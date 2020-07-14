Sunday Goods Announces Ongoing Donation Campaign and Official Partnership with Last Prisoner Project

PHOENIX, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis brand Sunday Goods has announced their new donation campaign over the weekend. Each Sunday, the brand will donate 5% of Sunday proceeds from their newly opened Phoenix, Arizona dispensary to a cannabis focused non-profit, rotating quarterly. In Q3 2020 they have partnered with the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization that focuses on criminal justice reform initiatives related to cannabis crimes.

Michael Wang, Sunday Goods CEO, says that the brand is "excited to be taking their first steps towards justice and equality, and are committed to making a change within the cannabis community" referencing the racial injustice that is still prevalent within the cannabis industry.

ABOUT SUNDAY GOODS

Sunday Goods believes that everyone should have the opportunity to experience cannabis in the way that is right for them. We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit www.sundaygoods.com to learn more or Leafly to shop.

ABOUT LAST PRISONER PROJECT

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

SOURCE Sunday Goods

Related Links

http://www.sundaygoods.com

