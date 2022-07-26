SunDance Shines at FSEA Gold Leaf Awards 2022 for Eye-Catching Print Effects

The Central Florida printing company received two Gold Leaf Awards, an annual event recognizing pioneers in specialty printing techniques.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance sparkled at the Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA) 29th Annual Gold Leaf Awards , taking home a silver and a bronze for demonstrating excellence in foil embossing and diecutting. The Gold Leaf Awards is an international competition celebrating the best in print embellishments, finishing and binding.

Gold Leaf Winning Entries SunDance Headquarters in Orlando, FL

This year there were 39 categories where gold, silver and bronze were awarded each. The competition evaluates an array of specialty finishing techniques — such as foil stamping, embossing, diecutting, laser cutting and cold foil applications — across a variety of formats, from promotional pieces and book covers to folding cartons and calendars.

SunDance won silver in the Best Use of Foil/Embossing/Diecutting - Self Promotion (Holiday) category with its Happy Holidays Timbers Collection greeting card. The trifold card cleverly uses diecutting to allow bits and pieces of artwork to peek through the front of the card for a unique and colorful presentation.

SunDance next scooped up bronze in the Best Use of Foil/Embossing - Client Promotion category with its Grand Bohemian Hotel wine tour brochure. Beautifully embellished with gold foil, this fold-out wine tasting guide is visually striking with a classic look and style that begs to be picked up.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leader in the graphic arts industry," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, the president of SunDance. "Receiving these Gold Leaf Awards further motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of creative and innovative printing effects."

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel print and marketing solutions company offering solutions in creative design, branding, printing, mailing, labels, packaging, fulfillment, and more. Our clients include leading companies in the healthcare, financial services, entertainment, and hospitality industries. SunDance's innovative work has received top accolades, including Florida's Best Printer Golden Flamingo Award, and the first certified offset Sustainable Green Printer in the state of Florida. Please visit sundanceusa.com for more information.

