Sundance ASCAP Music Café Presents 22nd Anniversary Lineup With Performances By Renowned And Emerging Artists Including Matt Berninger, Derek Smalls, the bird and the bee, Barry Zito, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Matthew Koma, ZZ Ward And More

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) announces an eclectic music lineup for its 22nd Annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café, taking place January 24 - 31, 2020 during the acclaimed Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Beginning at 2 p.m. each day, the Café will feature a dynamic mix of both established and emerging songwriters and artists such as Matt Berninger (of The National), Derek Smalls (formerly of the band formerly known as Spinal Tap), the bird and the bee, Barry Zito, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Matthew Koma (of Winnetka Bowling League) and ZZ Ward.

"For 22 years, Sundance ASCAP Music Café has shined a spotlight on the exquisite alchemy of sound and vision embodied by the art of filmmaking," said Loretta Muñoz, ASCAP Assistant Vice President, Membership. "We are continuing the tradition in 2020 with eight days of musical performances by extraordinary artists throughout the Festival. You will hear unique sets from artists you already know and love, and you're guaranteed to find some new loves too."

Other featured performers at the 2020 Sundance ASCAP Music Café include: Alex Lilly, Colter Wall, Fox Wilde, James Bourne, Jamie Drake, Joe Robinson, Joseph Arthur, LÉON, Lizbeth Román, Rain Phoenix, Ron Artis II, Ruen Brothers, Samantha Sidley, Stephen Kellogg, Steven Dayvid McKellar (of Civil Twilight) and NewSong Music Competition winner Jobi Riccio.

The Sundance ASCAP Music Café takes place at 751 Main Street, Park City, UT and is open to all Festival credential holders (21 and older).

To view a complete schedule of performances and hear the music of Café artists, visit www.ascap.com/sundance2020. For the latest information on ASCAP events at the Sundance Film Festival, as well as on-site coverage, follow ASCAP on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and through the event hashtag, #ASCAPMusicCafe.

The ASCAP Composer-Filmmaker Cocktail Party

On the evening of Monday, January 27, ASCAP hosts the ASCAP Composer-Filmmaker Cocktail Party. This is an invite-only, after-show celebration held at the Sundance ASCAP Music Café. The private event is for Festival filmmakers, ASCAP film composers, Sundance ASCAP Music Café artists and music supervisors. Festival filmmakers and film composers who are interested in attending may contact filmtv@ascap.com for further details.

Music in Film

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival includes many films and audio/visual projects that prominently feature the music of ASCAP's composer and songwriter members. ASCAP composers and foreign affiliates who have scored Festival films and New Frontier projects this year include:

Hans Zimmer (Rebuilding Paradise), John Debney (Come Away), Pinar Toprak (McMillions), Bear McCreary (Crip Camp), John Paesano (Tesla), St. Vincent (The Nowhere Inn), Dan Romer (Wendy), Alex Somers (Miss Americana, The Charm City Kings), Ty Segall (Whirlybird), Richard Reed Parry (The Nest), Alex Weston (Wander Darkly), Hauschka (Downhill, The Perfect Candidate), Anne Nikitin (Lost Girls), Jay Wadley (I Carry You With Me), Nico Muhly (Worth), Garth Stevenson (Little Chief), Joseph Arthur (Okavango: River of Dreams), Amanda Jones (Baldwin Beauty), Benjamin Woodgates (Dream Horse), Katya Mihailova (Code for Bias), Antonio Pinto (Nine Days), Elegant Too (Scare Me), Peter Albrechtsen (The Killing of Two Lovers), Bob Allaire (Beast Beast - addtl music), Olivier Alary (Softie), Kristian Eidnes Andersen (The Charter), Roque Baños (His House), Amine Bouhafa (So what if the goats die), Courtney Bryan (The 40-Year Old Version), Robin Coudert (Run Sweetheart Run), Jason Martin Castillo (Place), Florencia Di Concilio (Influence), Nainita Desai (Reason I Jump), Karim Sebastian Elias (Saudi Runaway), Ludovico Einaudi (The Father), Fabrice Faltraue (Inès), Thomas Gallet (My Juke-Box), Adam Gunther (Three Deaths), Neil Haverty (Hot Flash), Jon Hegel (Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on the Exorcist), Uno Helmersson (The Painter and the Thief), Dickon Hinchliffe (Into the Deep), Martin Horntveth (Do Not Split, The Farce), Josh Kaufman (We Are Freestyle Love Supreme), Michael Krassner (The Evening Hour), Fabrice Lecomte (Sylvie's Love), Lucas Lechowski (Benevolent Ba), Nascuy Linares (Luxor, Once Upon a Time in Venezuela), Juan Luqui (The Fight), Michelle Miles (how did we get here?), Jon Natchez (The Climb), James Newberry (Buck), Andrew Orkin (Save Yourselves!), Owen Pallett (Spaceship Earth), Adam Peters (The Dissident), Mark Phillips (Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business) Nathan Prillaman (Dirty), Coco Reilly (The Starr Sisters), Thomas Roussel (Jumbo), Colin Sigor (Broken Orchestra), Eddie Simonsen (Chemo Brain), Josiah Steinbrick (Horse Girl), Jeremy Turner (Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind), Vincent van Warmerdam (Mole Agent), Zsuzsanna Varkonyi (Epicentro), Fernando Velázquez (Sergio) and Jim Williams (Possessor).

