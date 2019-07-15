Sunday Scaries Launches YOLO Shots

"Running a start-up, late nights can often mesh into early mornings and caffeine is a must. However, with a ton of coffee, came jitters, headaches, restlessness and unwanted anxiety," says co-founders, Mike Sill and Beau Schmitt. "That's when we started putting CBD in our coffee. When we did, we immediately felt the rush of relief we desired, while remaining collected and focused to get through work and exciting life moments. Knowing that we weren't the only ones struggling with this, we decided to create something that would offer the same effect, and hence came the idea for YOLO shots."

YOLO Shots are carefully crafted to give you the alertness of caffeine, without the unwanted jitters for life's most thrilling, yet nerve-racking moments. Each bottle contains 50mg of CBD (THC-free), along with functional ingredients including 200mg of caffeine derived from Organic Green Coffee Beans, Ginseng, Taurine and Vitamins B12 and B6 for added benefits beyond an energy boost. Conveniently packaged in 2oz bottles, these 100% vegan-friendly shots, are the perfect size for consuming anytime, anywhere.

Employing the highest standards in sourcing, dosing, and CBD education, Sunday Scaries is effectively guiding market practices, expectations, and providing consumers with safe, reliable products, produced by a recognizable brand they can relate to. "Our goal is to build a lifestyle brand and make anxiety approachable with extremely fun, yet effective products. We are so excited to introduce YOLO Shots to our brand lineup; we think they fit in perfectly and attribute to our overall brand mission," explain Mike and Beau.

YOLO Shots are now available for purchase on sundayscaries.com, sold in packs of 12 for a retail price of $69.

About Sunday Scaries:

Sunday Scaries offers completely safe and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) products that are scientifically formulated to help relieve anxiety so people (and pets) can stay relaxed and focused on the important things in life. Based in San Diego, the company founded by business partners Beau Schmitt and Mike Sill, who wanted to create a natural and approachable solution for anxiety relief, allowing people to enjoy their awesome lifestyle without the lingering anxiety that follows. Sunday Scaries CBD products are available for purchase on www.sundayscaries.com and FOMO Bones are available for purchase on www.fomobones.com. Products are all available for a one-time or monthly subscription purchase.

