0.19 Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2) $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.15 September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 For the nine months ended: ROAA 1.20% 0.92% ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2) 1.35% 0.68% ROAE 9.00% 7.35% ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2) 10.11% 5.43% NIE To Average Assets 2.61% 2.79% NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2) 2.31% 2.72% Efficiency Ratio 58.54% 60.06% Efficiency Ratio excluding merger expenses (1) (2) 53.10% 65.29% Net Interest Margin 4.58% 4.74% Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2) 4.47% 4.22% Cost of Funds 0.32% 0.24% Basic EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.47 Diluted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.47 Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2) $ 0.73 $ 0.34

(1) Non-recurring items include, merger expenses, discount accretion on acquired loans and recovery of interest on non-accrual loans. (2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Suncrest Bank Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 At Period End: Loans to Deposits 82.48% 84.59% 74.34% Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD) 84.32% 81.13% 78.19% Non-Performing Assets to Assets 0.08% 0.24% 0.37% Outstanding Shares 12,412,300 12,410,800 7,002,594 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2) $ 6.84 $ 6.56 $ 8.03 Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Loss on Securities (2) $ 7.04 $ 6.72 $ 8.08 Book Value Per Share $ 10.49 $ 10.24 $ 8.70 Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets) 10.29% 12.72% 11.20% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets) 11.99% 11.66% 13.51% Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets) 11.99% 11.66% 13.51% Total Capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.55% 12.18% 14.35% September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 Loan Composition Commercial and Industrial: $ 71,502,960 $ 74,289,286 $ 37,476,021 Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers: 41,647,206 47,141,267 21,543,264 Loans Secured by Real Estate: Secured by Farmland 124,493,140 111,014,916 73,033,469 Construction, Land Development and Other Land 39,036,669 41,290,087 17,123,870 1-4 Family Residential Properties 55,643,334 57,231,279 45,582,496 Multifamily Residential Properties 45,148,329 45,322,224 17,832,938 Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties 90,151,385 89,901,027 46,285,573 Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties 148,948,159 140,344,259 88,346,003 Total Loans Secured by Real Estate 503,421,016 485,103,792 288,204,349 Municipal Leases 23,662,086 23,959,085 - Other Loans: 281,758 373,800 253,132 Total Loans $ 640,515,026 $ 630,867,230 $ 347,476,766

(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Suncrest Bank Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 47,719,043 $ 238,646 1.98% $ 42,313,551 $ 199,233 1.89% Investment Securities 121,612,179 782,859 2.57% 123,284,813 673,392 2.18% Loans 634,575,951 9,376,674 5.86% 481,942,732 6,726,716 5.60% Total Interest Earning Assets 803,907,173 10,398,179 5.13% 647,541,096 7,599,341 4.71% Noninterest Earning Assets 84,836,567 49,038,637 Total Assets $888,743,740 $696,579,733 Interest Bearing Liabilities Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts $ 76,528,434 31,182 0.16% $ 65,141,271 24,980 0.15% Savings and Money Market Accounts 267,298,485 417,913 0.62% 216,513,889 215,836 0.40% Time Deposits 120,286,031 261,992 0.86% 92,881,436 215,351 0.93% Total Interest Bearing Deposits 464,112,950 711,087 0.61% 374,536,596 456,167 0.49% Other Borrowings 2,146,739 1,223 0.23% 5,346,703 26,103 1.96% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 466,259,689 712,310 0.61% 379,883,299 482,270 0.51% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts 288,434,695 219,511,941 Total Funding Sources 754,694,384 599,395,240 Noninterest Bearing Liabilities 4,916,648 2,723,628 Shareholders' Equity 129,132,708 94,460,865 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $888,743,740 $696,579,733 Net Interest Income $ 9,685,869 $ 7,117,071 Net Interest Margin 4.78% 4.46%

Suncrest Bank Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 47,719,043 $ 238,646 1.98% $ 71,702,935 $ 245,898 1.36% Investment Securities 121,612,179 782,859 2.57% 47,616,726 213,100 1.79% Loans 634,575,951 9,376,674 5.86% 343,995,185 5,245,296 6.05% Total Interest Earning Assets 803,907,173 10,398,179 5.13% 463,314,846 5,704,294 4.88% Noninterest Earning Assets 84,836,567 37,914,993 Total Assets $888,743,740 $501,229,839 Interest Bearing Liabilities Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts $ 76,528,434 31,182 0.16% $ 54,683,752 17,167 0.12% Savings and Money Market Accounts 267,298,485 417,913 0.62% 165,318,981 112,579 0.27% Time Deposits 120,286,031 261,992 0.86% 72,870,206 115,384 0.63% Total Interest Bearing Deposits 464,112,950 711,087 0.61% 292,872,939 245,130 0.33% Other Borrowings 2,146,739 1,223 0.23% - - - Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 466,259,689 712,310 0.61% 292,872,939 245,130 0.33% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts 288,434,695 147,076,072 Total Funding Sources 754,694,384 439,949,011 Noninterest Bearing Liabilities 4,916,648 948,545 Shareholders' Equity 129,132,708 60,332,283 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $888,743,740 $501,229,839 Net Interest Income $ 9,685,869 $ 5,459,164 Net Interest Margin 4.78% 4.67%

Suncrest Bank Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 45,539,444 $ 646,713 1.90% $ 62,935,383 $ 539,950 1.15% Investment Securities 111,239,812 1,986,265 2.38% 46,909,391 610,261 1.73% Loans 490,780,822 21,003,013 5.72% 324,251,898 15,003,130 6.19% Total Interest Earning Assets 647,560,078 23,635,991 4.88% 434,096,672 16,153,341 4.98% Noninterest Earning Assets 59,958,985 38,526,376 Total Assets $ 707,519,063 $ 472,623,048 Interest Bearing Liabilities Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts $ 66,430,754 73,898 0.15% $ 53,440,858 48,385 0.12% Savings and Money Market Accounts 220,977,556 763,054 0.46% 150,982,831 298,946 0.26% Time Deposits 94,096,387 596,844 0.85% 79,722,368 401,260 0.67% Total Interest Bearing Deposits 381,504,697 1,433,796 0.50% 284,146,057 748,591 0.35% Other Borrowings 2,339,011 27,325 1.56% - - - Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 383,843,708 1,461,121 0.51% 284,146,057 748,591 0.35% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts 226,390,138 128,101,012 Total Funding Sources 610,233,846 412,247,069 Noninterest Bearing Liabilities 2,907,870 1,021,248 Shareholders' Equity 94,377,347 59,354,731 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $ 707,519,063 $ 472,623,048 Net Interest Income $ 22,174,870 $ 15,404,750 Net Interest Margin 4.58% 4.74%

