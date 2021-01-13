Sunderstorm Introduces Line of High-Dose Gummies to Suite of Products

Kanha's latest high-powered edibles are available in a delectable and tart strawberry lemonade flavor and consist of two 50mg belts, while most gummies are only 5mg or 10mg per piece. The majority of consumers or patients who require higher doses of THC need to consume at least half a package of conventional edibles. Sunderstorm's latest product offering allows these individuals to reach their optimal high while consuming fewer edibles. Kanha Belts are also optimal for health conscious consumers and are made with all-natural ingredients and less sugar than any other Kanha edible.

"Our R&D team has spent the past year perfecting the Kanha Belt formulation for those patients seeking a high-dose option," said Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm. "We believe this will be an effective product that will serve experienced consumers with a higher tolerance or with a specific medical need."

Kanha Belts are available for purchase at select retailers throughout California. For more information, please visit https://sunderstorm.com/where-to-buy/ .

About Sunderstorm

Established in 2015, Sunderstorm has emerged as one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products in California. With a mission to help people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with all-natural, consciously made, science-based cannabis products, Sunderstorm produces a wide assortment of edibles, sublinguals and vape cartridges. Widely considered the best tasting gummy in the industry, Sunderstorm's Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality cannabis oils, scientifically extracted and infused to provide a consistent dose.

