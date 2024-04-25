Sunday Funday Grand Opening Event with Fun, Prizes, Award-Winning Models and Exclusive Offers
Apr 25, 2024, 08:51 ET
SARASOTA, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just minutes away from Downtown and the Beaches, the Gracewater at Sarasota community is hosting a Grand Opening Event on Sunday, April 28th. This premier community is already causing a stir, boasting two models crowned with the coveted "Best Overall" title at the esteemed Parade of Homes.
Scheduled for Sunday, April 28th, the event promises an engaging experience for attendees, featuring entertainment, activities, and a chance to explore the acclaimed winning models from the 2024 Parade of Homes. The grand opening invites the public to witness firsthand the unmatched craftsmanship and design excellence exemplified in the models and see the plans for the community.
Nestled across 139 acres at 711 Maldives Trail, Sarasota, there's more to it than elegant floor plans and top-tier amenities. This community offers the convenience of proximity to sought-after charter and private schools, making it an irresistible choice for discerning residents. With exclusive offers awaiting, now is the time to indulge in the unparalleled craftsmanship and sophistication that define Gracewater's signature style.
Exclusive Offer:
To mark this momentous occasion, Gracewater at Sarasota extends an exclusive 30-year fixed-rate incentive of 5.25% to the next 10 buyers. This limited-time offer, available until April 30, 2024, presents an opportunity for prospective homeowners to seize remarkable savings. Interested buyers are encouraged to consult with a Gracewater at Sarasota Sales Manager for complete details and eligibility criteria.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday, April 28th
- Time: 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM
- Location: 711 Maldives Trail, Sarasota, FL 34264
The grand opening event promises an afternoon brimming with excitement and entertainment for guests of all ages. Highlights include:
- Food Truck Extravaganza: Savor delectable delights from the renowned Smokin Momma Lora's BBQ food truck.
- Live Music: Dance to the rhythm of the Hot Club of SRQ, delivering live performances from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
- Magical Moments: Experience enchanting illusions by Pete Michael, a distinguished illusionist renowned for his captivating performances.
- Fun-filled Activities: Engage in a variety of entertainment options, including stilt walking, balloon twisting, a 9-hole putt-putt course, and a bounce house with a slide.
- Prize Drawings: Participate in exciting prize drawings, featuring rounds of golf for two with a cart at Bent Tree or Tatum Ridge, along with gift certificates for various Sarasota attractions.
Community Features:
Gracewater at Sarasota offers luxurious single-family homes starting from $650K, boasting elegant design elements and modern coastal architectural aesthetics. Inclusive in every home are features that are considered upgrades in many communities, including:
- 10′ First-Floor Ceilings: Providing an open and spacious feel to the living areas.
- Impact Windows and Sliders: Enhancing safety and energy efficiency while reducing noise.
- Elegant Quartz Countertops: Adding sophistication and durability to the kitchen and bathrooms.
- Paver Driveways: Offering durability and visual appeal.
- Natural Gas Community: Providing convenience and efficiency for cooking and heating.
Residents enjoy an array of amenities, including a resort-style pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, Peppa's Park dog park, and a year-round social calendar curated by an on-site Lifestyle Manager.
Concierge Program and Interest Groups:
Residents will have exclusive concierge service offerings and participate in various interest groups and social clubs tailored to their preferences, ranging from wellness and fitness clubs to outdoor adventures and hobby-based groups.
Gracewater at Sarasota invites the community to join in the celebration and discover the essence of luxury living at its grand opening event. Explore award-winning models, indulge in culinary delights, and embark on a journey of elegance in Sarasota.
For more information and RSVP, visit https://gracewatersrq.com/grand-opening-event/.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Erin Hutchings
VP of Finance, Privada Homes
[email protected]
(919)969-3648
About Gracewater at Sarasota:
Gracewater at Sarasota, in collaboration with Privada Homes, offers luxurious single-family homes in a prime Sarasota location. With award-winning models and a host of lifestyle amenities, Gracewater at Sarasota sets a new standard for modern living in the area.
SOURCE Gracewater at Sarasota
Share this article