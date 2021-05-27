Sunday Scaries Launches New CBD & CBN Tincture Designed For Better Sleep

The newly launched non-groggy sleep aid contains a potent combination of CBD and CBN (Cannabinol) and is engineered to help users keep their minds from racing and experience enhanced sleep, relief, and relaxation. Big Spoon is Sunday Scaries' first product to contain added isolated CBN, which is known to support relaxation and induce sleep. As one of the original CBD brands that shaped the industry as we know it today, Sunday Scaries has maintained its authority at the forefront of the CBD space and continues to trailblaze as a category leader with the addition of CBN, a lesser-known cannabinoid isolate, in its commitment to continuous innovation.

"Running Sunday Scaries is a 24/7 job that comes with sleepless nights and racing thoughts," says Sunday Scaries co-founders, Mike Sill and Beau Schmitt. "Knowing we weren't the only ones struggling with restless nights - especially this past year - we created a tincture targeted specifically for sleep. Big Spoon is the perfect addition to our core lineup and we're so excited to finally share it with our community."

The 70's-inspired, vanilla cream flavored tincture contains 750 mg of high-quality CBD, 250 mg of CBN, plus ingredients like chamomile, valerian root extract, lemon balm extract, 5-HTP, GABA, and L-theanine. In addition to CBD/CBN, Big Spoon's other ingredients including Valerian root extract (typically used to help treat sleep disorders) and L-theanine (helps those suffering from insomnia) support healthy sleep. Unlike other sleep aids (especially those containing melatonin), Big Spoon won't cause grogginess or sickness in the morning, allowing customers to sleep like the little spoon again.

Big Spoon is available for $59 (one-time) and $47 (subscription). For additional information on Big Spoon, visit www.sundayscaries.com or follow @sundayscaries on Instagram.

About Sunday Scaries: Sunday Scaries is a cutting-edge lifestyle brand and community widely known for their high-quality, non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) products, including their best-selling CBD Gummies, CBD Candy, and CBD Tincture, each scientifically formulated to help calm your mind so you can stay chill and focused on the important things in life. Sunday Scaries was founded by business partners Beau Schmitt and Mike Sill, whose mission was to build a community and provide efficacious products that allow people to enjoy their awesome lifestyle without the lingering feeling of doom that follows. Sunday Scaries products have been featured in Forbes, Allure, Refinery29, Men's Health, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, and Rollingstone, among many other publications. For more information visit www.sundayscaries.com and @sundayscaries .

