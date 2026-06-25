SunDance Earns Five FSEA Gold Leaf Awards for Excellence in Print Embellishments

Central Florida print and packaging leader recognized with one Gold Leaf Award, one Silver Leaf Award and three Bronze Leaf Awards for outstanding specialty print effects and finishing.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance continues to shine on the national stage, earning five honors at the Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA) Gold Leaf Awards, one of the printing industry's most prestigious competitions recognizing excellence in foil stamping, embossing, binding and specialty print embellishments.

Representatives from SunDance accept industry recognition

The annual Gold Leaf Awards celebrate innovation, craftsmanship and technical achievement in print finishing. Entries are judged by industry experts who evaluate projects based on design, execution, complexity and overall visual impact across a wide range of categories.

SunDance received the Gold Leaf Award for Excellence in Foil Stamping & Embossing in the category of Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Softback Book Cover. The award recognizes exceptional use of foil and embossing techniques to create a visually striking publication cover designed to elevate the reader's experience.

The company also earned a Silver Leaf Award for Excellence in Foil Stamping & Embossing in the category of Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Self Promotion (Holiday) for its SunDance Holiday Snow Globe piece, which showcased the creative use of specialty embellishments to bring a festive design to life.

In addition, SunDance captured three Bronze Leaf Awards:

Best Use of Digital Embellishments – Calendar for the SunDance 2026 Shine Bright Calendar , recognized for its innovative use of digital enhancement techniques.





for the , recognized for its innovative use of digital enhancement techniques. Best Use of Unique Binding – Real Estate Presentation for La Rua Pensacola , demonstrating how distinctive binding methods can elevate presentation materials.





for , demonstrating how distinctive binding methods can elevate presentation materials. Best Use of Foil/Embossing for the AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida Golden Gala Forty-Four, featuring elegant embellishments that enhanced the piece's premium look and feel.

"These awards are a testament to the talent, creativity and craftsmanship of our team," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, president of SunDance. "We are honored to be recognized by the FSEA across such a diverse range of categories. We are continually exploring new ways to help our clients create memorable and impactful printed experiences."

The recognition highlights SunDance's continued investment in advanced print technologies, specialty finishing techniques and innovative design solutions that help brands stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel print, packaging and marketing solutions company offering creative design, branding, printing, mailing, labels, packaging, fulfillment and promotional products. Serving clients across healthcare, financial services, entertainment, hospitality and other industries, SunDance is recognized for its commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability. The company's award-winning work has earned numerous industry honors, including Florida's Best Printer Golden Flamingo Award, and its sustainability leadership includes being Florida's first certified Sustainable Green Printer. For more information, visit sundanceusa.com.

Contact:

Kandi Johansmeyer

Senior VP Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

(407) 563-5004

SOURCE SunDance