Sundar Prize Film Festival Unveils Winners In Celebration Of Human Resilience

SURREY, BC, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The spotlight is on as the Sundar Prize Film Festival proudly announces the triumphant winners of its 2024 inaugural edition, where 228 films from across the globe competed for recognition and acclaim. Embodying the festival's theme, "Celebrating Human Resilience," these exceptional films capture the indomitable spirit of humanity facing challenges with unwavering courage.

A Mosaic of Stories

The festival's commitment to inclusivity is exemplified through the diverse lineup for its inaugural 2024 edition. Out of the nine winning films, six hail from across Canada, including three exclusive Canadian categories including Best BC Film, Best Canadian Documentary, and Best Emerging Filmmaker. The remaining winners, hailing from the USA and the UK, contribute to the rich tapestry of storytelling, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience. The Sundar Prize will be screening films in the heart of Surrey that were official selections at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hot Docs, Vancouver International Film Festival, Vancouver Asian Film Festival, and were Canada's official selection for the Oscars.

WINNERS

BEST ANIMATION:

Unstoppable Beat (UK, 2023) directed by Luke Dye-Montefiore and Rufus Dye-Montefiore, and produced by Benjamin Worku-Dix. Screened at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. UNSTOPPABLE BEAT - The animated film tells the story of a Haitian migrant in Brazil fighting for his rights to work, buy a house and most importantly, reunite with his family from Haiti.

BEST STUDENT FILM:

DOSH (USA, 2023) directed by Radha Mehta, and produced by Gabriel Gutierrez. Winner of the Best North American Short at the International South Asian Film Festival, and winner of the Audience Award at the Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle. DOSH - When her son's life is put at risk at their family's pre-wedding ritual, a hard-of-hearing mother must decide how to seek help for her husband in order to keep her family safe.

BEST FEATURE FILM:

Rosie (Canada, 2022) directed by Gail Maurice, and produced by Gail Maurice, Jamie Manning, and Mélanie Bray. World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival where it was selected as one of Canada's Top Ten. ROSIE - An orphaned Indigenous girl is forced to live with her reluctant, street-smart, francophone aunty and her two gender-bending best friends in 80's Montreal.

BEST EMERGING FILMMAKER RESIDENCY PRIZE SPONSORED BY KDocsFF:

Cash Cows (Canada, 2023) directed by Shubham Chhabra, and produced by Kaileigh Coles. Official selection at the Vancouver Asian Film Festival. CASH COWS follow the journey of an Indian immigrant who falls victim to an employment scam. Desperate to secure a permanent residency and a better life, he must confront the true cost of the sacrifices he's made.

BEST BC FILM:

Dil Rakh: Gloves of Kin (Canada, 2023) directed and produced by Dalj Brar. Official selection at the International South Asian Film Festival. DIl RAKH: GLOVES OF KIN - After spending 20 years in prison, an Indian father attempts to reconcile with his estranged son while they battle racism in a small town.

BEST SHORT FILM:

A Good Day Will Come (Canada, 2023) directed by Amir Zargara, and produced by Amir Zargara and Iman Tahsin. Official selection at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. A GOOD DAY WILL COME - Arash is a professional wrestler with dreams of representing his country and winning gold medals. The country is in turmoil and its people are suffering. Arash must decide between using his platform to stand up to tyranny, or put his head down and remain silent.

BEST CANADIAN DOCUMENTARY SPONSORED BY ROGERS GROUP OF FUNDS:

Eternal Spring (Canada, 2022) directed by Jason Loftus, and produced by Jason Loftus, Masha Loftus, Kevin Koo, and Yvan Pinard. Canada's entry for the 2023 Oscars Best International Feature Film. North American Premiere at Hot Docs. ETERNAL SPRING - Confronted with government denunciations and human rights violations against their spiritual practice, a group of Chinese activists executes a bold and perilous plan to hack into state television.

BEST INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY:

Swallow Flying to the South (USA, 2022) directed and produced by Mochi Lin. Official selection at the Vancouver International Film Festival, and at the Vancouver Asian Film Festival. SWALLOW FLYING TO THE SOUTH - Spring 1976, 5-year-old Swallow is abandoned at a public boarding preschool in central Beijing. When the persimmons are ripe, Swallow masters how to cry, but doesn't forget how to fly.

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL FILM:

Rematriation (Canada, 2022) directed by Alexi Liotti, and produced by David Kiess and Derek Pedersson. Winner of the Best Environmental Film at the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, and official selection at the Vancouver International Film Festival. REMATRIATION - Rematriation explores scientific, cultural, economic and sociopolitical perspectives, as citizens fight to protect the last big trees in British Columbia from being felled. The lessons we take away permeate the fabric of Canadian identity.

The Sundar Prize Film Festival proudly recognizes and applauds the outstanding achievements of these winners, each film contributing a unique perspective to the global cinematic landscape. As we anticipate the festival on June 15 and 16, 2024, the winning films will be showcased at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, inviting audiences to experience the power of storytelling.

The Sundar Prize Film Festival is an IMDb qualifying festival and a project of Sher Vancouver which is a registered charity in Canada celebrating its 16th year in 2024.

For more information: https://sundarprize.com/

