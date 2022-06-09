Sunday II Sunday Launches Products in SoulCycle's Online Store

Partnership aims to simplify hair care for SoulCycle members, enabling them to move seamlessly from workouts to the rest of their day

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday II Sunday, the athleisure hair care brand under parent company Infinite Looks, today announced a partnership with SoulCycle, the leading lifestyle boutique studio. Through the partnership, Sunday II Sunday products will now be available in SoulCycle's online store. Products will also be available in studio at SoulCycle's Bridgehampton location, a seasonal outdoor location, that does not offer showers, so that members can experience first-hand how the products can take them seamlessly from workout to the rest of their day. This partnership represents the hair care brand's first product partnership with a fitness studio. Sunday II Sunday seeks to empower SoulCycle members to transition from workout to their daily activities seamlessly, without worrying about damaging sweat and build up on their hair.

Products featured in the partnership launch include Sunday II Sunday's Signature Collection (Root Refresh, Revive Me, Soothe Me, Edge Flourish) as well as the brand's collection of essential oils. The Signature Collection is designed to provide care for all hair types in between less frequent washes to remove damaging sweat build up following workouts or strenuous activity. These products will add value to SoulCycle members by providing them with a solution to cleanse and replenish their hair whether they enjoy a SoulCycle class in the morning before work, in the evening before dinner, or anything in between.

"We're extremely excited as this is a new type of partnership for the Sunday II Sunday brand," said Keenan Beasley, CEO and Founder of Sunday II Sunday. "SoulCycle is all about empowering people to live their lives to the fullest extent. At Sunday II Sunday, we have the exact same mission, and we're hyper focused on removing a barrier for so many women in doing so and ensuring that our consumers never have to sacrifice activity in the name of beauty."

In addition to this launch with SoulCycle, Sunday II Sunday is now available online with Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy's, and in-store at select Ulta Beauty and Ulta Beauty at Target locations. The brand is rapidly expanding its availability in effort to meet consumers where they shop and provide them with a solution to a previously unmet need for between wash day hair care.

To shop Sunday II Sunday products with SoulCycle, please visit https://shop.soul-cycle.com/us/en/designers/featured-designers/sunday-ii-sunday/

About Sunday II Sunday

SUNDAY II SUNDAY is the leading hair care brand developed by Infinite Looks and designed specifically for the active woman. Created to empower women and encourage them to look and feel their best without having to compromise their active lifestyle. Born out of the realization that the habits and practices of black consumers or those with more textured hair have been overlooked, SUNDAY II SUNDAY aims to fill that void in the haircare space. For additional information, visit www.mysunday2sunday.com.

About SoulCycle

SoulCycle was built on disruption and innovation. We've created a workout that's as efficient as it is joyful – an experience that brings people together while pushing our community members to discover and re-discover their best selves. Today, we operate 88 studios across 15 North American markets. SoulCycle is so much more than a 45-minute indoor cycling workout — it's always been about more than a bike. We provide a sanctuary for our riders to lose themselves in the movement and music. Our one-of-a-kind, world-class instructors guide our community through a powerful, fun and transformative fitness experience that's designed to benefit the body, mind and soul, both on and off the bike. Set to high-energy music in a dark, candle-lit room, we move in unison to the beat and follow the signature choreography of our instructors. The Soul experience only starts to begin when the music stops. It's inspiring. It's meaningful. It's fun.

