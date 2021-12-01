SunDance Wins Florida's Best Printer Award for the Second Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance's innovative print solutions were recently distinguished at the Florida Print Awards 2021 with the highest honor, Florida's Best Printer Golden Flamingo Award. This is the second consecutive year the multi-channel print and marketing company has received the prestigious award, solidifying its place as an industry leader.

Formerly known as the Printing Association of Florida, the Florida Graphics Alliance is one of the most influential graphic associations in North America. The organization's Florida Print Awards celebrates the print and graphic industry's finest work across the Sunshine State and gives 130 awards in the following categories:

The most anticipated award of the show, the Golden Flamingo Award, recognizes the company that wins the most categories. SunDance received the accolade for its numerous distinctions, which includes 12 Awards of Excellence, six Judges Award, Florida's Best Poster and Florida's Best Art Reproduction.

"Being named Florida's Best Printer for the second year in a row is an incredible honor, especially after last year's challenges," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, president of SunDance. "None of our awards would have been possible without our dedicated team that goes above and beyond to surpass client expectations."

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel print and marketing solutions company offering solutions in creative design, branding, printing, mailing, labels, packaging, fulfillment and more. Our clients include leading companies in the healthcare, financial services, entertainment, and hospitality industries. SunDance was the first certified offset Sustainable Green Printer in the state of Florida. Please visit sundanceusa.com for more information.

Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

(407) 563-5004

