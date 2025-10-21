Suncrete Completes Oklahoma Acquisition

Company Enters Oklahoma City Metro Area with 20 Plants

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete Partners Holding, LLC (d.b.a. Suncrete), a ready-mix concrete logistics and distribution platform strategically located in Oklahoma and Arkansas ("Suncrete" or the "Company"), and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE: HYAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Haymaker"), today announced that Suncrete has acquired substantially all of the assets of SRM, Inc. DBA Schwarz Ready Mix and SRM Leasing, LLC and all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Schwarz Sand, LLC (such assets and equity interests, collectively, "Schwarz"), which companies collectively run a ready-mix concrete business in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and surrounding areas.

Randall Edgar, Suncrete's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today's acquisition significantly expands our operations in the fast-growing Oklahoma City metro area while strategically growing our geographic footprint in the state. With today's transaction, we immediately gain 20 ready-mix plants and more than 100 mixer trucks. We are pleased to welcome more than 200 Schwarz employees to Suncrete. The strong Schwarz reputation represents more than 75 years of service in Oklahoma City, and we greatly value their capabilities and local relationships with a customer-first focus in a dynamic and growing market."

Edgar added, "This acquisition exemplifies our growth strategy to expand Suncrete's geographic reach, scale our business into new local markets and increase our asset base for the production and delivery of high-quality concrete. In addition, we believe this expansion creates new incremental growth opportunities in the surrounding markets. Through our differentiated strategy and company culture, extensive operational experience, technological sophistication, and customer focus, we believe Suncrete can continue to gain scale and grow in the highly fragmented ready-mix industry across the high-growth Sunbelt region of the United States."

About Suncrete

Suncrete is a pure-play ready-mix concrete company strategically positioned across Oklahoma and Arkansas with plans to expand throughout the rapidly growing and economically resilient U.S. Sunbelt region. Suncrete is a scalable and vertically integrated logistics and distribution platform operating as a mission-critical partner in the construction value chain. The Company operates batching plants, a dedicated fleet of owned mixer trucks and a tech-enabled dispatch infrastructure supporting a diversified customer base across public infrastructure, commercial and residential sectors. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Suncrete operates under a decentralized plant network strategy with regionally centralized oversight of pricing, customer relationships and fleet utilization with consistent customer engagement across markets to deliver products on time and on spec. Suncrete's local market leadership, scale and integrated logistics position it as a trusted partner in some of the nation's most attractive, fastest growing, and most resilient construction markets. The Company is well-aligned to benefit from ongoing population growth, urbanization trends and infrastructure investment across the Sunbelt.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4

Haymaker is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Haymaker is led by Vice President Andrew Heyer and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Bradley.

