Sunday II Sunday is Launching in Ulta Beauty Stores and Online

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday II Sunday , the athleisure hair care brand under parent company Infinite Looks, today announced its products will be available at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, online and in select locations later this year. This is the first time Sunday II Sunday products, which are specifically formulated to cleanse and replenish textured hair in between wash days, will be available for in-store purchases at a major beauty retailer.

The partnership is another milestone for the Black-owned brand, as it continues to expand its reach, providing first-of-their-kind products to consumers nationally. Sunday II Sunday products remove sweat build-up and bacteria from the scalp and textured hair caused by physical activity without the inevitable post-workout washing. This allows users to cleanse and replenish hair and scalp moisture before a scheduled wash day. The award winning brand has received accolades from Allure, Glamour, Cosmo and Self since launching.

"Our partnership with and launch into Ulta Beauty is exciting as it will be the first-time shoppers will be able to interact with our brand in store," said Keenan Beasley, CEO and founder of Sunday II Sunday. "We're confident that once the guest picks up our products, sees the thoughtfulness that goes into our design and smells the fresh scent that comes with all-natural ingredients, they'll understand our products are carefully made with beauty enthusiasts in mind."

In addition to the brand's signature cleansing and moisturizing products, Ulta.com will also offer guests the bestselling Biotin Gummies and Essential Oils collection, which allows for a truly 360-degree approach to hair care. Sunday II Sunday seeks to provide much needed solutions for those with textured hair to live their life to the fullest and to never be afraid to sweat.

Throughout 2021, Sunday II Sunday will share additional retail extensions to increase product access to those with textured hair. In addition, the brand looks forward to introducing new product lines to complement its signature Moisture Balance Kit, providing holistic care for textured hair. For more information on Sunday II Sunday please visit, mysunday2sunday.com

About Sunday II Sunday

Sunday II Sunday is the leading textured hair care brand developed by Infinite Looks and designed specifically for the active woman. Created to empower women and encourage them to look and feel their best without having to compromise their active lifestyle. Born out of the realization that the habits and practices of black consumers or those with more textured hair have been overlooked, SUNDAY II SUNDAY aims to fill that void in the haircare space. For additional information, visit www.mysunday2sunday.com .

