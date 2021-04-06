SunDance Expands Intelligent Inserting Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance, a multi-channel print and marketing company, has expanded its intelligent inserting capabilities with the DS-1200 G4i Folder Inserter from Quadient to enhance their existing offering and increase speed for match mailing customers. The new machine will allow SunDance to strengthen its capabilities—like inserting verification and HIPAA compliant inserting— for a variety of sectors such as financial, medical, insurance and higher education.

The DS-1200 G4i Folder Inserter makes mail prep easier and reduces set-up time from hours to seconds. It automatically collates, folds, inserts, seals and counts up to 12,000 mail pieces per hour. The machine's state-of-the-art feeding technology, Intelligent Mail Operating System (IMOS) and Automated Insertion Management System (AIMS) guarantee the right documents are inserted into the correct envelope for secure mailing.

Additionally, the DS-1200 G4i can read any type of coding including optical mark, optical character and 1D or 2D barcodes. The machine's camera automatically adjusts to the individual mark locations for added flexibility and allows the operator to have document visibility at every movement through the machine.

"The new inserter is the perfect addition for taking our intelligent inserting capabilities to the next level," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, the president of SunDance. "The additional accuracy and speed will be a direct benefit for our clients in data sensitive markets as well as an operational win for SunDance."

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel print and marketing solutions company that offers creative design, branding, printing, mailing, and more. Our clients include leading companies in the healthcare, financial services, entertainment and hospitality industries. SunDance is a certified Women's Business Enterprise and the first certified offset Sustainable Green Printer in the state of Florida. Please visit sundanceusa.com for more information.

Contact:

Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

(407) 563-5004

