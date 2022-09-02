SunDance Honored at 2022 Florida Graphics Alliance Awards

Top Honors in Packaging, Large Format, and Digital Classes

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance USA, a leading producer of commercial printing and printed packaging in the Southeastern U.S., is pleased to announce its products have been recognized with a total of 20 awards at the 2022 Florida Print Awards. Hosted annually by the Florida Graphics Alliance, this year's awards event was held on August 26, 2022, at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando. Printing professionals from all over Florida assembled to honor their industry's finest work.

SunDance received 17 "Best Of Category" awards, two Awards of Excellence, and Florida's Best Poster award.

"We could not be more proud of our team and our clients for their creative vision and impeccable execution in producing such outstanding material," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance President. "We are also grateful to the Florida Graphics Alliance and their dedicated work on behalf of the Florida printing industry year after year. They are truly exceptional partners."

For its innovative packaging products, SunDance won Best Of Category awards in Corrugated Packaging, Soft/Flexible Packaging, and Flexo Labels and Wraps categories. The company also won Best of Category awards in Foil Stamping, Point of Purchase Display, and Digital Cards categories in addition to 11 other categories. Two prestigious Awards of Excellence recognized outstanding effort in production of a Hardbound Book and a Program for SunDance clients.

With a long-standing commitment to sustainable printing, SunDance consistently delivers innovative products and services to its clients, who represent a wide range of businesses. Most recently, SunDance introduced a super-green paper pouch that is 100% recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. Earlier this year, the company earned a Certificate of Conformity for child-resistant packaging that complies with the requirements of the federal Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Golden Flamingo Award for Best Printer. SunDance is honored to have been certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

