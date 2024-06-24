Sunderstorm Inc, Parent Company to Kanha Edibles, to Distribute Award-Winning Airo Brands in California

The distribution deal brings two award-winning brands together in the largest cannabis market in the U.S., expanding Sunderstorm's influence as a leader in premium cannabis products and Airo Brands' California retail partnerships

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm Inc, an award-winning family of brands including KANHA edibles, has entered into an agreement to provide full sales and service distribution of AIRO BRANDS, Inc. ("Airo"), a U.S. multi-state CPG company focused on proprietary cannabis products, in California's multi-billion dollar cannabis market — the largest in the world.

Sunderstorm currently distributes its flagship product, the award-winning KANHA gummies, in over 800 retail locations across California. This partnership will expand upon Airo Brands' existing California footprint, increasing its distribution access to additional licensed retailers in the world's largest cannabis market. Sunderstorm's sales and field team consists of 12 key account managers, eight field marketing members, and a distribution infrastructure that includes hubs in the Los Angeles and San Francisco metros, along with a modern fleet of 16 GPS-tagged, climate-controlled trucks.

"Sunderstorm's major investment in sales, marketing and distribution infrastructure will provide immediate benefits for Airo as it enters the California market," says Cameron Clarke, Co-founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "We have one of the industry's best enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementations, and the reports, systems and technology will give Airo a major advantage over its competitors."

"Sunderstorm is the perfect partner to bring Airo's California distribution to the next level. They share an appreciation for premium quality and innovation, and bring years of expertise in the complex California market," adds Airo Brands CEO Richard Yost. "We share the same commitment to providing unique products and a superior customer experience, breaking through the noise in a very challenging retail landscape."

Airo Brands, a leading U.S. cannabis brand, is currently available across 23 states, Puerto Rico, and soon Europe. Airo's California offerings will include the premium AiroPro and AiroSport vaporizer batteries, along with all five of their 'Series' of AiroPod oil formulations (Artisan, Strain, Live Rosin, Flower, and Live Resin). Airo has emerged as a top-selling vape brand in many of its markets.

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm is a trusted family of cannabis brands that helps consumers do what they love and love what they do. KANHA, a top international edible brand, produces award-winning gummies and chocolates that include bite-sized, microdose, high-dose, entourage, vegan, hemp-based and fast-acting varieties. All KANHA products feature superior texture, flavor, precision dosage and zero pesticides. Sunderstorm currently serves California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Illinois.

About Airo

Founded in 2017, Airo is an industry-leading cannabis brand with a mission to deliver a superior consumption experience through cutting-edge technologies and the highest quality materials. As of June 2024, Airo products can be found in over 1,700 licensed medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries across 23 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Renowned for its award-winning vapor products, Airo has emerged as a top-selling brand in multiple U.S. states. Expanding upon its innovative offerings, Airo recently introduced Oria, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles. For more information, please visit www.airobrands.com .

SOURCE Sunderstorm