Suncrest Bank Reports Third Quarter Net Income. Surpasses $900 million in assets. ROA of 1.58%

Suncrest Bank

09:00 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

"We ended the quarter with total assets of approximately $912 million which is an increase of 3% over the linked quarter and we remain on track to cross the $1 billion threshold during 2019," said President and CEO, Ciaran McMullan. "Organic growth remains strong with new loan originations during the quarter of over $40 million and an increase in total deposits of approximately $30 million or 16% annualized."

"This quarter we saw the full top-line revenue impact of our merger with Community Business Bank with net interest income increasing by more than $2.5 million or 36%. Together with improving asset yields, this helped to drive an excellent return on assets of nearly 1.6% and a sub-50% efficiency ratio," added McMullan.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Return on average assets of 1.58%
  • Efficiency ratio of 49.10% compared to 54.24% for Q3 2017
  • Net income of $3.5 million, a single quarter record
  • Diluted EPS of $0.28, an increase of 47% over Q3 2017
  • Net interest margin of 4.78%
  • Average loan to deposit ratio of 84.32%
  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $20.6 million or 7.3% over the linked quarter
  • Total loan growth of $9.7 million or 1.5% over the linked quarter
  • Loans secured by real estate increased by $18.3 million or 3.8% over the linked quarter
  • New loan originations1 of $41.8 million during the quarter
  • Return on average equity of 10.85%
  • Total risk based capital ratio was 12.55% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.29%
  • Finalist in the category "Best IR by a Micro-cap" presented by IR Magazine

Income Statement

The comparability of third quarter net income to the linked quarter is impacted significantly by non-recurring merger expenses experienced in the second quarter. The table also identifies non-recurring income items, income resulting from the accretion of acquired loan fair value marks (as those loans continue to perform), and non-recurring costs such as merger expenses.

Non-recurring Income

Period

Net Income

Interest
recoveries(2)

Income from
accretion(3)

Non-
recurring
costs

Core Net Interest
Income(4)

Core Net
Income(4)

Core
NIM(4)

Core
Diluted
EPS(4)

Q3 2018

$  3,502,724

$     255,169

$        166,167

$                   -

$          9,264,533

$    3,207,724

4.57%

$           0.26

Q2 2018

$  1,408,508

$                 -

$          80,207

$    1,446,000

$          7,036,864

$    2,394,508

4.41%

$           0.28

Q3 2017

$  1,365,183

$     349,686

$        193,806

$                   -

$          4,915,672

$    1,045,338

4.21%

$           0.15

Net income increased over the linked quarter (excluding the impact of non-recurring merger costs) by $813,000 or 34.0%. This growth is primarily attributable to the full quarter impact of our merger with Community Business Bank (CBB), which closed in May of this year but was also helped by an increase in our overall average yield on earning assets from 4.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to 5.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the quarter was $9.7 million, an increase of $4.2 million or 77.4% over the same quarter last year and by $2.6 million or 36.1% over the linked quarter. 

Non-interest income for the quarter was $446,000, a decrease of $262,000 or 37.0% over the linked quarter. This decrease is attributable to the fact we had no gain in sale income in the current quarter. However, income due to service charges did increase slightly by $70,000 or 18.7%.

Total non-interest expenses declined over the linked quarter by $502,000 or 9.2%. When non-recurring merger expenses are excluded, non-interest expenses increased by $944,000 or 23.4%. This increase is primarily due to the full quarter impact of CBB expense base being experienced in the third quarter.

Core net interest margin (NIM), which conservatively removes accretion of loan fair value marks and non-recurring items such as recovery of interest, was 4.57% for the quarter, an increase of 36 basis points from the same quarter last year. This improvement was driven primarily by an increase in overall yields as well as securities and loans being a higher percentage of average earning assets in the current quarter.

Our core NIM improved by 16 basis points when compared to the linked quarter primarily driven by loans being a higher percentage of average earning assets in the current quarter and an improvement in investment yields, partially offset by an increase in overall cost of funds due to the merger.

The increase in our cost of funds by 5 basis points over the linked quarter was primarily attributable to seeing the full quarter impact of the addition of the CBB higher cost deposit base. CBB's average cost of funds pre-merger was 61 basis points.

