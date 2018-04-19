ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance (sundanceusa.com), an Orlando-based marketing, mail, design and print company, today reported they received 4 Gold Leaf Awards at the 25th Annual FSEA Awards Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The awards were presented by the Foil & Specialty Effects Association on April 12th, at the FSEA-IADD Joint Conference Special Awards Reception. Each year, the Foil & Specialty Effects Association receives hundreds of entries from all over the world and a panel of industry experts choose winners that demonstrate the best in foil stamping, embossing and other specialty effects.

The Golf Channel, Foil and Embossing Holiday Card 2017 SunDance Spinning Business Card

Our goal at SunDance is to provide top-quality service and results to each and every one of our clients, and we are proud to be recognized as leaders and innovators in the field of specialty finishing techniques and effects.

SunDance's 2018 Gold Leaf Awards:

Most Creative Use of Special Die-cut:

Interstruct Brochure

Best Use of Laser Cutting:

Spinning Business Card

Best Use of Foil and Embossing–Calendar:

Thank You Calendar Poster

Most Creative Use of Foil and Embossing—Greeting Card:

Golf Channel Holiday Card

About SunDance

SunDance is an innovative print solutions company focused on delivering quality cost-effective and timely solutions with exceptional customer service. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility boasts a distinctive assortment of equipment perfectly paired to give our clients the advantages they want and need. For more information about the SunDance Experience, visit sundanceusa.com or contact Kandi Johansmeyer, 407.563.5004.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sundance-wins-big-at-the-2018-fsea-gold-leaf-awards-300632454.html

SOURCE SunDance

Related Links

https://sundanceusa.com

