Sunday Riley Launches Lunar New Year Kit

Ceramic Slip Cleanser – 1 oz / 30 mL Sunday Riley's newly reformulated Ceramic Slip Cleanser uses a blend of clays and oils to leave skin soft, clean and balanced, prepping the skin to reap the benefits of any products that follow. Formulated to detoxify with a blend of French green clay , bentonite and white kaolin , this daily cleanser pulls out impurities and cleans pores without stripping the skin of its essential moisture. Gentle, plant-based soaps dissolve to whisk away makeup, dirt and pollution, while rice and olive oil esters infuse hydration into skin for a perfectly balanced canvas. This mild cleanser incorporates neroli extract to enhance complexion, finishing with soothed, bright skin.

C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum – .27 oz/ 8 mL

After cleansing, massage in Sunday Riley's C.E.O. serum for a refreshing burst of antioxidant-rich, radiance-boosting vitamin C. The serum brightens dull skin in a flash, featuring 15 percent vitamin C (in the form of THD ascorbate – the gold standard form of the vitamin) to visibly brighten, clarify, and fight signs of aging. Phytosterols complex helps reduce the look of redness and skin sensitivity while saccharide isomerate extract reduces the appearance of pores and reinforces the skin's natural moisture barrier to contribute to a smooth, supple texture. Glycolic acid in the brightening serum refines the skin, supports cell turnover and leads to a visible, healthy glow.

Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment – .27 oz/ 8 mL

Perfect for all skin types, Sunday Riley's cult-favorite Good Genes is a lactic acid treatment that clarifies and smooths fine lines and wrinkles while penetrating deep to improve dullness, dark spots and uneven texture. Formulated with high potency, purified grade lactic acid, Good Genes exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal radiant, fresher, younger-looking skin. With continued use, licorice (glycyrrhiza glabra) brightens to lessen the appearance of stubborn hyperpigmentation and lemongrass boosts natural radiance for a healthier-looking complexion. Soothing aloe calms the skin while the treatment smooths and retexturizes for instant radiance. For makeup aficionados, Good Genes works as a great primer to foundation for a flawless finish; or, use at night after applying retinoid-rich Luna Sleeping Night Oil. As with any AHA, use a sunscreen to prevent sun sensitivity.

Luna Sleeping Night Oil – .16 oz/ 5 mL

The second half to Sunday Riley's acclaimed "power couple," Luna Sleeping Night Oil works overnight to deliver more visibly luminous, even, youthful skin in the morning. Trans-retinoic acid ester uses the power of retinoids to exfoliate and reduce the appearance of pores and wrinkles while improving signs of aging – including fine lines, uneven texture, age spots, dryness and dullness. The retinol complex supports healthy skin with the proven power of retinoids without the irritation of traditional retinol. Balanced with blue tansy, German chamomile and chia seed oil, Luna's rich botanicals work to balance the look of redness and skin sensitivity for a calm and even-toned complexion, delivering soothing blue azulene and alpha-lipoic acid. Luna is clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines, radiance and skin smoothness in as little as four weeks as its advanced retinol ester and potent botanical blend transform the skin. When used with Good Genes, the "power couple" combines to exfoliate and brighten. As with any retinoid, Luna Sleeping Night Oil is not safe for use during pregnancy.

The Lunar New Year Kit's award winning and best-selling treatments are offered for a limited time to start the Chinese New Year with a bright and flawless complexion.

PRICE: $52 ($72 value)

LAUNCH: January 2019

AVAILABLE: Online at Sunday Riley – Sephora – Macy's

And in-store at select Sephora and Macy's retailers

About Sunday Riley:

Brand founder Sunday Riley's groundbreaking formulas offer fast-acting, visible results. Each targeted treatment is designed to improve skin with carefully crafted formulas that combine active ingredients and healing botanicals that start working immediately and become more effective with use over time. The brand is committed to producing clean formulas while working to make "greener," more environmentally-friendly products and leads the industry in product preservation, keeping the preservative level low while keeping the formulas safe.

SOURCE Sunday Riley

Related Links

http://www.sundayriley.com