Balance Sheet

The acquisition of CBB, with total assets of approximately $320 million at March 31, 2018, which closed on May 21, 2018, will affect the comparability of balance sheet information for the quarter versus the same quarter of 2017.

Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $911.5 million representing an increase by $28.6 million or 3.2% during the quarter. The increase was driven primarily by strong growth in deposits.

Total deposits at September 30, 2018 were $776.5 million, an increase of $30.8 million or 4.0% over the linked quarter. This growth was largely driven by an increase in non-maturity deposits5, which were $658.6 million at quarter end, an increase of $35.4 million or 5.7% over the linked quarter. We also saw good growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased by $20.6 million or 7.3% over the linked quarter while time deposits declined by $4.7 million or 3.8%. The decline in time deposits was driven entirely by the planned payoff of the remaining $6.7 million in brokered certificates of deposit that had been inherited from our acquisition of CBB.

The bank continues to maintain a strong focus on growing core, locally-sourced non-maturity and non-interest bearing deposit relationships and average deposits per branch were approximately $110.9 million at quarter end.

Total loans at September 30, 2018 were $640.5 million, an increase of $9.7 million or 1.5% over the linked quarter. In the third quarter we typically see seasonal pay downs in our agricultural production lines which declined by $5.5 million or 11.7% over the linked quarter. Some of the decline in this category is also explained by a reclassification of a number of acquired loans out of this category and into the farmland category. Our commercial and industrial loans also declined during the quarter by $2.8 million or 3.8% which is primarily explained by normal business fluctuations in the utilization of these lines.

Loan growth this quarter was primarily driven by increases in farmland loans and non-owner occupied commercial real estate which increased by $13.5 million and $8.6 million or 12.1% and 6.1% respectively. Total loans secured by real estate increased by 3.8% or 15.1% annualized.

Total loan originations, which include unfunded commitments, were $41.8 million during the quarter

As a result of our merger with CBB we inherited approximately $24 million in Municipal Leases. These leases are effectively tax-exempt equipment loans to high performing California Municipalities and School Districts with the majority of these loans being less than $1.0 million in outstanding balances.

The table below details the major categories of our loan portfolio as compared to the linked quarter. The percentages within all major categories remained relatively similar.

% of Total Loans
at 09/30/18

% of Total Loans
at 06/30/18

Commercial & Industrial Loans

11.2%

11.8%

Farmland & Agricultural Production

25.9%

25.1%

Non Owner Occupied CRE

23.3%

22.3%

Owner Occupied CRE

14.1%

14.2%

Construction

6.1%

6.5%

1-4 and Multifamily

15.7%

16.2%

Asset Quality 

Non-performing assets were $684,000 or 0.08% of total assets at September 30, 2018 compared to $2.1 million or 0.24% of total assets at June 30, 2018. This significant decrease is due to an OREO disposal in July 2018. Loans 30-89 days delinquent were 0.94% of total loans at September 30, 2018 compared to zero at June 30, 2018.  This elevated level of delinquencies was driven primarily by the ongoing extension negotiations of matured loans within one single large borrowing relationship and the pending refinance of an acquired relationship. Both delinquencies are expected to be addressed in the upcoming weeks. It should be noted that data related to loans 30-89 days delinquent is not contained within this release but is detailed in the bank's Q3 UBPR (Call Report).

During the third quarter the company recorded an additional $350,000 provision for loan losses and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding acquired loans that have been marked to fair value, was 1.24% at September 30, 2018 compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2018 and 1.27% at March 31, 2018.

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at September 30, 2018. All of the Bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At September 30, 2018 the tangible book value per common share was $6.84 with common shares issued of 12,412,300 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $6.56 at June 30, 2018 and $8.11 at March 31, 2018.

