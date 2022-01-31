Sundance Strategies and Tradability Announce Agreement to Launch NFTs Backed by Life Settlements

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB: SUND), today announced the upcoming release of the first of its kind, compliant NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) backed by life settlements. The real-world assets backing the NFT's will be up to $500 million, investment grade rated life insurance-linked bonds, which will be backed by approximately $850 million of life insurance policies, and approximately $115 million of cash reserves. This asset is expected to produce cash flow and net returns to the NFT holder, creating a sound and secure investment, in these volatile times, with all the perks of an NFT held on the blockchain ledger.

This NFT drop is the first step in Sundance Strategies' transformational plan to use blockchain technology in partnership with Tradability to provide consumers with direct participation in insurance backed bonds, as well as an upcoming streamlined process to deliver cradle-to-grave insurance products to the masses.

"In executing its first-to-market strategy for a pipeline of NFT projects backed by real-world assets, Tradability is pleased to partner with Sundance Strategies, to launch innovative insurance products designed to leverage blockchain technology," said Amadou Diallo, Tradability CEO.

A life settlement refers to the sale of an existing insurance policy to a third party for a one-time cash payment. According to Conning Insurance research, it is estimated that more than $2 trillion in life insurance policy benefits that could qualify for a life settlement, are projected to be lapsed or surrendered. There are currently more than $230 billion of life settlements in the market today, with this amount projected to grow by $7 billion per year, as the industry is expected to enjoy consistent growth.

"In light of the significant volatility in the stock and crypto markets, investors are looking for a safe investment with good, investment grade rated yields. Sundance has teamed up with Tradability to bring to the market the perfect NFT, backed by non-correlated life settlements. This asset class is one of a very few, which is truly detached from the stock, crypto, real estate market, precious metals, as well as commodity markets. Thus, the buyers and holders of these new NFTs, add real stability to their crypto portfolio, in a highly volatile market," said Kraig Higginson, Executive Chairman of Sundance Strategies.

In a world where large institutional investors are given the bulk of specialty investment opportunities, these NFTs will democratize access to life settlement investments and give access to a broader audience.

About Sundance Strategies, Inc.

Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB: SUND) was established in 2013 by industry veterans with decades of experience in the US Life Settlements space. Sundance Strategies has assembled a very seasoned and experienced team from not only the Life Settlement marketplace, but from other areas such as financial services, technology and retail. As a professional services provider Sundance Strategies uses best practices to advise on selecting specific portfolios of life insurance policies that are tailored to meet the needs of bond issuers and bond investors. The strategy includes using common structured finance techniques and proprietary analytics to structure bond issuances, including principal protected bonds. Sundance Strategies goal is to deliver long-term value and profitability to shareholders by growing the Company's asset base through utilizing blockchain technology to provide a streamlined process to deliver cradle-to-grave Insurance products to the masses. www.sundancestrategies.com

About Tradability.

Tradability is a FinTech organization with a suite of blockchain-based products and services designed to help financial services professionals, product sponsors, as well as institutional and retail investors have a better experience building and managing alternative investment portfolios. To learn more, visit www.tradability.com and join the Tradability Discord server. http://discord.link/tradability .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate, " "believe," " continue, " "could," "estimate," "expect," " intend, " "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," " will, " "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

