SunDance Expands Flexible Pouch Production Capabilities with Next Generation Equipment

Flexible Packaging Award Winner Continues to Enhance Options for Product Marketers

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance is a recognized leader in commercial printing, packaging, and mailing solutions in the Southeastern U.S. and a popular choice among national brands, including a number of Fortune 500 companies. Today SunDance announced further strategic expansion of its in-house packaging capabilities with installation of the latest XL-DR pouching machine from SunCentre USA, an Illinois-based producer of high-quality machinery for pouch making, pour spout insertion, precision slitting, and more.

SunDance added an additional pouching machine to its flexible packaging department

This latest in a series of enhancements demonstrates the unwavering SunDance commitment to providing flexible packaging and pouching options that expand creative, functional, and shelf impact opportunities for product marketers and product packagers.

"SunDance has been at the forefront of advances in flexible packaging and flexible pouches for more than six years," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance president. "We understand the intense competition our clients face every day, and we are committed to offering the widest array of packaging options to support their product marketing and sales objectives with industry-leading turnaround times."

SunDance first introduced flexible packaging capabilities in February 2020. The company has since added multiple material, lamination, finishing, closure, and other options, including the unique POUCH³, MagneClose, and spouts. In March 2026 SunDance won a Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Award for Shelf Impact.

True to a tradition of reinvesting in its printing and packaging business, SunDance continues to add state-of-the-art equipment to offer product marketers an expanding range of flexible packaging versatility and marketing opportunity. The newest pouching equipment is capable of producing all conventional stand-up pouches along with registered gussets, inserted side gusset pouches, terminated and non-terminated side gusset bags, and bag-in-bag formats, as well as applying a broad selection of closures.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is an award-winning commercial print and packaging producer. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades including Florida's Best Printer multiple years, Best Packaging and Best of Show at the 2025 Florida Print Awards, a 2025 ADDY in Direct Marketing, and a Flexible Packaging Association Award for Shelf Impact in 2026. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida and is a dedicated champion of environmental stewardship. Please visit SunDanceUSA for more information.

Contact:

Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

407-734-7444 | [email protected]

SOURCE SunDance