Excluding the unrealized loss on securities, the tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2018 was $7.04

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties.  Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

1 Includes unfunded commitments
2. Represents interest recoveries on non-accrual loans
3. Represents accretion of acquired loan fair value marks
4. Excludes non-recurring income, income from accretion of fair value marks and non-recurring costs, non-GAAP financial measure.
5. Includes Noninterest-bearing Demand, Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

Suncrest Bank

Statements of Financial Condition

 (Unaudited)

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

2017

ASSETS

Cash and Due from Banks

$           45,939,304

$           33,574,685

$           29,728,313

$       24,718,147

Federal Funds Sold

25,447,000

20,832,000

33,006,000

74,053,000

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

71,386,304

54,406,685

62,734,313

98,771,147

Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)

127,135,695

122,462,570

90,368,057

60,079,743

Loans:

   Total Loans

640,515,026

630,867,230

353,368,194

347,476,766

   Allowance for Loan Losses

(            4,021,747)

(            3,670,947)

(            3,412,669)

(         3,412,669)

NET LOANS

636,493,279

627,196,283

349,955,525

344,064,097

Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost

5,453,891

5,456,104

3,152,891

3,152,891

Premises and Equipment

6,123,388

6,118,634

5,904,262

5,943,586

Other Real Estate Owned

313,720

1,713,720

313,720

313,720

Bank Owned Life Insurance

8,231,954

8,180,146

5,238,821

5,208,420

Goodwill

41,126,689

41,230,095

3,325,220

3,325,220

Core Deposit Intangible

4,191,333

4,408,161

1,313,301

1,379,129

Accrued Interest and Other Assets

11,055,161

11,778,004

6,611,278

7,121,563

$          911,511,414

$          882,950,402

$          528,917,388

$      529,359,516

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

   Noninterest-bearing Demand

$         303,565,381

$         283,012,411

$         162,335,707

$     164,528,813

   Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

355,074,099

340,190,775

235,311,974

230,090,133

   Time Deposits

117,903,291

122,566,087

69,253,295

72,822,776

TOTAL DEPOSITS

776,542,771

745,769,273

466,900,976

467,441,722

Other Borrowings

-

5,000,000

-

-

Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities

4,755,688

5,112,328

1,199,304

986,090

TOTAL LIABILITIES

781,298,459

755,881,601

468,100,280

468,427,812

Shareholders' Equity:

   Common Stock - No par value

121,716,187

121,624,937

57,279,494

57,202,344

   Additional Paid-in Capital

2,355,357

2,236,616

1,985,398

2,007,428

   Retained Earnings (Deficit)

8,663,208

5,160,484

2,295,485

2,063,487

   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net 

      Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS

(            2,521,797)

(            1,953,236)

(               743,269)

