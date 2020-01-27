SunDance Improves Cutting Services with Purchase of Zünd Digital Cutter

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance, a multi-channel print and marketing company, has added the Zünd G3 Digital Cutter to its production lineup to give brands more cutting options and higher cut quality with their packaging, marketing materials, signage and more. The Zünd digital cutting system makes the cutting process seamless by providing the best choices based on the job's material, available tooling, and quality requirements.

Its intelligent design also minimizes setup times, reduces operator error, and ensures the cutter is running at maximum productivity. The system will increase SunDance's workflow efficiency from designing and planning to printing and cutting. With the barcode reader or Integral Cut Queue, operators are able to quickly pull up job-specific details so they won't have to spend time locating a new job's cut file or recreating an existing one. Additionally, the software determines when and how to cut the job depending on material specifications, order ID, due date and priority for a smoother workflow.

Highlights of the Zünd G3 Digital Cutter:

Saves costs and resources

Reduces job setup time

Minimizes the potential for error

Accepts a variety of vector file formats (ai, pdf, dxf, plt, eps, cf2, svg, hpg, hpgl, gtk, cut, zcc)

"V" cut on multi-layer PVC Sheets such as Palboard

Adding the high-performance digital cutter to its lineup is another example of SunDance's commitment to always finding a way to say "yes" to customers. "We're always looking to meet customers' needs faster and make their brand stand out with beautiful print products," commented JohnHenry Ruggieri, the president of SunDance. "With the Zünd digital cutter, SunDance will be able to provide a higher level of service, cut quality and more shape options than ever before."

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel print and marketing company that offers creative design, branding, printing, mailing, digital marketing, web design and more. Our clients include leading companies in the healthcare, financial services, entertainment and hospitality industries. SunDance is a certified Women's Business Enterprise and the first certified offset Sustainable Green Printer in the state of Florida. Please visit sundanceusa.com for more information.

