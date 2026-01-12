Sunderstorm Acquires Lime to Expand House of Brands Into Pre-Rolls

Strategic acquisition extends Sunderstorm's platform into one of cannabis' largest categories, driving sustainable, profitable growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm, a global California-based leader in premium cannabis edibles and vapes and the company behind the widely recognized KANHA brand, today announced the acquisition of Lime, one of California's most respected pre-roll brands. The transaction advances Sunderstorm's long-term growth strategy and reflects significant investments in enterprise systems and best-in-class operating infrastructure—capabilities that uniquely position the company to scale brands efficiently and with discipline.

Strategic growth in action: Lime joins Sunderstorm, expanding their house of brands into the pre-roll category.

Founded in 2019, Lime holds placement in hundreds of licensed California dispensaries. Known for craftsmanship, strong retail velocity, and accessible pricing, Lime has earned deep credibility within California cannabis culture and strong repeat purchase among everyday consumers.

This transaction marks Sunderstorm's second strategic acquisition following its purchase of the vape brand Bounti in 2023. With the addition of Lime, Sunderstorm expands into a third product category, strengthening its house of brands, broadening access to the cannabis total addressable market, and building on a year of organic growth, operational excellence, and strong margins in 2025.

Lime will continue to operate as a distinct brand while benefiting from Sunderstorm's sophisticated manufacturing, scaled supply chain, rigorous quality systems, and data-driven operating discipline—positioning the brand for rapid expansion in California and national markets.

"With this acquisition, we're reinforcing a strategy built to win in 2026," said Cameron Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "The next chapter of cannabis will be defined by execution, not hype. We've built the infrastructure to scale efficiently, and with Lime the growth potential is significant. We will continue to seek out other accretive opportunities."

About Sunderstorm

Founded in 2015, Sunderstorm is the maker of KANHA, the first premium cannabis brand distributed across the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Australia. KANHA's award-winning fast-acting edibles are backed by the brand's Fresh Promise—zero pesticides, rigorous testing, and nitrogen-flushed packaging. The brand's premium vapes are celebrated for flavor, purity, and precision dosing. The company is committed to building a leading portfolio of premium cannabis brands worldwide.

