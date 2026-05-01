Unique Pouch Offers SunDance Clients New Options for Package Design and Efficiency

Sun Centre USA POUCH3 Wins Top Honors at Flexible Packaging Association Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance, a leading producer of commercial printing, packaging, and flexible pouches in the Southeastern U.S., and Sun Centre, a leading manufacturer of pouch-making equipment and related machinery, today announced expanded capability to offer the revolutionary POUCH³. Developed and patented by Sun Centre, the unique design of the POUCH³ uses 30 to 40 percent less material than a typical stand-up pouch and maximizes content volume by reducing package headspace.

SunDance offers POUCH3 cuboid pouches

Recently Sun Centre's POUCH³ earned top honors at the 2026 Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Awards, winning the Highest Achievement Award, a Gold Award for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging, and a Gold Award for Packaging Excellence. SunDance won a Silver Award for Shelf Impact for a set of eye-catching standup pouches.

"Flexible pouches own the lion's share of the flexible packaging market, and the POUCH³ is one of the most compelling innovations we've seen in recent years," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance president. "Product marketers are already creating new uses for it, with exciting implications for the consumer packaged goods market."

The U.S. consumer packaged goods market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2024, with the food segment holding the largest share at 42.5 percent. The market is projected to exceed $2 billion by 2033, and the POUCH³ is gaining ground.

"In addition to significant cost reductions and a lower carbon footprint, our game-changing cuboid pouch offers exciting new benefits," said Jim Pease, owner of Sun Centre USA. "The single-film process streamlines production, and the ability to print on all six sides expands branding and design opportunities."

SunDance produces the innovative pouches using in-line equipment manufactured by Sun Centre on several materials including sustainable options. SunDance packaging experts are available to consult with clients regarding custom applications for the POUCH³ in their 2026 marketing plans.

About Sun Centre

From supplying replacement parts to manufacturing custom tooling and machinery, Sun Centre USA is the complete pouch making resource. With an in-house CNC facility, Sun Centre provides support for blown film extrusion, filling, slitting, pouching machines, and more. Sun Centre develops new designs to enhance packaging because those who specialize in packaging today should be influencing the packaging of tomorrow.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is an award-winning commercial print and packaging producer. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades including Florida's Best Printer multiple years, Best Packaging and Best of Show at the 2025 Florida Print Awards, a 2025 ADDY Award in Direct Marketing, and a Flexible Packaging Association Award for Shelf Impact in 2026. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida and is a dedicated champion of environmental stewardship. Please visit SunDance USA for more information.

Contact:

Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

407-734-7444 / [email protected]

SOURCE SunDance