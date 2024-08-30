Sunday is National Hotel Employee Day

Sept. 1 event honors and thanks hotel employees

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top hotel industry groups, including the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD), and the Latino Hotel Association, will recognize National Hotel Employee Day today and throughout the weekend along with hoteliers across the country.

AHLA and the National Day Calendar established National Hotel Employee Day in 2022 to honor the nearly two million employees who work in America's hotel industry. It is observed annually on September 1.

Every day in communities across the nation, hotel employees play a key role in some of Americans' most important life events – from wedding receptions to family reunions and vacations. Hotel employees keep guests safe, give back to their communities, and are critical to keeping our nation's travel and tourism industry running smoothly.

The hotel industry offers employees more than 200 different career paths, rewarding pay and benefits, as well as many opportunities for upward mobility.

In 2024, hotels are expected to pay employees a record total of more than $123 billion in wages, salaries, and other compensation. Check out AHLA's state-by-state analysis to learn more about how hotels contribute to employment and economic growth around the country.

"The nearly two million people employed by America's hotels are the heart and soul of this industry. Their talent and drive create memorable visits for millions of guests every year," said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey. "This National Hotel Employee Day, we thank them for their service and encourage others to explore a career in our vibrant and growing industry."

"At AHLA Foundation, we support hotel employees at every step of their career to help them find a permanent home in our industry," said AHLA Foundation President Anna Blue. "On National Hotel Employee Day and throughout the year, our work is to champion the hotel industry one career at a time."

"AAHOA members are proud to employ over one million dedicated individuals across the nation, who are the driving force of the hospitality industry," said Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) Chairman Miraj S. Patel. "The hoteliers we represent know firsthand that this industry only succeeds because of the commitment of staff who work directly with guests. Today and every day, we honor their unwavering commitment to excellence, their role in creating unforgettable guest experiences, and their significant contributions to our communities."

"We put a high value on the professionals who make this industry thrive day-in and day-out, and we hope everyone finds time to thank the hotel employees that create warm, welcoming stays all around the country," said National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD) President, CEO, and Founder Andy Ingraham. "Our industry only succeeds when our staff succeeds."

"At the heart of hospitality are people who care, and we're so glad to work with so many warmhearted professionals who have made a career in our industry," said Latino Hotel Association President & CEO Lynette Montoya. "On this third annual National Hotel Employee Day, let's take a moment to appreciate the hard work hotel employees do every day."

