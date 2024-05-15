Sunday Night Foods Wins Prestigious sofi™ Gold Award in Dessert Toppings

Specialty Food Association Awards Known as its Industry's "Oscars"

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday Night® Foods has won the Gold Award in the Dessert Toppings category as part of the Specialty Food Association's (SFA) 2024 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $207-billion specialty food industry. Sunday Night will be showcasing its award-winning sauces June 23-25 at the Summer Fancy Food Show in Booth #1446 at the Javits Center in New York.

Sunday Night Sea Salt Chocolate Premium Dessert Sauce won the prestigious sofi™ Gold Award, known as the "Oscars" of the specialty food industry, from the Specialty Food Association.

"sofi Gold Award winners have accomplished something really extraordinary–they've risen to the top of incredibly competitive categories," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "Those that earn top marks from our judges really are the best of the best."

Sunday Night's Sea Salt Chocolate Premium Dessert Sauce was selected by specialty food experts, buyers and media based on taste–including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma–ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings were anonymous and held at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center.

"Winning a sofi™ Gold Award is a testament to our craft in perfecting a silky, glossy chocolate sauce from the finest pure ingredients," said Eileen Gannon, Founder and CEO of Sunday Night Foods. "This award is the ultimate stamp of approval; we're extremely proud and grateful."

This is Sunday Night's third sofi Award in three years, coming on the heels of sofi New Product Awards in 2022 and 2023, as well being named a NEXTY Finalist this past February.

Like all of Sunday Night's luxurious, velvety sauces, its Sea Salt Chocolate Sauce is made without corn syrup, preservatives, palm oil or emulsifiers. Its premium ingredients–Callebaut chocolate and cocoa, fresh cream and butter, cane sugar, sea salt and Nielsen-Massey pure vanilla–create an award-winning balance of true flavors: rich, robust chocolate with fragrant, fresh-brownie cocoa notes rounded by hints of buttery caramel, vanilla and a sea salt finish.

"Our Signature line, led by our Sea Salt Chocolate Sauce, launched in retail grocery just nine months ago, and it's now the fastest growing brand in dessert toppings," said Gannon. "We aim to elevate and energize this category to satisfy shoppers' growing demand for premium, clean-ingredient indulgence."

More than just an ice cream topping, Sunday Night Sauces can be quickly crafted into homemade cakes, pies, puddings, frostings and drinks by adding a few pantry ingredients. Over 60 recipes can be found at SundayNightFoods.com.

Sunday Night's Sauces are available at select supermarkets, specialty stores and online at SundayNightFoods.com. To find stores, visit its store locator.

About Sunday Night Foods

Sunday Night® Foods was founded by Eileen Gannon, an award-winning baker who turned her passion into a profession when she launched the company's first products in 2021. The specialty food company offers luxurious, shelf-stable, premium chocolate sauces crafted in small batches with only the finest pure ingredients. The company donates 1 percent of sales to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and is located in Des Moines, Iowa. Learn more at SundayNightFoods.com. Connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok and X.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors and service providers with resources, information, education, and events. SFA operates the Fancy Food Shows and the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverages. Connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

