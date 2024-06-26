Sunderstorm Introduces New Hemp-Derived KANHA Gummies and an E-Commerce Marketplace

The new hemp line reflects KANHA's commitment to rigorous testing, zero pesticides and doctor-formulated products.

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of National Hemp Month, Sunderstorm announces its new line of hemp-derived gummies from its bestselling edibles brand, KANHA . The doctor-formulated gummies contain Delta 9 THC from federally compliant hemp, and they're available now on KANHA's new e-commerce platform, www.kanhalife.com , as well as in select retail outlets.

KANHA Life formulas include Energy with THCV, Sleep with CBN, Restore with CBG and fast-acting NANO formulas for rapid relief.

As a member of the Sunderstorm family of brands, KANHA's new hemp line builds on the legacy of its award-winning cannabis products, which set new standards for purity, safety and accuracy in cannabis. The hemp line upholds the same uncompromising standards to bring safe access to consumers in more states, including those that have yet to reform their cannabis laws. As with all KANHA products, the hemp-derived gummies are expertly crafted and tested three times by independent labs to confirm precise dosage and zero pesticides.

"Since the day we launched in 2015, we've insisted on a strict zero-pesticide policy and rigorous testing across all KANHA products to ensure the utmost safety and accuracy," says Cameron Clarke, Co-founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "Consumers are demanding reliable hemp products, and www.kanhalife.com provides access to ultra-clean KANHA gummies that consumers can enjoy safely and with confidence. Low-dose hemp edibles and beverages are here to stay, and we believe the markets will bifurcate based upon potency, so this launch provides access to millions of new consumers seeking safe and natural remedies that support their wellness and lifestyle goals."

For the new hemp line, KANHA utilized its team of doctors to determine the best cannabinoid, terpene and co-active pairings to deliver targeted benefits with maximum efficacy. The resulting formulas include Energy with THCV, Sleep with CBN, Restore with CBG and fast-acting NANO formulas for rapid relief. All gummies contain Delta 9 THC and a wide range of functional terpenes.

The launch of KANHA's hemp line coincides with National Hemp Month, which was established in July 2019 following the passage of the Hemp Farming Act of 2018. The landmark bill distinguished cannabis from hemp, creating a market for legal hemp products that's grown to nearly $30 billion, according to Whitney Economics. The month-long celebration aims to promote awareness and education, honoring the rich history and diverse benefits of hemp.

Learn more at www.kanhalife.com

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm is a trusted family of brands dedicated to helping consumers do what they love. The company's bestselling edibles brand, KANHA, produces award-winning gummies and chocolates that are renowned for their flavor, texture, purity and precision dosage. As the first global edible cannabis brand, KANHA currently serves California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Illinois, Thailand and Japan, and its hemp gummies are available in over 30 states at www.kanhalife.com .

