SUNDAY, AUGUST 2, 2026, ANNOUNCED FOR CHOC WALK IN THE PARK, PRESENTED BY DISNEYLAND RESORT

The Popular 5K Fundraiser Returns This Summer with a Communitywide Invitation to Participate

ORANGE, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular annual 5K fundraiser CHOC Walk in the Park, presented by Disneyland Resort, returns Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, to raise funds for Rady Children's Health in Orange County, formally CHOC, a leading pediatric health care system in Southern California. Proceeds support pediatric programs, specialty care, education, and research at Rady Children's, helping provide exceptional care to children regardless of a family's ability to pay.

Registration is now open for the 2026 CHOC Walk in the Park!

At sunrise, participants will step onto an approximately 3-mile route through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, where memorable moments, familiar sights, and a festive atmosphere create a special morning before the parks open to the public. Beyond the experience itself, CHOC Walk in the Park continues to make a meaningful impact: In 2025, the event brought together more than 6,500 participants on 350 teams and raised more than $3 million to support children's health and well-being.

"CHOC Walk in the Park brings our community together in a truly meaningful way to support children and families," said Kimberly Chavalas Cripe, co-president and CEO of Rady Children's Health. "We're grateful to Disneyland Resort and its cast members, as well as the thousands of participants whose generosity helps us give kids their best chance at happy, healthy futures."

Now in its 34th year, CHOC Walk in the Park has become a cherished community tradition that unites individuals, companies, schools, and more to support pediatric health. Based on past CHOC Walk events, this year's fundraiser is expected to feature 350 to 400 teams, with participants coming from across the United States and as far away as Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Japan.

"It is a privilege to once again host CHOC Walk in the Park and welcome this extraordinary community into the parks for such a meaningful cause," said Cathi Killian, vice president of communications and public affairs for Disneyland Resort. "Over more than 30 years of collaboration with Rady Children's, Disneyland Resort has helped raise $49 million for children and families, and we are proud to continue Walt Disney's enduring legacy of caring for and supporting the community around us."

"The fun and unexpected surprises our friends at Disneyland Resort bring to CHOC Walk help make this event unlike any other," said Jessica Miley, senior vice president and chief development officer of CHOC Foundation, part of Rady Children's Health. "Each CHOC Walk offers something new, and that spirit of discovery is part of what makes the experience so memorable for everyone who takes part."

Event details, registration information, and instructions on joining or starting a team are available at https://www.chocwalk.org/. You can also stay updated about the event through "CHOC Walk" on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The social media hashtag is #chocwalk.

Media materials can be found at: https://www.dropbox.com/t/O27Dlc0fBW4y9x5x

ABOUT RADY CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Rady Children's Health (RCH) is one of the largest pediatric health care systems in the nation, recognized for excellence and innovation. Created in January 2025 through the merger of the parent companies of Rady Children's Hospital San Diego and Children's Hospital of Orange County, RCH includes three children's hospitals, a growing network of primary and specialty care centers across six counties, and two of the region's Level 1 pediatric trauma centers. RCH is a trusted partner for families seeking exceptional and compassionate care. Building on a combined legacy of more than a century of clinical excellence, RCH is dedicated to advancing children's health through leading-edge research, innovative treatments and compassionate care. For more information, please visit CHOC.org.

ABOUT DISNEYLAND RESORT

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment, and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology, and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

SOURCE CHOC Foundation