(            341,555)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

130,212,955

127,068,801

60,817,108

60,931,704

$          911,511,414

$          882,950,402

$          528,917,388

$      529,359,516

Suncrest Bank

Statements of Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

INTEREST INCOME

   Interest and Fees on Loans

$              9,376,674

$         6,726,716

$    5,245,296

   Interest on Investment Securities

782,859

673,392

213,100

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

238,646

199,233

245,898

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

10,398,179

7,599,341

5,704,294

INTEREST EXPENSE

   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

449,095

240,816

129,746

   Interest on Time Deposits

261,992

215,351

115,384

   Interest on Other Borrowings

1,223

26,103

-

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

712,310

482,270

245,130

NET INTEREST INCOME

9,685,869

7,117,071

5,459,164

Provision for Loan Losses

350,000

360,000

350,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

9,335,869

6,757,071

5,109,164

NONINTEREST INCOME

   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

446,104

375,976

259,989

   Gain on Sale of Loans

-

332,288

157,861

446,104

708,264

417,850

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

   Salaries and Employee Benefits

2,619,448

2,236,663

1,855,584

   Occupancy Expenses

539,438

420,289

370,999

   Other Expenses

1,815,963

2,819,675

961,048

4,974,849

5,476,627

3,187,631

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,807,124

1,988,708

2,339,383

Income Taxes

1,304,400

580,200

974,200

NET INCOME

$               3,502,724

$          1,408,508

$     1,365,183

Suncrest Bank

Statements of Income (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2017

INTEREST INCOME

   Interest and Fees on Loans

$            21,003,013

$       15,003,130

   Interest on Investment Securities

1,986,265

610,261

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

646,713

539,950

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

23,635,991

16,153,341

INTEREST EXPENSE

   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

836,952

347,331

   Interest on Time Deposits

596,844

401,260

   Interest on Other Borrowings

27,325

-

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,461,121

748,591

NET INTEREST INCOME

22,174,870

15,404,750

Provision for Loan Losses

920,000

950,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

21,254,870

14,454,750

NONINTEREST INCOME

   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

1,118,107

794,340

   Gain on Sale of Loans

332,288

275,515

1,450,395

1,069,855

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

   Salaries and Employee Benefits

6,751,313

5,662,678

   Occupancy Expenses

1,312,759

1,044,452

   Other Expenses

5,766,970

3,186,846

13,831,042

9,893,976

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

8,874,223

5,630,629

Income Taxes

2,506,500

2,357,100

NET INCOME

$               6,367,723

$          3,273,529

Suncrest Bank

Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

For the three months ended:

Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.58%

0.81%

1.09%

ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

1.44%

1.38%

0.83%

Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

10.85%

5.96%

9.05%

ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

9.94%

10.14%

6.93%

Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

2.24%

3.14%

2.54%

NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

2.24%

2.31%

2.54%

Efficiency Ratio

49.10%

69.99%

54.24%

Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

51.23%

52.04%

59.77%

Net Interest Margin

4.78%

4.46%

4.67%

Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)

4.57%

4.41%

4.21%

Cost of Funds

0.37%

0.32%

0.22%

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$               0.28

$                 0.17

$               0.19

Diluted EPS

$               0.28

$                 0.17

$               0.19

Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

$               0.26

$                 0.28

$               0.15

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2017

For the nine months ended:

ROAA

1.20%

0.92%

ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

1.35%

0.68%

ROAE

9.00%

7.35%

ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

10.11%

5.43%

NIE To Average Assets

2.61%

2.79%

NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

2.31%

2.72%

Efficiency Ratio

58.54%

60.06%

Efficiency Ratio excluding merger expenses (1) (2)

53.10%

65.29%

Net Interest Margin

4.58%

4.74%

Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)

4.47%

4.22%

Cost of Funds

0.32%

0.24%

Basic EPS

$               0.66

$                 0.47

Diluted EPS

$               0.65

$                 0.47

Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

$               0.73

$                 0.34

(1)  Non-recurring items include, merger expenses, discount accretion on acquired loans and recovery of interest on non-accrual loans.

(2)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Suncrest Bank

Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

At Period End:

Loans to Deposits

82.48%

84.59%

74.34%

Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)

84.32%

81.13%

78.19%

Non-Performing Assets to Assets

0.08%

0.24%

0.37%

Outstanding Shares

12,412,300

12,410,800

7,002,594

Tangible Book Value Per Share (2)

$                6.84

$                 6.56

$               8.03

Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Loss on Securities (2)

$                7.04

$                 6.72

$               8.08

Book Value Per Share

$              10.49

$               10.24

$               8.70

Regulatory Capital Ratios

Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)

10.29%

12.72%

11.20%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.99%

11.66%

13.51%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.99%

11.66%

13.51%

Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.55%

12.18%

14.35%

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

Loan Composition

Commercial and Industrial:

$     71,502,960

$      74,289,286

$    37,476,021

Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:

41,647,206

47,141,267

21,543,264

Loans Secured by Real Estate:

Secured by Farmland

124,493,140

111,014,916

73,033,469

Construction, Land Development and Other Land

39,036,669

41,290,087

17,123,870

1-4 Family Residential Properties

55,643,334

57,231,279

45,582,496

Multifamily Residential Properties

45,148,329

45,322,224

17,832,938

Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

90,151,385

89,901,027

46,285,573

Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

148,948,159

140,344,259

88,346,003

Total Loans Secured by Real Estate

503,421,016

485,103,792

288,204,349

Municipal Leases

23,662,086

23,959,085

-

Other Loans:

