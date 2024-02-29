Sunday SVC at SXSW: A Celebration of Faith, Film, Music, and Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9th and 10th, Austin, Texas, becomes the stage for Sunday SVC at South by Southwest (SXSW), the festival's first-ever faith-based programming. Anticipating over 10,000 attendees from more than 100 countries, Sunday SVC is a pioneering celebration of Faith, Film, Music, and Technology.

Coinciding with the opening weekend of Angel Studios' "Cabrini," filmmaker Alejandro Monteverde will share insights into his filmmaking process, discussing "Cabrini" and "Sound of Freedom." The event will also feature the upcoming film, "Unsung Hero," the true story of the Smallbone family by for King & Country, produced by Kingdom Story Company and distributed by Lionsgate Films. Attendees can also expect a rich program of faith-inspired conversations, including "Faith on the Field," a live VC pitch contest for faith-driven investors, and performances by exciting artists on the famous Waller Creek Amphitheater stage.

"Sunday SVC is more than an event; it's a movement where faith and creativity converge," said the event organizer, Zac Tinney of DCX Community. "We aim to foster a global community exploring the impact of Christian faith on the arts and marketplace."

The collaboration with Angel Studios highlights the event's commitment to inspiring storytelling. "Partnering with Sunday SVC at SXSW aligns with our mission to tell stories that amplify light. Don't miss this inspiring event that will spark insights into the role of faith in filmmaking and technology," said Jared Geesey, Chief Distribution Officer at Angel Studios.

Sunday SVC promises to foster connections and dialogue among faith, film, music, and technology leaders, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration and connecting the church community with the broader SXSW audience. Highlights for attendees include:

Conversations: Diverse sessions, from faith in sports to mental health

Live Music: A diverse lineup of artists including Cory Morrow and for King & Country

and for King & Country Film Previews: Showcases of faith-inspired films

Keynote Speeches: Insights from industry influencers

For details and registration, visit www.sundaysvc.com.

About Sunday SVC:

Sunday SVC is a groundbreaking event that celebrates the intersection of faith and culture, aiming to showcase how Christianity can influence and enhance the creative industries. As part of SXSW, it offers a unique platform for exploring the role of faith in the arts and technology.

Contact

Zac Tinney

(210) 288-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE DCX Community Inc