Sunday Scaries, an up-and-coming entrepreneurial enterprise that offers a line of products designed to combat the persistent stress and debilitating sleeplessness commonly associated with our contemporary lifestyle received the News7Health endorsement for best product in its class of 2024. While industry and market size estimates vary, the U.S. CBD consumer health market size was estimated at USD 7.81 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to exceed USD 31.11 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.79%.

In a rapidly-growing market fueled by regulatory change and tremendous consumer zeal, Sunday Scaries' co-founders Mike Sill and Beau Schmidt have succeeded at differentiating their brand from the mainstream and disrupting a highly-competitive industry by targeting very specific consumer needs which are more often than not addressed with potentially addictive prescription and over-the-counter medications. The product line is not so much about the ordinarily promoted notions of "buzz" and "high" as it is about feeling better and getting better quality sleep. This unique marketing angle, combined with a superior grade of product formulation, is paying dividends for the founding duo.

The company features a lineup of such products as edibles, gummies, tinctures and oils… with a special product uniquely formulated for dogs and pets called "Fomo Bones." Sunday Scaries sources ALL of its hemp from family-owned farms that comply with USDA standards just outside Denver, Colorado, and its products contain less than 0.30% THC. Importantly, all of its products are third-party laboratory tested and certified for quality assurance and consistency. One of the problems in this fragmented and unregulated entrepreneurial industry is a general lack of uniformity in terms of quality control and proper labeling; Sunday Scaries boasts high marks in both of these critically important areas.

The U.S. sleep aids and sleep support supplements market, and the market for anti-anxiety medications and nutritional supplements have already surpassed the USD 85.0 billion and USD 50 billion respectively. Sunday Scaries' marketing crosses over the defining lines of each of these markets to appeal to all three. The company's marketing is also notable for its humor and casual irreverence to the stuffiness of most CBD advertising and promotion.

For more information about Sunday Scaries LLC, visit an article about them at NewsHealthWatch .