281,758

373,800

253,132

Total Loans

$   640,515,026

$    630,867,230

$  347,476,766

(2)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Suncrest Bank

Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$  47,719,043

$        238,646

1.98%

$  42,313,551

$        199,233

1.89%

Investment Securities

121,612,179

782,859

2.57%

123,284,813

673,392

2.18%

Loans

634,575,951

9,376,674

5.86%

481,942,732

6,726,716

5.60%

Total Interest Earning Assets

803,907,173

10,398,179

5.13%

647,541,096

7,599,341

4.71%

Noninterest Earning Assets

84,836,567

49,038,637

Total Assets

$888,743,740

$696,579,733

Interest Bearing Liabilities

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$  76,528,434

31,182

0.16%

$  65,141,271

24,980

0.15%

Savings and Money Market Accounts

267,298,485

417,913

0.62%

216,513,889

215,836

0.40%

Time Deposits

120,286,031

261,992

0.86%

92,881,436

215,351

0.93%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

464,112,950

711,087

0.61%

374,536,596

456,167

0.49%

Other Borrowings

2,146,739

1,223

0.23%

5,346,703

26,103

1.96%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

466,259,689

712,310

0.61%

379,883,299

482,270

0.51%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

288,434,695

219,511,941

Total Funding Sources

754,694,384

599,395,240

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

4,916,648

2,723,628

Shareholders' Equity

129,132,708

94,460,865

Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$888,743,740

$696,579,733

Net Interest Income

$      9,685,869

$      7,117,071

Net Interest Margin

4.78%

4.46%

Suncrest Bank

Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$  47,719,043

$        238,646

1.98%

$  71,702,935

$        245,898

1.36%

Investment Securities

121,612,179

782,859

2.57%

47,616,726

213,100

1.79%

Loans

634,575,951

9,376,674

5.86%

343,995,185

5,245,296

6.05%

Total Interest Earning Assets

803,907,173

10,398,179

5.13%

463,314,846

5,704,294

4.88%

Noninterest Earning Assets

84,836,567

37,914,993

Total Assets

$888,743,740

$501,229,839

Interest Bearing Liabilities

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$  76,528,434

31,182

0.16%

$  54,683,752

17,167

0.12%

Savings and Money Market Accounts

267,298,485

417,913

0.62%

165,318,981

112,579

0.27%

Time Deposits

120,286,031

261,992

0.86%

72,870,206

115,384

0.63%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

464,112,950

711,087

0.61%

292,872,939

245,130

0.33%

Other Borrowings

2,146,739

1,223

0.23%

-

-

-

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

466,259,689

712,310

0.61%

292,872,939

245,130

0.33%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

288,434,695

147,076,072

Total Funding Sources

754,694,384

439,949,011

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

4,916,648

948,545

Shareholders' Equity

129,132,708

60,332,283

Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$888,743,740

$501,229,839

Net Interest Income

$      9,685,869

$      5,459,164

Net Interest Margin

4.78%

4.67%

Suncrest Bank

Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$   45,539,444

$      646,713

1.90%

$  62,935,383

$      539,950

1.15%

Investment Securities

111,239,812

1,986,265

2.38%

46,909,391

610,261

1.73%

Loans

490,780,822

21,003,013

5.72%

324,251,898

15,003,130

6.19%

Total Interest Earning Assets

647,560,078

23,635,991

4.88%

434,096,672

16,153,341

4.98%

Noninterest Earning Assets

59,958,985

38,526,376

Total Assets

$  707,519,063

$ 472,623,048

Interest Bearing Liabilities

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$    66,430,754

73,898

0.15%

$   53,440,858

48,385

0.12%

Savings and Money Market Accounts

220,977,556

763,054

0.46%

150,982,831

298,946

0.26%

Time Deposits

94,096,387

596,844

0.85%

79,722,368

401,260

0.67%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

381,504,697

1,433,796

0.50%

284,146,057

748,591

0.35%

Other Borrowings

2,339,011

27,325

1.56%

-

-

-

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

383,843,708

1,461,121

0.51%

284,146,057

748,591

0.35%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

226,390,138

128,101,012

Total Funding Sources

610,233,846

412,247,069

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

2,907,870

1,021,248

Shareholders' Equity

94,377,347

59,354,731

Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$  707,519,063

$ 472,623,048

Net Interest Income

$  22,174,870

$  15,404,750

Net Interest Margin

4.58%

4.74%

